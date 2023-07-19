The 2023 Guide to Private and Public Schools in the Twin Cities

This feature was written by Studio MSP writers. While some of our advertisers were sourced, no advertiser paid to be included.
Photo by Shutterstock
schools-new
Academy of Holy Angels
Richfield, 612-798-2600, academyofholyangels.org
In a nutshell: A strong focus on college prep gets 9th–12th graders ready for the next steps in their academic careers.
Student-to-teacher ratio: 12
Annual cost of tuition*: $16,595
Religious affiliation: Catholic
Ave Maria Academy
Maple Grove, 763-494-5387, avemariaacademy.org
In a nutshell: Ave Maria offers schooling for pre-K–grade 8. Parents and faculty work as a team to build strong academics and a strong community.
Student-to-teacher ratio: 15
Annual cost of tuition*: $3,468–$9,490
Religious affiliation: Catholic
Benilde-St. Margaret’s
St. Louis Park, 952-927-4176, bsmschool.org
In a nutshell: Educating 7th–12th graders for more than 30 years, Benilde offers rigorous programs in arts, athletics, and college prep.
Student-to-teacher ratio: 11
Annual cost of tuition*: $14,825–$22,350
Religious affiliation: Catholic
The Blake School
Hopkins, Minneapolis, Wayzata, 952-988-3420, blakeschool.org
In a nutshell: Pre-K–12 students experience rigorous academics, and caring faculty encourage students to explore their passions. With global programs, students travel abroad and understand global issues.
Student-to-teacher ratio: 11
Annual cost of tuition*: $19,915–$39,045
Religious affiliation: None
Breck School
Golden Valley, 763-381-8100, breckschool.org
In a nutshell: Faculty members encourage teamwork, artistic expression, and diversity through a challenging preparatory curriculum for pre-K–12th grade. Breck instills independence, self-worth, and social responsibility in students.
Student-to-teacher ratio: 8
Annual cost of tuition*: $22,890–$35,345
Religious affiliation: Episcopal
Brightmont Academy
Plymouth, 763-452-4650 Mendota Heights, (952) 564-2164 brightmontacademy.com
In a nutshell: Using signature one-to-one instruction for grades 1–12, teachers are able to meet students’ needs and incorporate interests.
Student-to-teacher ratio: 5–6
Annual cost of tuition*: $2,700–$29,000
Religious affiliation: None
Chesterton Academy
Hopkins, 952-378-1779, chestertonacademy.org
In a nutshell: Rooted in Catholic principles, Chesterton develops thoughtful, virtuous leaders while preparing high school students for college via rigorous academics.
Student-to-teacher ratio: 9
Annual cost of tuition*: $8,500
Religious affiliation: Catholic
Concordia Academy
Roseville, 651-484-8429, concordiaacademy.com
In a nutshell: High school students at Concordia are encouraged to unlock their potential through academics, extracurriculars, and spirituality.
Student-to-teacher ratio: 15
Annual cost of tuition*: $13,380–$13,420
Religious affiliation: Lutheran
Cretin-Derham Hall
St. Paul, 651-690-2443, cretin-derhamhall.org
In a nutshell: Cretin-Derham provides a values-centered, comprehensive education for high school students.
Student-to-teacher ratio: 11
Annual cost of tuition*: $16,105
Religious affiliation: Catholic
DeLasalle High School
Minneapolis, 612-676-7600, delasalle.com
In a nutshell: Run by the Christian Brothers since its inception, the century-old high school is part of an international Lasallian school network.
Student-to-teacher ratio: 15
Annual cost of tuition*: $15,200
Religious affiliation: Catholic
Fusion Academy
Edina, 952–395-3630, fusionacademy.com
In a nutshell: Fusion specializes in one-to-one education for middle and high school students. Teachers have the ability to personalize curriculum to a student’s individual needs and interests.
Student-to-teacher ratio: 1
Annual cost of tuition*: $12,000–$27,666
Religious affiliation: None
Good Shepherd School
Golden Valley, 763-545-4285, gsgvschool.org
In a nutshell: The faculty and staff at Good Shepherd work to ensure that every student in pre-K–6th grade is given the opportunity to succeed through STEM, arts programs, and more.
