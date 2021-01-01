Looking to 2021

× Expand Caitlin Abrams 2021

Jayne Haugen Olson, Editor-in-Chief: Hugging friends and loved ones.

Rebecca Rowland, Managing Editor: I love collaborative, face-to-face creativity with my colleagues. We have worked so well through these trying times, created great work despite unimaginable obstacles and separateness, and really pushed to make the most regardless of the challenge….But I miss the wonderful people I work with and the fun, crazy, imaginative ways we used to figure out the puzzles and obstacles we faced. It will be so wonderful to reconnect in the year ahead.

Stephanie March, Senior Food & Dining Editor: Dinner parties, potlucks, my hungry clutch. I’m super sick of cooking for just me and my Giant Baby, and I crave a house full and a yard full of like-minded hungry humans with the only worry of how much can fit on a plate. I’m looking forward to the simplest of things: fat and all enveloping hugs, which is my hello.

Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl, Senior Writer: I miss doing live events! Book panels, Tastemakers events, the way we tended to work before was: Do the work, then talk to the audience about it. I miss seeing everyone! It’s very lonely and online just doesn’t cut it, people are busy and all in different places at different times. In 2021 I want to get vaccinated and go places! To restaurants, to concerts, to parties. I can’t believe I ever in my life turned down an invitation to do anything. Why would I do that? Madness.

Steve Marsh, Senior Writer: Man, I think I miss hanging out with strangers more than anything. Meeting new people. Learning about them. I’m just looking forward to the vaccine.

Madeline Nachbar, Trend & Style Editor: My husband and I are expecting our first baby this Spring, so it’s safe to say we are most excited about bringing Baby Nachbar into our world and venturing into motherhood. Also, attending a live concert!

Madison Bloomquist, Associate Editor: I just miss the little things, like piling friends onto my couch for a movie-and-cocktails night; potluck dinner parties; sitting at the corner of the bar at Broders’ with my boyfriend; letting my brother, sister-in-law, and nieces crash at my apartment for Twin Cities volleyball tournaments (and sharing shakes at The Malt Shop with them); and visiting my family in Wisconsin for long weekends. I can’t wait for unmasked person-to-person connections again. I love traveling, I miss concerts and theater, but I’m most looking forward to having my people back.

Peter Diamond, Digital Editor: Looking forward to never cancelling plans again!

Caitlin Abrams, Staff Photographer: Being able to casually meet friends out at restaurants or bars. Even this summer, we really had to plan it out by asking “who have you been around lately, what is the weather going to be like outside to meet up....” I'm excited to just meet up and chat in person with everyone again.

Natalie Hall, Assistant Editor, Studio MSP: Walking through the skyway and getting an insane amount of Cardigan Donuts every week. Haha, so simple but wow—do I miss my daily walks, listening to my favorite morning show, Chris Carr and Company on K102, and munching on a donut. On the bright side, I’ve lost weight in 2020. In 2021, I’m looking forward to—that’s an understatement—I absolutely can’t wait to marry my best friend and celebrate with however many people we can have there and start our life together. We’re high school sweethearts and went to college together and after seven years, we’re tying the knot. I know the day will be perfect no matter how the rest of the world looks at that time. Cheers to 2021 and brighter days ahead.

Katie Swartzer, Editorial Intern: Going to class in person. I never thought I would miss running across campus to make my 11:15 poli sci class, but I guess you really never appreciate what you've got until it's gone. I also miss being able to have friends over for hangouts and movie nights. I'm looking forward to graduating from the University of Minnesota and starting life in the real world–hopefully one that's back to normal!

Julia Zerull, Editorial Intern: Live music. I've never been a huge concert-goer but there's something about hearing your favorite song in a thick crowd that's been missing lately. Sunshine! Vitamin D, S.A.D. is fast and furious and just knowing that the days will be getting longer soon is enough for me.