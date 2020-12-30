The Hobbies We Started in 2020

Jayne Haugen Olson, Editor-in-Chief: I upped my cooking game and have probably made more dinners in one year than I have ever (my husband usually cooks.)

Rebecca Rowland, Managing Editor: I’ve challenged myself to expand my dinner horizons and take on new recipes. I’ve had hits and misses for sure—sorry family. But I must say, my batting average and my kitchen confidence has certainly grown. Last night I rocked a sweet and sour pineapple pork, with the much-appreciated assistance of my sous-chef son (who is also expanding his horizons in the kitchen and keeping me company in the process). The results: clean plate club round the table!

Stephanie March, Senior Food & Dining Editor: I can now make flawless pork dumplings.

Steve Marsh, Senior Writer: Snacking.

Madison Bloomquist, Associate Editor: I’ve been learning how to sew clothing. I inherited a vintage machine a few years ago, but didn’t do much with it until last winter. This year, hoping to advance my skills (or at least sew a straight line) I enrolled in an on-demand garment-making class, and it’s been a blast. So far I’ve created a wrap skirt, balloon-sleeve top, and a pair of pajama shorts. Next up is a button-down PJ top to match!

Peter Diamond, Digital Editor: Wearing sweatpants at the downtown Lunds & Byerlys.

Caitlin Abrams, Staff Photographer: I started baking more often! I was a casual baker—cookies, pie, etc. But I forced myself to learn more complicated recipes, and of course, bread.

Lisa Rounds, Studio MSP Director: Living one day at a time.

Natalie Hall, Assistant Editor, Studio MSP: As you can read about, I never (ever!) thought I would be a gym girl. I wasn’t the yoga studio sweat-type and never saw myself becoming one. But, two weeks into quarantine, I found The FIRM through virtual classes. The positivity, sass, and diversity of class options there drew me in in a way I had never experienced from a gym or studio before. Who knew it would only take a pandemic for me to become a daily gym goer, but here I am.

Justine Jones, Editorial Intern: Back in May I got really into natural dyes—you can dye fabric with avocado pits and onion skins! It was super fun, though it did earn me a shady rep at the grocery store. (If you saw someone at Cub Foods surreptitiously stuffing extra skins into her bag of yellow onions… that was me.) Avocado pits make a blush pink dye, and yellow onion skins make a caramel-y neutral.

Katie Swartzer, Editorial Intern: Journaling! If there was ever a good year to randomly pick journaling up, 2020 was it.