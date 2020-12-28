Year in Review: What We Wrote in 2020

× Expand 2020 Stories

It's been a long year. As we approach the new year, we're revisiting the stories that came to be told in 2020. So we asked the staff: What was a memorable story you wrote this year, that was particularly meaningful to you?

Stephanie March, Senior Food & Dining Editor: I would say it was the blog thread that started on March 14th, with the announcement that Travail would not open and that Spoon and Stable had decided to pause, before the government instituted any lockdown. The fact that so many in our industry knew what the right thing to do was, and did it without hesitation and without being asked to, is forgotten by many. The ensuing digital coverage over the following weeks, trying to make sure the voice of the industry I love was heard, is something I will never forget writing.

Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl, Senior Writer: When I look back at my aquavit story, I can’t believe it came out this year. *I was sitting at Marvel Bar*??? How little I understood what a precious memory that would soon become. One of the behind-the-scenes stories I’ll never stop laughing at—every week I worked on this another aquavit would be released. I think we started with 13 local aquavits, and there were 20 by the time it was on newsstands.

I’ll never forget my George Floyd memorial story, I’ll never forget the emotional exhaustion of reporting it, I felt in my body like I was moving through air as thick as honey with all the grief. And I think I wrote most of it through tears. Because of magazine timelines this came out later in the summer, but it was written while everything was still smoldering. When I reread it I feel the smoke.

I don’t talk as a writer much about my interviewing process, but I’m very good at asking questions, and very good at not leaving difficult conversations. Chris Montana and I talked for hours and hours about what happened at Du Nord Craft Spirits when Lake Street was burning—I think he said at the end it was like therapy. For both of us! People don’t really like to be called heroes I’ve found, but I think it was important to recognize how heroic Montana is.

My secret as a food writer has always been to take nothing seriously and to take everything seriously—if you know what I mean. I think that comes out in this piece about pastry chef Shawn Mackenzie, which is probably the most important food piece of my year. What is identity? How can it come out in the ephemeral, disappearing, inexpensive art form of food?

Steve Marsh, Senior Writer: I’m most proud of the team’s entire July issue. It was supposed to be our Top Doctors issue, and I was assigned a Mike Osterholm cover profile. I worked for a few weeks during our anxious locked down pandemic spring, talking to Mike on several phone calls, trying to figure out why this famous epidemiologist cares so much about Minnesotans, how he has prepared his entire career for a pandemic like this, and why his message was getting completely lost in the ongoing political disaster of communications that so characterized 2020. But as we were nearing completion on the issue, George Floyd was killed and the city went up in flames.

Our entire staff pivoted to create a new cover story package, and fanned across the city to tell as many stories about what was happening with Minneapolis’ racial justice reckoning as we possibly could. There’s so much great work in that issue. Personally, I contributed interviews with the musician Dua Saleh, the writer Marlon James, the photographer Wale Ogboola, and the city councilperson Jeremiah Ellison. Throughout this entire time, I was incredibly privileged to be able to call Mike Osterholm and ask him what he was learning about this disease as he was learning about it. I hope somebody else learned something after reading his story, because I learned so much reporting it.

Madeline Nachbar, Trend & Style Editor: Too many come to mind, but I particularly loved writing about artist Jimmy Reagan and the Goldstein Museum, mostly because of all the behind the scenes access I was granted. To say I totally geeked out over the couture garments that were once province of powerful and influential women fashionistas of the Twin Cities would be an understatement. The Goldstein is real gem to our cities. I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention our Oct. Cover Story: The Ones to Watch. Our community of local retailers has worked tirelessly to pivot (yes, I said it!) after all that 2020 has thrown their way, and they deserved to be celebrated and recognized.

Madison Bloomquist, Associate Editor: My favorite story—other than our entire July cover story on George Floyd, which I’ll never forget—was about Dionne Sims and Black Garnet Books. She’s so thoughtful and articulate, and I immediately wanted to be her friend. I think she’s bringing something really special to the Twin Cities, and I’m so grateful she took the time and mental space to share her story with us.

Peter Diamond, Digital Editor: In January, I went to cover Oprah's 2020 Vision Tour as a sort of anthropological experiment (remember events??). A quasi-self-help workshop wrapped in a motivational speaking tour, everybody in the Xcel was given a journal to plan a roadmap to attaining our goals. Of course, the lesson of 2020 has been to learn how to live with that which we cannot control, and to throw the guidebook out the window and improvise in uncharted territory (and listen to the advice of medical experts). I also interviewed one of the founders of Southside Harm Reduction about the framework behind their ideas, as the organization worked tirelessly in Powderhorn Park over this summer while the tents raised around the cities reflected the growing homelessness crisis. Their perspective is one worth carrying into 2021.

Natalie Hall, Assistant Editor, Studio MSP: I loved getting to venture into the realm of gyms and through the year, I felt like I sort of got to know these gyms and was really rooting for them, so when they were closed again, the tears I mention in the piece were very real. Much like a favorite restaurant or shop, these gyms have become so familiar to me and I could feel their disappointment and heartbreak with the second closure. Also, talking to local gratitude experts really hit home for me, because despite being a terrible/insane year, 2020 has been the best year of my life in many ways.