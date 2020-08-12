Minnesota State Fair Pivots for 2020

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams State Fair

Well, it's looking like if you can't go to the fair, the fair's gonna come to you.

Since the cancelling of the 2020 Minnesota State Fair, a grassroots effort has been bubbling all over the Twin Cities to deliver whatever safely distanced slice of nostalgia it can muster. It shall be known as the Great Minnesota Come On Get It Together 2020. From pop-ups, and special menus, to virtual competitions, and stunt beer releases, you may not be able to get everything you want, but if you try, you can get what you need.

We'll keep adding more things as we find them and updating this page at least until September 7, or until we run out of cheese curds, whichever comes first.

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Sweet Martha's Cookie Jar

Where to Buy State Fair Foods Anytime:

While the State Fair Food Parade officially sold out in two hours, there ARE scalpers selling tickets for +$200, which we do not condone. Keep checking the Fair Food Finder Map for any new concessionaires or food trucks popping up around town.

It's not the same as being handed a warm bucket overflowing with cookies at the Fair, but Sweet Martha's sells frozen dough that's available at various grocery stores around the Twin Cities, including Lunds & Byerlys, Hy-Vee, Cub, Kowalski’s, and Target stores.

Sara's Tipsy Pies has a retail location in Stillwater, and sells them in the freezer section at Lunds & Byerlys all over the metro, and select HyVees.

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Sara's Tipsy Pies

Your favorite Jonny Pops flavor says a lot about who you are as a person. Are you a pineapple and coconut, more of a mango, or perhaps the cold press choco latte type? Luckily, the ice cream and frozen fruit bar brand (that solely uses all-natural ingredients and was born out of a St. Olaf dorm room) is now available at Cub Foods, Target, and the Lunds & Byerlys freezer aisles to keep you cool for the rest of summer.

Nordic Waffles has a permanent stand at Potluck in Rosedale Center, should your sweet tooth have cravings for cereal and Reese's at once.

Do you know the difference between a Pronto Pup (which sells its flour mix and sticks online) and a corn dog, or have you even been to the Fair? Pronto Pups are made with pancake batter, while corn dogs use cornbread batter. Both include cornmeal, but the batter makes a corn dog noticeably sweeter than a PP. Thus: Not all corn dogs are Pronto Pups, but all Pronto Pups are corn dogs. See the official Pronto Pup slogan, "America's original corn dogs."

Birchwood Cafe's big State Fair hit, the Heirloom Tomato Sweet Corn BLT is available for curbside at the cafe!

Satisfying Substitutions:

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams State Fair Beer

Find Your Favorite Fair Beer or Beverage:

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Blue Barn

Tasty Pop-Ups and Parties:

+ While the towering blue barn won’t be a constant in our lives this summer, you might have seen the Little Blue Food Truck beeping its way through the state (like a Taste of the Fair at the Wedge Aug. 27). And ALL Blue Plate Restaurants will be channeling The Blue Barn from Aug 31 to Sept 7 serving Fair Food. Catch their Nashville Hot Chicken on a Stick, Grandma Deb’s Snicker Salad, Bacon Stuffed Tots, and more. Wash it all down with a blueberry basil lemonade.

+ Potluck Minnesota FARE: Nothing beats the experience of spending a day walking food stand to food stand. Potluck is hosting Minnesota FARE, Aug. 27 to Sept. 7, a 12-day celebration with each of their vendors offering fair-inspired food like burger curds and lobster corndogs. Missing the entertainment? Eat near the Not-So-Grand Stand with life-sized cardboard cutouts of your fave singers as their tunes play in the background.

+ If you had to pick between cheese curds, mini-corn dogs, Big Fat Bacon and fried pickles, could you do it? My Burger’s State Fair Burger, running all August as their Burger of the Month, lets you have all of that and their signature sauce. Bonus points if you can finish the fries.

+ Midtown Global Market will host the Great Global Get-Together, Aug. 27 to Sept. 6: Catch some classic State Fair vendors like Manny’s Tortas and the Produce Exchange while sampling some new fair-themed or discounted food at Midtown Global Market’s Great Global Get-Together. On the weekend, stop by with the fam for activities like giveaways and caricature artists.

+ Cafe Alma's takeout menu is getting in on the fun. From Aug. 26 to Aug. 30, a State Fair Tribute menu will include spiced donut holes, old timey kettle corn, candied bacon on a stick (spoiler: it's pork belly), corn dogs, and roasted sweet corn with nothing over $8.

+ It's State Fair Favorites from Travail for their next family meal. Order for pick up on Aug. 20 or 22, and get some luxury lobster and shrimp corndogs, fried green tomatoes, giant turkey leg, Aussie battered potatoes, pork chop on a stick, grilled peaches, and much for two people for $95. Note the deadline to order is 10pm the night before while quantities last.

+ Hamloaf will have its day!! The Taste of Hamline, at Hamline Church will bring the dining hall's internationally famed hamloaf and meatballs, along with brick oven bread, back to us for one day. This fundraiser allows you to order now through Aug. 21, for pick up on Aug. 30, and yes you can order multiple pounds of hamloaf.

++ SOLD OUT TOO LATE: Fair Food Trucks at Omni Brewing, and the France 44 parking lot party.

× Expand photo courtesy of Sweet Martha's Sweet Martha's Cookie Jar T-Shirt and Bucket Hat

Shop with No Entrance Fee:

The State Fair launched an online marketplace to help support local vendors recoup some of their losses this year. Can it help save merchants?

You may have missed out on Sweet Martha’s merchandise drop–the Minnesota equivalent of an Air Jordans release, that sold out in minutes. They've since added a pre-order option, and we're keeping our eyes peeled to see if more will come.

For the Great Minnesota Get Together that wasn't meant to be, might we recommend one of these Adam Turman prints to mark the non-occasion?

Kits and Boxes of Fair Fun:

It's Not Fair is a gift box service designed to bring you your favorite brands and merchants you've been waiting all year to visit. It's Not Fair partnered with twelve vendors, so there's still a chance to discover something new this year through the Fair.

The hand-crafted and Minnesota-made retailer Fox Run compiled 2020 State Fair Boxes filled with fun treats. Boxes come at a variety of price points, and contain things like postcards, jewelry, soaps, and in true 2020 fashion, a plaid mask.

All the love to salty, fried everything, but that's not all the Fair is about. In truth, nothing screams late summer like those grilled peaches which wowed us with their Fair debut in 2018. Produce Exchange will help you make your own with their kits that includes 10 pounds of peaches, goat cheese, greek yogurt, gluten free pie crumb, raw honey, and cooking instructions.

Missing the mini donuts, cheese curds, corn dogs, cookies, fries, and corn that only the Fair can provide? Don't fret, you can get it mailed to your house. State Fair To Go kits arrive in a cooled, insulated container ready to make at home. Don't procrastinate this one, because availability is limited.

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams State Fair Crop Art

Virtual Fair: