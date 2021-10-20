It's MEA Weekend. Here's What to Do This Week

×
Shutterstock
Duluth
View of the Duluth Slip Bridge and Bayfront at Sunrise
- It's not too late to go apple picking this fall! Check out some of our favorite orchards around the Twin Cities area.
- These waterfall-centric day trips are great even if you only have a couple hours to spare, from traveling to bison parks in Mankato to exploring subterranean falling water.
- When was the last time the family went out to a museum? If it's been a minute, there are a number of local museum exhibitions running this fall to reorient your artsy side (Leslie Barlow’s first Mia exhibit—Within, Between, and Beyond is open until October 31, and abstract artist Julie Mehretu’s mid-career retrospective at the Walker Art Center opened just last week).
- Oh yeah, and theater is back too! Find out what's playing this fall arts seasons during the great return of the live stage.
- While time is quickly running out to leaf peep this year, we have recommendations for staycations, bike trips, and other trips to get a taste of the outdoors, all the way up to Duluth.
- Speaking of Duluth, the days of eating outside at the revamped New Scenic Café are slipping away, and there's no feeling like biting into that salmon burger while overlooking Lake Superior.
- While a drive along the North Shore is splendid, don't dismiss the beauty of careening around the Great River Road and its small towns during the fall season.
- Looking to stay closer to home and enjoy the unseasonably warm fall weather? Have you ever tried a luxury picnic before? What's stopping you?