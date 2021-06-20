Garden State

× Expand Illustrations by Ali Mac Illustration of a bag filled with produce

From the minute we put the snow shovels away and release our winter skin to the glory of shorts on that first 55-degree day, we are on the clock. As Minnesotans, we know to revel in every minute of these sun-soaked days because our allotment is limited. For me, there’s no better way to take measure of summer days than by clocking them at a farmers’ market.

Truthfully, our excitement at the opening day of most markets can be a bit premature. But just walking the aisles in May and seeing my favorite egg farmer or picking up a pork shoulder from a small family farm roots me in the right space. Even if there’s still a nip in the air, I’m already envisioning and planning for dinners to come. And for some reason, the baby strollers jamming the aisles don’t bug me yet.

By June, I am ready for those young lettuces and stalks of rhubarb from the organic kids in the Mill City Farmers Market. Chomping fresh radishes while I walk the stalls has always been a marker that I can relax my shoulders a little bit; we have fully returned to the season of outside living.

I am not a one-market girl—there are too many to explore, all stacked with different farmers and vendors. By July, I am plotting my Saturday afternoons by which market to hit. I can lunch on an onion-laden Tollefson brat at the Annex in Minneapolis before looking for the baby bok choy I crave. Just past mid-month, cucumbers are everywhere, and I head down to Lowertown and snake through the aisles, where there are buckets and buckets of the mini cukes just mocking my total lack of canning ability. Maybe this is the year? I have no shame in admitting that what brings me to the Richfield market is the promise of a treat from The Donut Trap, the calories of which, in my mind, are cancelled out by the bags of late-summer pattypan squash I throw into my tote.

As August rolls around, my paths wear in, and I walk every stall and take my time considering if the shallots here are better than the shallots I just saw two minutes ago. At the Lyndale market, I wave to Rainbow Chinese’s Tammy Wong, and she hands me my favorite boba tea from her stall. I tend to shift market days so I can tool around the metro with the doors off the Jeep and hit markets not on my normal routes. Wednesday night might have me driving out to Chaska’s market for that Rusch Farms local honey, while Thursday’s trip could pull me to the Elk River market because I know I can find Dudley’s maple syrup there. It’s peak season for a lot of goodies, but, of course, most of us only have eyes for tomatoes and Minnesota sweet corn.

The funny thing is, the market’s glory days really come at the end of August and flow through September with the harvest. I don’t stop my visits, but I still think of my farmers’ market afternoons as a summer tradition. Maybe if I finally commit to canning things, it can be summer all year long.

Go Do It

1. Don’t stress about parking; you’re about to spend time wandering and peeping vegetables. Park far away—you’ll earn your breakfast burrito.

2. Bring a tote, even if you’re not a tote person. Carrying a pound of cucumbers in those little plastic bags will cut off the circulation in your fingers.

3. Ignore conventional wisdom and shop when you’re hungry. There is always some form of cheesesteak, brat, or donut to buffer your purchases of healthy vegetables.

4. Even if you go off-peak, just understand that there will be crowds. Learn to tolerate the slow walkers and the stroller mafia; your support of local farmers will even out your karma.