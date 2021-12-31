Our Most-Read Stories of 2021

Zillow
Windermere Estate
Inside Minnesota’s Most Expensive Home on the Market
Tucked away on its own private island, Windermere Estate is Minnesota’s most expensive property for sale, listed at $15 million. Read More
Behind The Sioux Chef's Indigenous Restaurant Owamni
The Sioux Chef team will introduce Twin Citians to Native American food without using Euro-centric ingredients. Owamni comes to the Minneapolis riverfront this spring, and it’s 300 years in the making. Read More
Butcher & the Boar Is Coming Back
Plans are afoot to bring back the legendary hall of sausage and whiskey. Read More
U.S. Bank Stadium Gets Siding Replaced
What the heck is going on with the siding at U.S. Bank Stadium? This, it turns out. Read More
Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit Coming to Minneapolis
Huge projections of Vincent Van Gogh's classic paintings are coming to Minneapolis this summer. Read More
CHX Closes Amid Confusion
Two press releases, a fired staff, and lots of questions as the Lowry Hill location of CHX closes after just 90 days. Read More
Meet Michelle Young, Minnesota’s Bachelorette
The Burnsville teacher and former D1 basketball player, who was runner-up in season 25 of The Bachelor, stars as the lead of The Bachelorette. Read More
The Ice Bars Cometh: 2021
The chill is on. Read More
Kitchen Window in Uptown Is Closing
After 35 years, the kitchen store and cooking school with a patio is done. Read More
Coming Soon: Josefina to Wayzata
The Bellecour space is too pretty to leave empty. Read More
Coming Soon: O'Shaughnessy Distillery
A world class distillery, with a globally-known Master Distiller, is about to open in town. Read More
Now Open: Duke's on 7
Here are 7 things to know about the new patio in Minnetonka. Read More
Inside the World of Local Street Racing
A high-speed trip into the culture of the fast and loud cars breaking the stillness of summer nights in the city. Read More
How Removing a Freeway Could Restore Part of the North Loop
Some of the most valuable real estate in downtown Minneapolis is taken up by a little-used freeway on/off ramp. What if it weren't? Read More