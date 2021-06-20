Cool Runnings

× Expand Illustrations by Ali Mac illustration a runner on Stone Arch Bridge with skyline in the background

When I moved to Minneapolis and started running, I knew nothing. I knew how to put one foot in front of the other quickly and on repeat, and that’s about it. I didn’t know about pacing. I didn’t know where to run. And honestly, I didn’t even know if I liked running.

Every day, I would lace up my running shoes and chart a course through the tangled streets of Prospect Park, never venturing too far because I was afraid I would either burn out or look around and find myself completely lost. It was mundane but comfortable.

Eventually, my stamina increased, I joined the Mill City Running (MCR) team, and I found myself drawn farther than my immediate neighborhood. Expeditions across the Franklin Avenue Bridge, up and down the hills on West River Parkway, toward the glowing beacon of the Guthrie, and into the gridded chaos of downtown Minneapolis and jaunts along East River Parkway and down the endless stretch of Summit Avenue would become my new go-to routes.

Along the Mississippi, there’s an unspoken camaraderie between you and your fellow runners. Sure, the Twin Cities has given great big bear hugs to cyclists, but to run in it once, it’s clear that it was ultimately made for runners—a place where the annual 10-mile or 26.2-mile trek from Minneapolis to St. Paul is like its own special holiday.

And on those inevitable rough days when the miles inch by, your legs burn, and you forget what it means to be fast, that’s when you look up and see the familiar MCR symbol approach. You may or may not know the person attached, but the familiarity of that symbol immediately bonds you. With a simple wave or a nod, you silently pass and continue on your solo journey. It’s a quiet reminder that you’re not alone out there. There are others out there feeling tired and hurting and wanting to quit but still moving forward.

Running in the city is a “choose your own adventure.” Do you play it safe and take the quiet stretch on Shepard Road? Or do you opt for a high-energy, live-action game of Frogger as you zig and zag across the Stone Arch Bridge, strategically avoiding bikes, dogs, leisurely families, and all the other bodies clamoring to soak up a few precious moments in the sun?

The unpredictable nature of city running does make any opportunity for a secluded trail run—where you can find it—all the more precious. However, discovering that perfect city route where you can hear both layers of old leaves crunching under your feet and the deafening sound of traffic is invigorating. It strikes the balance of chaos and serenity that feels like a well-kept secret—a perfect blend that reminds you exactly why you live here.

Returning home from the perfect city run full of calm, chaos, and a bit of uncertainty is like none other. It’s a feeling that welcomes you by saying, “You’ve earned it. Now, what can I get you to drink?”

Go Do It

1. Park your car near where Sibley Street and Shepard Road meet. Run west along the river for about a half mile, taking a slight left following the path that runs along the river.

2. Continue on the path until you run back into Shepard.

3. Once you meet back up with Shepard, you take a right (now heading east) and follow Shepard.

4. Grab a drink at the fountain in the Upper Landing Park parking lot, about 3.5 miles into the loop.

5. From Upper Landing Park, tighten your laces and stride the final 0.8 miles, and give yourself a pat on the back when you’ve finished.