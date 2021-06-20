Find Your Summer

Photo by Caitlin Abrams
Is riding The Revolution (formerly known as The Danger) at Betty Danger’s in Northeast a superior bar activity to lawn bowling on the rooftop of Brit’s in downtown Minneapolis?
It is universally acknowledged that summer in Minnesota is better than summer anywhere else on the planet. As such, you’d be well served not to waste one skinny minute of this year’s warmest days.
From kicking around visiting old-school city zoos to paddling for an even older-school shore lunch to mastering the art of urban running, here are some our favorite Twin Cities–centric ways to soak up Minnesota’s best season.
Don’t agree with our favorites? Fill out our Legends of Local Summer Showdown bracket to choose your own.
Photo by Ackerman + Gruber
Paddling
Beaches
Nothing beats the nuanced pleasures of a tiny urban beach, no matter the time of day. »Read More
Big Fish
The most quintessential summertime meal? For this Charlie Award–winning chef, it’s a simple shore lunch. »Read More
Garden State
It’s summer—if you’re not doing your grocery shopping alfresco, you’re doing your grocery shopping wrong. »Read More
Photo by Caitlin Abrams
Como Zoo
Cool Runnings
Running on secluded trails is great, but when you live in the city, there’s something singular about the chaos of running right through it. »Read More
Without a Paddle
Take a trip through history by floating down Minnehaha Creek. »Read More
The Jungle Book
Thinking back on a lifetime exploring our old-school city zoo, and all the good—and bad—that comes with it. »Read More
Originally published in the June 2021 issue.