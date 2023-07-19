The 2023 Guide to Private and Public Schools in the Twin Cities

This feature was written by Studio MSP writers. While some of our advertisers were sourced, no advertiser paid to be included.

Academy of Holy Angels

Richfield, 612-798-2600, academyofholyangels.org

In a nutshell: A strong focus on college prep gets 9th–12th graders ready for the next steps in their academic careers.

Student-to-teacher ratio: 12

Annual cost of tuition*: $16,595

Religious affiliation: Catholic

Ave Maria Academy

Maple Grove, 763-494-5387, avemariaacademy.org

In a nutshell: Ave Maria offers schooling for pre-K–grade 8. Parents and faculty work as a team to build strong academics and a strong community.

Student-to-teacher ratio: 15

Annual cost of tuition*: $3,468–$9,490

Religious affiliation: Catholic

Benilde-St. Margaret’s

St. Louis Park, 952-927-4176, bsmschool.org

In a nutshell: Educating 7th–12th graders for more than 30 years, Benilde offers rigorous programs in arts, athletics, and college prep.

Student-to-teacher ratio: 11

Annual cost of tuition*: $14,825–$22,350

Religious affiliation: Catholic

The Blake School

Hopkins, Minneapolis, Wayzata, 952-988-3420, blakeschool.org

In a nutshell: Pre-K–12 students experience rigorous academics, and caring faculty encourage students to explore their passions. With global programs, students travel abroad and understand global issues.

Student-to-teacher ratio: 11

Annual cost of tuition*: $19,915–$39,045

Religious affiliation: None

Breck School

Golden Valley, 763-381-8100, breckschool.org

In a nutshell: Faculty members encourage teamwork, artistic expression, and diversity through a challenging preparatory curriculum for pre-K–12th grade. Breck instills independence, self-worth, and social responsibility in students.

Student-to-teacher ratio: 8

Annual cost of tuition*: $22,890–$35,345

Religious affiliation: Episcopal

Brightmont Academy

Plymouth, 763-452-4650 Mendota Heights, (952) 564-2164 brightmontacademy.com

In a nutshell: Using signature one-to-one instruction for grades 1–12, teachers are able to meet students’ needs and incorporate interests.

Student-to-teacher ratio: 5–6

Annual cost of tuition*: $2,700–$29,000

Religious affiliation: None

Chesterton Academy

Hopkins, 952-378-1779, chestertonacademy.org

In a nutshell: Rooted in Catholic principles, Chesterton develops thoughtful, virtuous leaders while preparing high school students for college via rigorous academics.

Student-to-teacher ratio: 9

Annual cost of tuition*: $8,500

Religious affiliation: Catholic

Concordia Academy

Roseville, 651-484-8429, concordiaacademy.com

In a nutshell: High school students at Concordia are encouraged to unlock their potential through academics, extracurriculars, and spirituality.

Student-to-teacher ratio: 15

Annual cost of tuition*: $13,380–$13,420

Religious affiliation: Lutheran

Cretin-Derham Hall

St. Paul, 651-690-2443, cretin-derhamhall.org

In a nutshell: Cretin-Derham provides a values-centered, comprehensive education for high school students.

Student-to-teacher ratio: 11

Annual cost of tuition*: $16,105

Religious affiliation: Catholic

DeLasalle High School

Minneapolis, 612-676-7600, delasalle.com

In a nutshell: Run by the Christian Brothers since its inception, the century-old high school is part of an international Lasallian school network.

Student-to-teacher ratio: 15

Annual cost of tuition*: $15,200

Religious affiliation: Catholic

Fusion Academy

Edina, 952–395-3630, fusionacademy.com

In a nutshell: Fusion specializes in one-to-one education for middle and high school students. Teachers have the ability to personalize curriculum to a student’s individual needs and interests.

Student-to-teacher ratio: 1

Annual cost of tuition*: $12,000–$27,666

Religious affiliation: None

Good Shepherd School

Golden Valley, 763-545-4285, gsgvschool.org

In a nutshell: The faculty and staff at Good Shepherd work to ensure that every student in pre-K–6th grade is given the opportunity to succeed through STEM, arts programs, and more.

