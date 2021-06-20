Find Your Summer

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams people on ferris wheel Is riding The Revolution (formerly known as The Danger) at Betty Danger’s in Northeast a superior bar activity to lawn bowling on the rooftop of Brit’s in downtown Minneapolis?

It is universally acknowledged that summer in Minnesota is better than summer anywhere else on the planet. As such, you’d be well served not to waste one skinny minute of this year’s warmest days.

From kicking around visiting old-school city zoos to paddling for an even older-school shore lunch to mastering the art of urban running, here are some our favorite Twin Cities–centric ways to soak up Minnesota’s best season.

Don’t agree with our favorites? Fill out our Legends of Local Summer Showdown bracket to choose your own.

× Expand Photo by Ackerman + Gruber Paddling

Beaches

Nothing beats the nuanced pleasures of a tiny urban beach, no matter the time of day.

Big Fish

The most quintessential summertime meal? For this Charlie Award–winning chef, it's a simple shore lunch.

Garden State

It's summer—if you're not doing your grocery shopping alfresco, you're doing your grocery shopping wrong.

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Como Zoo

Cool Runnings

Running on secluded trails is great, but when you live in the city, there's something singular about the chaos of running right through it.

Without a Paddle

Take a trip through history by floating down Minnehaha Creek.

The Jungle Book

Thinking back on a lifetime exploring our old-school city zoo, and all the good—and bad—that comes with it.

Originally published in the June 2021 issue.