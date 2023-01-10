Earn a Degree in a High-Demand Field through Western Governors University

For individuals looking to be promoted at their current job or to move into a higher-level position at another organization, having added skills and education can help them stand out against other internal or external candidates.

Even after working in an industry or profession for years and gaining valuable experience, employees often need to go back to school and continue their education to earn a promotion. This could mean earning a bachelor’s degree or advanced degree to jump into a higher-paying position.

× Expand Western Governors University - Stephanie's Story

When considering colleges, it’s important to seek out accredited, flexible and affordable options in higher education that are respected by employers and offer the degree programs and required skills needed by employees to advance their careers.

Fully online, nonprofit university Western Governors University (WGU) – which serves more than 5,200 students and graduates throughout Minnesota and has a current enrollment nationwide of more than 140,000 students – is a leader in delivering high-quality online instruction to students interested in furthering their education. The university offers a competency-based approach to learning that allows students to leverage their previous education, training and work experience to earn their degrees quickly. Students complete their programs by studying and taking tests on schedules that fit their lives, advancing as soon as they demonstrate they’ve mastered the subject matter.

WGU also provides its students with affordable, flat-rate tuition of about $3,800 each six-month term for most undergraduate and graduate degree programs. Coupled with the competency-based model, this means students can take as many courses as possible each term without any added costs and graduate at a faster pace. The university also offers a variety of scholarships for all its programs to make tuition even more affordable.

WGU offers more than 80 undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the high workforce-need areas of business, IT, K-12 teacher education and health professions, including nursing. All programs are career-focused and equip students with the skills they need to succeed in the evolving workforce. The university’s solely online course offerings and competency-based education model enables it to offer flexible start dates to students instead of following traditional semesters, with new students starting the first day of every month.

Candidates that boost their resumes with a degree are essentially showing an organization they’re actively improving, bringing more skills and experience to the table and ensuring they are the right candidate to promote. As jobs become increasingly complex, so will the education required to fill them. For those looking for increased opportunities and stability in their careers, earning a bachelor’s or master’s degree will provide them with the skills they need to advance. To learn more, visit wgu.edu,