Student-to-teacher ratio: 15

Annual cost of tuition*: $5,355–$6,895

Religious affiliation: Catholic

Groves Academy

St. Louis Park, 952-920-6377, groveslearning.org

In a nutshell: The leading independent school in Minnesota for comprehensive education for 1st–12th graders with dyslexia, ADHD, and other learning disabilities. Faculty build confidence and purpose into specialized curricula, fostering a welcoming environment for students of all abilities.

Student-to-teacher ratio: 8

Annual cost of tuition*: $37,148

Religious affiliation: None

Heritage Christian Academy

Maple Grove, 763-463-2200, heritageweb.org

In a nutshell: This pre-K–12 academy provides an attentive environment for young learners and preps older students for college.

Student-to-teacher ratio: 12

Annual cost of tuition*: $9,855

Religious affiliation: Christian

Hill-Murray School

Maplewood, 651-777-1376, hill-murray.org

In a nutshell: Hill-Murray’s wide variety of AP and CIS courses, arts programs, and athletics foster a lifetime love of learning in students grades 6–12.

Student-to-teacher ratio: 11

Annual cost of tuition*: $8,984–$15,484

Religious affiliation: Catholic

Hope Academy

Minneapolis, 612-540-2000, hopeschool.org

In a nutshell: By encouraging the remarkable in their K–12 students, the faculty and staff seek to prepare students for leadership roles postgraduation.

Student-to-teacher ratio: 11

Annual cost of tuition*: $11,700

Religious affiliation: Christian

The International School of Minnesota

Eden Prairie, 952-918-1800, internationalschoolmn.com

In a nutshell: ISM provides a diverse and inclusive international learning environment and college prep programs that prepare pre-K–12 students to take part in the future global economy.

Student-to-teacher ratio: 10

Annual cost of tuition*: $13,750–$24,000

Religious affiliation: None

Liberty Classical Academy

White Bear Lake, 651-772-2777, libertyclassicalacademy.org

In a nutshell: This pre-K–12 Christian school trains students with the greatest in academics, art, history, and virtue. Liberty Classical develops a creative, energetic, and richly inspiring learning environment.

Student-to-teacher ratio: 12

Annual cost of tuition*: $8,940–$14,090

Religious affiliation: Christian

Maranatha Christian Academy

Brooklyn Park, 763-488-7900, mcamustangs.org

In a nutshell: This private pre-K–12 school fosters intellect and spirituality through its specialized arts and STEAM programs.

Student-to-teacher ratio: 13

Annual cost of tuition*: $8,477–$14,710

Religious affiliation: Christian

Minnehaha Academy

Minneapolis, 612-728-7722, minnehahaacademy.net

In a nutshell: Pre-K–12 students cultivate their interests and skills through exceptional academics, arts programs, and athletics.

Student-to-teacher ratio: 10

Annual cost of tuition*: $8,895–$27,930

Religious affiliation: Christian

Mounds Park Academy

St. Paul, 651-777-2555, moundsparkacademy.org

In a nutshell: In this pre-K–12 college preparatory school, a rigorous academic program teaches students to stir the human spirit, stand for justice, and shake the world.

Student-to-teacher ratio: 9

Annual cost of tuition*: $15,500–$36,000

Religious affiliation: None

New Life Academy

Woodbury, 651-459-4121, newlifeacademy.org

In a nutshell: New Life Academy is committed to keeping faith at the core of its pre-K–12 academics, arts, and athletics.

Student-to-teacher ratio: 10

Annual cost of tuition*: $6,119–$14,907

Religious affiliation: Christian

Providence Academy

Plymouth, 763-258-2500, providenceacademy.org

In a nutshell: Grounded in Christian principles, this college prep school prepares pre-K–12 students to become local, national, and world leaders. Opportunities abound in academics, arts, athletics, and other extracurricular activities.