Student-to-teacher ratio: 15
Annual cost of tuition*: $5,355–$6,895
Religious affiliation: Catholic
Groves Academy
St. Louis Park, 952-920-6377, groveslearning.org
In a nutshell: The leading independent school in Minnesota for comprehensive education for 1st–12th graders with dyslexia, ADHD, and other learning disabilities. Faculty build confidence and purpose into specialized curricula, fostering a welcoming environment for students of all abilities.
Student-to-teacher ratio: 8
Annual cost of tuition*: $37,148
Religious affiliation: None
Heritage Christian Academy
Maple Grove, 763-463-2200, heritageweb.org
In a nutshell: This pre-K–12 academy provides an attentive environment for young learners and preps older students for college.
Student-to-teacher ratio: 12
Annual cost of tuition*: $9,855
Religious affiliation: Christian
Hill-Murray School
Maplewood, 651-777-1376, hill-murray.org
In a nutshell: Hill-Murray’s wide variety of AP and CIS courses, arts programs, and athletics foster a lifetime love of learning in students grades 6–12.
Student-to-teacher ratio: 11
Annual cost of tuition*: $8,984–$15,484
Religious affiliation: Catholic
Hope Academy
Minneapolis, 612-540-2000, hopeschool.org
In a nutshell: By encouraging the remarkable in their K–12 students, the faculty and staff seek to prepare students for leadership roles postgraduation.
Student-to-teacher ratio: 11
Annual cost of tuition*: $11,700
Religious affiliation: Christian
The International School of Minnesota
Eden Prairie, 952-918-1800, internationalschoolmn.com
In a nutshell: ISM provides a diverse and inclusive international learning environment and college prep programs that prepare pre-K–12 students to take part in the future global economy.
Student-to-teacher ratio: 10
Annual cost of tuition*: $13,750–$24,000
Religious affiliation: None
Liberty Classical Academy
White Bear Lake, 651-772-2777, libertyclassicalacademy.org
In a nutshell: This pre-K–12 Christian school trains students with the greatest in academics, art, history, and virtue. Liberty Classical develops a creative, energetic, and richly inspiring learning environment.
Student-to-teacher ratio: 12
Annual cost of tuition*: $8,940–$14,090
Religious affiliation: Christian
Maranatha Christian Academy
Brooklyn Park, 763-488-7900, mcamustangs.org
In a nutshell: This private pre-K–12 school fosters intellect and spirituality through its specialized arts and STEAM programs.
Student-to-teacher ratio: 13
Annual cost of tuition*: $8,477–$14,710
Religious affiliation: Christian
Minnehaha Academy
Minneapolis, 612-728-7722, minnehahaacademy.net
In a nutshell: Pre-K–12 students cultivate their interests and skills through exceptional academics, arts programs, and athletics.
Student-to-teacher ratio: 10
Annual cost of tuition*: $8,895–$27,930
Religious affiliation: Christian
Mounds Park Academy
St. Paul, 651-777-2555, moundsparkacademy.org
In a nutshell: In this pre-K–12 college preparatory school, a rigorous academic program teaches students to stir the human spirit, stand for justice, and shake the world.
Student-to-teacher ratio: 9
Annual cost of tuition*: $15,500–$36,000
Religious affiliation: None
New Life Academy
Woodbury, 651-459-4121, newlifeacademy.org
In a nutshell: New Life Academy is committed to keeping faith at the core of its pre-K–12 academics, arts, and athletics.
Student-to-teacher ratio: 10
Annual cost of tuition*: $6,119–$14,907
Religious affiliation: Christian
Providence Academy
Plymouth, 763-258-2500, providenceacademy.org
In a nutshell: Grounded in Christian principles, this college prep school prepares pre-K–12 students to become local, national, and world leaders. Opportunities abound in academics, arts, athletics, and other extracurricular activities.
Student-to-teacher ratio: 12
Annual cost of tuition*: $13,295–$20,150
Religious affiliation: Catholic
Saint Agnes School
St. Paul, 651-925-8700, saintagnesschool.org
In a nutshell: Named one of the Cardinal Newman Society’s Catholic Education Honor Roll Schools, Saint Agnes combines rigorous academics with religious enrichment.
Student-to-teacher ratio: 15
Annual cost of tuition*: $4,200–$13,500
Religious affiliation: Catholic
Saint Thomas Academy
Mendota Heights, 651-454-4570, cadets.com
In a nutshell: STA provides male students grades 6–12 with an education focused on college prep, military leadership, and character development. The Innovation Center fosters interests in engineering and STEM fields.
