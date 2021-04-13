How to Help Daunte Wright's Family and Brooklyn Center

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Fist Statue for Daunte Wright

The Instagram account of local wellness small business Holistic Heaux has been in contact with Daunte Wright's girlfriend to find what's most needed to support her and their one-year-old son, with items and donations.

Here is Wright's family's GoFundMe, started by his aunt, with proceeds going toward funeral costs, the future of his son's life, and Wright's memorial fund.

Brooklyn Center Community Schools are doing a donation drive, not just for families and kids who need lunch since classes are cancelled, but anybody in need. Accepting food, water, and toiletries, it's open to drop off and pick up supplies on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Tuesday, they specified these items: shampoo, deodorant, toilet paper, paper towels, diapers (3+), sanitary wipes, household cleaning items, detergent, soaps, toothpaste, and toothbrushes. Head to the Blue Barn in the parking lot of the middle and high school at 6500 Humboldt Ave. N. UPDATE: They have currently asked people to pause on donations.

If you don't live nearby, here's the verified GoFundMe to help kids and families of the school.

The nonprofit organization CAPI USA is partnering with Brooklyn Center neighbor Cross of Glory Lutheran Church (5929 Brooklyn Blvd.) in collecting supplies and distributing items. They’ll be collecting all week, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Cross of Glory. Items needed: Toilet paper, diapers, baby wipes, baby formula, laundry detergent, deodorant, feminine hygiene products, non-perishables and canned goods.

Brooklyn Center Mutual Aid moved its donation site to Brooklyn Center High School and is seeking volunteers according to its Facebook page.

More fundraisers have sprung up to donate toward the community: MN Teen Activists are raising money to rebuild Brooklyn Center's small businesses, help the Somali women-run business Lakes Pharmacy based on Franklin Avenue in South Minneapolis recover from looting, and support mutual aid efforts.

STEPCHLD is donating 100 percent of Tuesday's revenue to Daunte Wright's family, and so are Hope Breakfast Bar and Purpose Driven restaurants The Gnome and Woodfired Cantina. Bauhaus Brew Labs announced 10 percent of sales will be given directly to Wright's family on Tuesday. Minneapolis Cider Co. is also donating 10 percent of Tuesday's sales to the family. Kieran's Kitchen Northeast is also hosting a donation site until 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Sociable Cider Werks will be open for off-premise sales until 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday starting at 3 p.m. All proceeds will go to the family's memorial fund.

On Wednesday, FRGMNT Coffee will donate all sales to Wright's family.

Larissa Loden has been donating 20 percent of sales from her Black Lives Matter bracelets to North Minneapolis non-profit Redeemer Center for Life and Venture North. Fifty percent of all the bracelet sales at Statement Boutique are going to small businesses in Brooklyn Center.

This article will be updated regularly. Send tips to edit@mspmag.com.