A List of School Supply Drives in the Twin Cities

As summer winds down, the rush to get everything in order to go back to school creeps up. While there is a lot to do to make sure your own family has everything they need for the new school year, it is also a great time of year to extend your time and resources to your community.

There are many opportunities in the metro area to be charitable this back to school season. Just last week, United Way partnered with the Minnesota Twins and the St. Paul Saints for their annual Action Day. At the event, held at Target Field, more than 5,000 volunteers worked in groups to pack hundreds of backpacks with school supplies for low-income students.

United Way, and other organizations around the Twin Cities offer individual opportunities to pack a backpack at home and donate it at a dropoff location. Sign ups are available the next few weeks, and some programs even match participants with a family in need, allowing them to get their specific needs and requests met.

Here are some opportunities to help your community get ready for the 2023-2024 school year.

Drop off Supplies at MacPhail Center for Music

August 15, 17, 22 (MacPhail Center for Music), August 21 (FilmNorth)

Along with musical toys and books, MacPhail requests donations of backpacks, notebooks, writing utensils, tissues, hand sanitizer, and other back to school essentials. Drop off collection times will take place both at the MacPhail campus, and at Film North in St. Paul. MacPhail Center for Music, 501 S. 2nd St., Mpls. FilmNorth, 550 N. Vandalia St., St. Paul

Donate to Wilder School’s Success Supply Drive

Accepting physical donations through August 10, financial donations July 1-August 31

The Wilder School offers three ways to help out this back to school season. The school is currently accepting financial donations. Volunteers can also still sign up for a slot to drop off either a backpack full of school supplies, or a gallon bag of after-school snacks. Wilder School, 451 Lexington Pkwy. N., St. Paul

Donate Supplies through Mt. Olivet School Supply Drive

Through August 20

Mt. Olivet Lutheran church is helping stock elementary schools with pencils, gluesticks, scissors, and more. The office is accepting ongoing donations during operational hours. Mt. Olivet Lutheran Church, 5025 Knox Ave., Mpls

Sponsor a family with Youthprise Back to School Drive

Ongoing

The organization will match you with a specific family. Then, sponsors can drop off the requested donations at the drop off location in Northeast. 3001 NE Broadway St., Mpls

Participate in the Kids in Need Foundation Backpack Sponsorship Program

Ongoing

The foundation will either deliver pre-assembled backpacks to schools, or provide the bulk supplies for you to make an event out of it and host your own build. Kids In Need Foundation, kinf.org

Pack a Backpack for United Way

Through August 11

A donation of just $12 provides a student with a backpack full of school supplies. Volunteers can also sign up to purchase and pack their own backpack of school supplies at home, or bring school supplies to be backpacked at a designated drop off location. Greater Twin Cities United Way, 404 S. 8th St., Minneapolis gtcuw.org