The Jungle Book

Watching the Como Zoo’s giraffes nibbling dead tree branches suspended on top of a tall wooden wall in their cramped barn was bumming me out. So, I hurried out of there on the suspended walkway above the Large Cats building. That’s when a deep, guttural rumble that kept rising and rising in volume snapped me out of my funk. It sounded like a special effect from a movie. I ran up just in time to see the zoo’s big lion—one of the most feared killers known to man—curl up and lie down in a heap.

It was thrilling. And it reminded me of when I fell in love with the funky little city zoo, sneaking off with my cousins from our Polish family reunions held in the gigantic park every summer—little kids filled with wonder about polar bears and gorillas.

Inspiring childlike awe has basically been the mission of this place since the 19th century. When the state legislature came up with enough money to buy over 250 acres in 1872, Como Park took its name from the famous Lake Como in the Italian Alps. It became a zoo in 1897, when three deer were donated to the city of St. Paul. Two bison joined them in 1915, followed by a black bear named Peggy in 1926. By the 1930s, the zoo held more than 100 animals, and WPA money from Roosevelt’s New Deal had funded the construction of Monkey Island and the main Zoological Building—scary iron bars and all.

I’m old enough to remember when the Minnesota Zoo, the pride of the 1970s with its space-age monorail and its naturalistic, immersive exhibits, was referred to as “the New Zoo.” By default, that meant Como, with its steel bars and concrete floors, was “the old zoo.” But Como was my regular—it was close, and it was free. And my dad’s best friend, Rice Street Denny, was the director of the aquatics building. So, Denny rolled out the red carpet every time I visited. He would bum the orangutans Marlboros and help them out with a light—I smiled in amazement as the ginger apes happily puffed away. He took us to the dark entrance of the bear grotto and let my siblings and me toss them frozen fish. And I remember standing in front of the ostrich’s pen to get my picture taken one year, only to have the giant bird sneak its bendy straw of a neck through the bars to take a sharp bite out of my ass.

Rice Street Denny probably planted the seed for journalism in my brain—always curious about what’s going on backstage, trying to figure out how to get back there to figure out how the world really works. At some point, there was a loss of innocence, of course, when I realized that the zoo is just as much about entertainment as it is about education and conservation, despite all those scientific zoo facts that are still posted everywhere—that, with the ability to run 35 miles an hour, the patas monkey is the fastest primate in the world; that gorillas use their own stinky armpits to assert dominance; etc.

Eventually my heart became a little too sensitive to countenance the super-fast patas monkey with its expressive eyebrows being kept in a concrete cell with jungle wallpaper. But would I have even known about the patas monkey without vibing with the one I saw in person today? What about the kid who gets brought to a zoo that’s still located in the heart of the city, that’s still open 365 days a year, and where admission is still free? Maybe that monkey captures that kid’s imagination. Maybe that kid considers that monkey and its natural environment back in West Africa. Maybe all that makes that kid start to wonder how the world really works. Maybe that’s good?

Man, maybe the Como Zoo can still fill me with wonder.

Go Do It

1. At press time, reservations were still required at comozooconservatory.org for both the zoo and the conservatory for COVID reasons. The suggested donation for adults is four bucks.

2. There’s plenty of parking—just remember which lot you’re in.

3. There is a cafeteria serving a kid-friendly menu (cheeseburgers, chicken tenders, apple juice) and a gift shop (full of stuffed animals), but you have to walk through the entire zoo before getting there.

4. Don’t miss the conservatory with its flowers and spice plants. My favorite section of the entire zoo comes at the end: the meticulously manicured Ordway Japanese Garden.