Student-to-teacher ratio: 10
Annual cost of tuition*: $18,500–$25,150
Religious affiliation: Catholic
St. Croix Lutheran Academy
West St. Paul, 651-455-1521, stcroixlutheran.org
In a nutshell: This 6–12 school provides a diverse student body with 13 college credit offerings and many arts and athletic programs.
Student-to-teacher ratio: 13
Annual cost of tuition*: $25,800
Religious affiliation: Lutheran
St. Jude of the Lake Catholic School
Mahtomedi, 651-426-2562, stjudeofthelakeschool.org
In a nutshell: St. Jude of the Lake incorporates the International Baccalaureate curriculum to foster natural curiosity in pre-K–7 students.
Student-to-teacher ratio: 12
Annual cost of tuition*: $4,750–$5,050
Religious affiliation: Catholic
St. Paul Academy and Summit School
St. Paul, 651-698-2451, spa.edu
In a nutshell: SPA prides itself on the diversity, community, and academic rigor of its K–12 program. Campuses provide a quiet, safe environment where students explore talents and love of learning.
Student-to-teacher ratio: 8
Annual cost of tuition*: $33,540–$36,600
Religious affiliation: None
Totino-Grace High School
Fridley, 763-571-9116, totinograce.org
In a nutshell: The faculty at Totino-Grace partner with parents to create a welcoming environment focused on rigorous academics, arts, and athletics.
Student-to-teacher ratio: 14
Annual cost of tuition*: $17,270
Religious affiliation: Catholic
Visitation School
Mendota Heights, 651-683-1700, visitation.net
In a nutshell: A faith-focused program that is coed pre-K–5 and all-girls grades 6–12. An education empowerment program encourages excellence in academics, artistic literacy, and problem-solving.
Student-to-teacher ratio: 11
Annual cost of tuition*: $7,790–$26,383
Religious affiliation: Catholic
*does not include additional fees.
Minnesota’s Top Public High Schools
Here’s how U.S. News and World Report ranks our state’s public and charter schools and how they stack up nationally.
1. Math and Science Academy (Woodbury) // National Ranking: #117
2. Nova Classical Academy (St. Paul) // National Ranking: #204
3. Eagle Ridge Academy (Minnetonka) // National Ranking: #266
4. Orono High School // National Ranking: #370
5. Minnetonka High School // National Ranking: #460
6. Wayzata High School // National Ranking: #463
7. Edina High School // National Ranking: #486
8. Eastview High School (Apple Valley) // National Ranking: #527
9. Eagan High School // National Ranking: #706
10. Mahtomedi High School // National Ranking: #738
11. Woodbury High School // National Ranking: #769
12. East Ridge High School (Woodbury) // National Ranking: #930
13. Mounds View High School (Arden Hills) // National Ranking: #932
14. St. Anthony Village High School // National Ranking: #1,248
15. Mound Westonka High School (Minnetrista) // National Ranking: #1,377
16. TrekNorth Senior High School (Bemidji) // National Ranking: #1,396
17. Rosemount High School // National Ranking: #1,482
18. Sartell High School // National Ranking: #1,483
19. Lakeville South High School // National Ranking: #1,544
20. Irondale High School (New Brighton) // National Ranking: #1,559
Note: These figures represent data from 2022. U.S. News and World Report’s top schools for 2023 will be published later this month.
This article originally appeared in the July 2023 issue of Mpls.St.Paul Magazine.
Print Advertisers
Mounds Park Academy, St. Paul, moundsparkacademy.org/apply
The Blake School, Multiple metro locations, blakeschool.org
White Bear Lake Area Schools, White Bear Lake, isd624.org
Visitation, Mendota Heights, visitation.net
Orono Public Schools, Orono, oronoschools.org
Hopkins Public Schools, Hopkins, hopkinsschools.org
Breck School, Golden Valley, breckschool.org
Edina Public Schools, Edina, edinaschools.org
International School Of Minnesota, Eden Prairie, ism.school
St. Paul Academy Summit School, St. Paul, spa.edu
Minneapolis College Of Art & Design, Minneapolis, mcad.edu
Minnetonka Public Schools, Minnetonka, minnetonkaschools.org/enroll24