Student-to-teacher ratio: 12

Annual cost of tuition*: $13,295–$20,150

Religious affiliation: Catholic

Saint Agnes School

St. Paul, 651-925-8700, saintagnesschool.org

In a nutshell: Named one of the Cardinal Newman Society’s Catholic Education Honor Roll Schools, Saint Agnes combines rigorous academics with religious enrichment.

Student-to-teacher ratio: 15

Annual cost of tuition*: $4,200–$13,500

Religious affiliation: Catholic

Saint Thomas Academy

Mendota Heights, 651-454-4570, cadets.com

In a nutshell: STA provides male students grades 6–12 with an education focused on college prep, military leadership, and character development. The Innovation Center fosters interests in engineering and STEM fields.

Student-to-teacher ratio: 10

Annual cost of tuition*: $18,500–$25,150

Religious affiliation: Catholic

St. Croix Lutheran Academy

West St. Paul, 651-455-1521, stcroixlutheran.org

In a nutshell: This 6–12 school provides a diverse student body with 13 college credit offerings and many arts and athletic programs.

Student-to-teacher ratio: 13

Annual cost of tuition*: $25,800

Religious affiliation: Lutheran

St. Jude of the Lake Catholic School

Mahtomedi, 651-426-2562, stjudeofthelakeschool.org

In a nutshell: St. Jude of the Lake incorporates the International Baccalaureate curriculum to foster natural curiosity in pre-K–7 students.

Student-to-teacher ratio: 12

Annual cost of tuition*: $4,750–$5,050

Religious affiliation: Catholic

St. Paul Academy and Summit School

St. Paul, 651-698-2451, spa.edu

In a nutshell: SPA prides itself on the diversity, community, and academic rigor of its K–12 program. Campuses provide a quiet, safe environment where students explore talents and love of learning.

Student-to-teacher ratio: 8

Annual cost of tuition*: $33,540–$36,600

Religious affiliation: None

Totino-Grace High School

Fridley, 763-571-9116, totinograce.org

In a nutshell: The faculty at Totino-Grace partner with parents to create a welcoming environment focused on rigorous academics, arts, and athletics.

Student-to-teacher ratio: 14

Annual cost of tuition*: $17,270

Religious affiliation: Catholic

Visitation School

Mendota Heights, 651-683-1700, visitation.net

In a nutshell: A faith-focused program that is coed pre-K–5 and all-girls grades 6–12. An education empowerment program encourages excellence in academics, artistic literacy, and problem-solving.

Student-to-teacher ratio: 11

Annual cost of tuition*: $7,790–$26,383

Religious affiliation: Catholic

*does not include additional fees.

Minnesota’s Top Public High Schools

Here’s how U.S. News and World Report ranks our state’s public and charter schools and how they stack up nationally.

1. Math and Science Academy (Woodbury) // National Ranking: #117

2. Nova Classical Academy (St. Paul) // National Ranking: #204

3. Eagle Ridge Academy (Minnetonka) // National Ranking: #266

4. Orono High School // National Ranking: #370

5. Minnetonka High School // National Ranking: #460

6. Wayzata High School // National Ranking: #463

7. Edina High School // National Ranking: #486

8. Eastview High School (Apple Valley) // National Ranking: #527

9. Eagan High School // National Ranking: #706

10. Mahtomedi High School // National Ranking: #738

11. Woodbury High School // National Ranking: #769

12. East Ridge High School (Woodbury) // National Ranking: #930

13. Mounds View High School (Arden Hills) // National Ranking: #932

14. St. Anthony Village High School // National Ranking: #1,248

15. Mound Westonka High School (Minnetrista) // National Ranking: #1,377

16. TrekNorth Senior High School (Bemidji) // National Ranking: #1,396

17. Rosemount High School // National Ranking: #1,482

18. Sartell High School // National Ranking: #1,483

19. Lakeville South High School // National Ranking: #1,544

20. Irondale High School (New Brighton) // National Ranking: #1,559

Note: These figures represent data from 2022. U.S. News and World Report’s top schools for 2023 will be published later this month.

This article originally appeared in the July 2023 issue of Mpls.St.Paul Magazine.

