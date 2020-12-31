Our Most-Read Stories of 2020

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Soul Bowl

1. Where to Support Black-Owned Businesses in the Twin Cities

How you spend your money has a huge, visible impact on your local community. Here are a few spots where you can show tangible support. »Read More

2. A List of Restaurant Closings 2020

Local eateries that have permanently closed since the pandemic lockdown. »Read More

3. Minnesota Fair Food Finder Is Your Summer Checklist

Cheese curd road trip? Corn dog crawl anyone? »Read More

4. Updates from MSP Restaurants in the Pandemic

How local restaurants experienced the initial shutdown. »Read More

5. Protective Face Masks by Local Brands and Designers

Since the CDC recommended wearing cloth face masks to the general public, here are the local designers pivoting to mask making. »Read More

6. RIP: Butcher & the Boar

The OG whiskey and meat den in downtown Mpls. has closed. »Read More

7. Mike Osterholm's Last Stand

Minnesota’s homegrown epidemiologist has spent a lifetime preparing for this pandemic. Can he rise above the chaos to be heard? »Read More

8. Restaurants Plan to Defy Orders and Open Up

It's not just outstate, but metro eateries too. »Read More

9. The Bachelor Farmer and Marvel Bar Are Closed Forever

This is a big hit for the city. »Read More

10. The Happy Gnome Becomes The Gnome

And Justin Sutherland is in the kitchen. »Read More

11. What the Future of Salons Looks Like

As they prepared to reopen, local salon owners talk how COVID-19 has colored the salon experience and offer a glimpse of the "new normal." »Read More

12. A Running List of Outdoor Restaurant Patios to Keep You Cozy in Cold Weather

When you don’t want to go inside yet, but it’s Minnesota. »Read More

13. The Best Breakfast and Brunch Spots in the Twin Cities

Rise and shine! »Read More

14. Har Mar Superstar's Latest Gig: Mail Carrier

When you’re a flamboyant, internationally touring rock star and life throws a pandemic at you, you don’t sit at home and wallow. You start delivering the mail. »Read More

15. Chasing Waterfalls: 6 to Visit Within the Twin Cities

Let’s go with the flow and find new waters to appreciate. »Read More

16. 5 Takeaways from Oprah's 2020 Vision Tour

What does the former talk show host have to say about actualizing your dreams in the wellness era? »Read More

17. Winona Ryder Finds Herself in Winona, MN

For the Super Bowl, the actress filmed ads for Squarespace highlighting her hometown and namesake. »Read More

18. The Gym Is Closed. Now What?

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Twin Cities gyms and fitness studios are closing their doors, but some are still ensuring we get a workout in at home. »Read More

19. Elotes Takes Over In Bloom

Brian Ingram and Justin Sutherland couldn't let an open hearth go unlit. »Read More

20. MSP Restaurant Update: What's Now and What's Next?

It's not just how far we've come, it's how far are we willing to go? »Read More

21. Q&A: Minneapolis Chief of Police Medaria Arradondo

Medaria Arradondo, the Minneapolis chief of police, talks about what cops get wrong, what Trump thinks about the city, and why he sits in on the interview for every single new hire. »Read More

22. What Journalist Aaron Rupar Has Learned While Covering the Trump Administration

What happens when you spend four years watching more Fox News than anyone in the country besides Donald Trump? If you’re like Minnesota native Aaron Rupar, you end up speaking the president’s language. »Read More

23. RIP: Bellecour in Wayzata

Gavin Kaysen announced it was time to close his Frenchy spot for good. »Read More

24. If Restaurants Can Open in June, Will They?

Will restaurants re-open, and will people go? »Read More

25. How Jael Kerandi Got the U of M to Divest from the MPD

The University of Minnesota’s student body president was instrumental in changing the U’s relationship with the Minneapolis Police Department—but her work is far from over. »Read More