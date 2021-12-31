Our Most-Read Stories of 2021

× Expand Zillow Windermere Estate

Inside Minnesota’s Most Expensive Home on the Market

Tucked away on its own private island, Windermere Estate is Minnesota's most expensive property for sale, listed at $15 million.

Behind The Sioux Chef's Indigenous Restaurant Owamni

The Sioux Chef team will introduce Twin Citians to Native American food without using Euro-centric ingredients. Owamni comes to the Minneapolis riverfront this spring, and it's 300 years in the making.

Butcher & the Boar Is Coming Back

Plans are afoot to bring back the legendary hall of sausage and whiskey.

U.S. Bank Stadium Gets Siding Replaced

What the heck is going on with the siding at U.S. Bank Stadium? This, it turns out.

Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit Coming to Minneapolis

Huge projections of Vincent Van Gogh's classic paintings are coming to Minneapolis this summer.

CHX Closes Amid Confusion

Two press releases, a fired staff, and lots of questions as the Lowry Hill location of CHX closes after just 90 days.

Meet Michelle Young, Minnesota’s Bachelorette

The Burnsville teacher and former D1 basketball player, who was runner-up in season 25 of The Bachelor, stars as the lead of The Bachelorette.

The Ice Bars Cometh: 2021

The chill is on.

Kitchen Window in Uptown Is Closing

After 35 years, the kitchen store and cooking school with a patio is done.

Coming Soon: Josefina to Wayzata

The Bellecour space is too pretty to leave empty.

Coming Soon: O'Shaughnessy Distillery

A world class distillery, with a globally-known Master Distiller, is about to open in town.

Now Open: Duke's on 7

Here are 7 things to know about the new patio in Minnetonka.

Inside the World of Local Street Racing

A high-speed trip into the culture of the fast and loud cars breaking the stillness of summer nights in the city.

How Removing a Freeway Could Restore Part of the North Loop

Some of the most valuable real estate in downtown Minneapolis is taken up by a little-used freeway on/off ramp. What if it weren't?