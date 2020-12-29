So What About That 'Free' Time in 2020?

× Expand Shutterstock Man Outside

As we count down to the new year, 2020 seemed like we'd have all the time in the world to get to our goals. LOL!!! The staff answers: What did you think you’d accomplish now that you have ‘more’ free time?

Jayne Haugen Olson, Editor-in-Chief: Paint! Wallpaper! (Ha!)

Rebecca Rowland, Managing Editor: I’ve heard people talk of introspection and a shift to intentional acts during this time of isolation and separateness. Despite being busier than I’ve even been in my career, I think I’ve felt a bit of that blessing and that shift to making room and time for the goodness. Despite the stress, the challenge, the complexity, I have tried to keep family central, to be grateful for the goodness around me, to get outside and breathe the fresh air and walk, and to notice just how different each sunrise and sunset can be from day to day. It’s worth noticing.

Stephanie March, Senior Food & Dining Editor: Sanity?

Steve Marsh, Senior Writer: I’m one of the lucky ones—I’ve had almost the same amount of free time as I had pre-pandemic. I just had all of it this year in one fucking place: my house.

Madison Bloomquist, Associate Editor: I had a “fun to-do list” and an “organizational to-do list” and neither one is complete. Maybe this winter I’ll finally watch all the Marvel movies in order and deep-clean my freezer… but who am I kidding? I’ll probably rewatch New Girl and just get frustrated every time I try to snag a frozen pizza and get assaulted by bags upon bags of frozen veggies I never actually use. I am who I am.

Peter Diamond, Digital Editor: Will 2021 be the year I kayak?

Caitlin Abrams, Staff Photographer: I thought I would have read more books, but I leaned more into TV to escape.

Natalie Hall, Assistant Editor, Studio MSP: I figured my bedroom and bathroom would be cleaner. Ha! As if that’s what I would do with extra free time—but a girl can dream.

Justine Jones, Editorial Intern: I wanted to read more books than I ever had in a year—and I did read a good number, but at times it was so hard to concentrate and lose myself in a story. As much as I looked for comfort and escape, I found myself drawn back into daily news cycles, and the anxiety that came with them. But I did manage to read a handful of books that have been at the top of my list for a while, from Octavia Butler, Maggie Nelson, and Louise Erdrich.

Katie Swartzer, Editorial Intern: The splits!

Julia Zerull, Editorial Intern: I was fully expecting to go back to being the bookworm I once was, loaded up on a new stack to read my way through... and then I found TikTok.