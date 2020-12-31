So When *This* Is All Over...

Rebecca Rowland, Managing Editor: It’s all about family. While I am patient and can wait for lots of things, family is my exception. It will be so wonderful to have all of my family together again, in one place, laughing, having fun, sharing memories, smiling for pictures, hugging….

Stephanie March, Senior Food & Dining Editor: I’m going to roll into my favorite drinking establishment, and pull up a stool to the wooden bar rail. I will order whatever it is that the bartender feels like making, Dealer’s Choice. And I will sit with said drink while the conversations around me bubble and the laughter peels the ceiling tiles, and the widows will fog until the door creaks open and one of my Ladies League co-conspirators arrives to fill the seat next to me.

Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl, Senior Writer: See my family! I haven’t seen my mom, brother, sister, nieces, nephew, etc., since Christmas 2019. I miss them! I want to get on an airplane and see them, and see New York. I find myself subscribed to all of these New York Instagram channels out of homesickness. It has been too long!

Steve Marsh, Senior Writer: Hug my parents. My brother left my wife and I’s bubble to quarantine by himself for two weeks so he can spend Christmas Eve with them and I’m simultaneously proud of him and extremely jealous.

Madison Bloomquist, Associate Editor: Hug my grandma (hi, Gram!), and visit a few friends in New York, which was supposed to happen in spring 2020.

Peter Diamond, Digital Editor: We had to cancel my grandma’s 80th birthday party because of COVID, and I haven’t seen her in almost a year. Shout out Beth, get that vaccine!

Caitlin Abrams, Staff Photographer: Travel! My husband and I love to travel, even just within the Midwest, so this year has been hard on us. Our niece was also born this summer, and they live in DC, so we are excited to finally go meet her next year.

Natalie Hall, Assistant Editor, Studio MSP: At the beginning of 2020, I resolved to spend my weekends going to patios and breweries, and doing fun things outside in warm weather to really take advantage of the few minutes of summer we get. So, when things reopen, I’ll be booking concert tickets like a crazy person and going to all the patios.

Katie Swartzer, Editorial Intern: Go to a concert, musical, or movie. Anything where hundreds of people gather to collectively experience the same thing for the first time.

Julia Zerull, Editorial Intern: Hug someone-cheesy, but it's been a "you don't know what you've got until it's gone" year.