Best of the Twin Cities, 2021

Best Art form we didn’t know we needed

Fine craftsmanship has made its return to all matter of our cultural landscape—were signs far behind? Signage abounds in hustle-bustle cities, but when it’s created by hand, the added character is, frankly, untouchable. Thanks to Dan Madsen (shown), the owner/lead artist of Dusty Signs, scores of buildings old and new (Tattersall Distilling, Spyhouse Coffee shops, Ax-Man Surplus) have added personality and flair. From letters measuring several feet high to the detailed scripts outlined in gold leaf, Dusty Signs proves that what was old is indeed new. Follow along @dustysigns.

× Expand Photo by Shelly Mosman Charlie Parr sitting in a rocking chair Charlie Parr

Pitch-Perfect Return

Charlie Parr moseyed onto First Avenue’s main stage to a capacity crowd. He did it again the next four Sundays. This would not be remarkable—not for the beloved Parr or for Minnesota’s seminal rock venue—if not for the fact that those were the first five shows in almost a year that either Parr or First Ave had seen a live audience. Parr’s January residency was far from the official return of live music, and with very limited, table-only seating, the sellouts really weren’t. Still, the shows were magical for the simple fact that there was still a First Avenue for them to happen at—and a Charlie Parr to play them.

Elegy for 38th and Chicago Ave.

The pandemic sidelined the ascending career of Twin Cities rapper Nur-D, but it was the death of George Floyd that redefined it. In the weeks that followed, Nur-D—given name Matt Allen—set music aside to help his community heal, in part by cocreating Justice Frontline Aid, which provided first aid, water, and other safety resources during the unrest. In those tumultuous days, Nur-D, who was gassed, shot at, and even arrested, vowed his music would strive to meet the magnitude of the moment. Barely six months later, he released 38th, and a couple months after that, Chicago Avenue, together a two-part album that runs full speed at what America is now, and what he hopes it can become. nurdrocks.com

Explore Your Bubble

Why not get a little exercise and learn something when you’re in your safe household bubble? The Segway-lovin’ folks behind Six Foot Bubble Tours launched a new concept as the pandemic began: self-guided, well-produced walking tours, some narrated by locals in the know, like architectural historian Larry Millett. What does he know about St. Paul’s Irvine Park that you don’t? Take a listen and find out! sixfootbubble.com

× Expand Dayna Frank portrait Dayna Frank

Lobbyist Club Owner

2020 was always going to be a challenging year for First Ave. owner Dayna Frank. Live Nation was making a big local play with the new Fillmore. Simultaneously, the bonding of her long-sought north Minneapolis outdoor amphitheater was before the state legislature. But then the pandemic hit, threatening her entire enterprise. Frank stepped up and became a national leader—she enlisted bipartisan support for the $15 billion Save Our Stages Act, which passed in the second stimulus bill and will help local arts organizations like hers survive all over the country. Oh, and the bonding for the amphitheater came through, too.

Local Music Legend

Debbie Duncan singing Debbie Duncan

In the before times, it felt like Debbie Duncan was everywhere. On any—and almost every—given night, the big-voiced jazz singer known simply as our First Lady of Song was blasting soulful vocals on a Twin Cites stage. She came from L.A., by way of Detroit, in 1984 for what was supposed to be a six-week-long residency at Rupert’s. It ended up lasting seven years. And in the decades since, Twin Cities jazz fans could set their watches by Duncan’s steady presence. Sadly, though, when our stages do illuminate once again, our First Lady of Song, who passed away unexpectedly in late December, will not be there to grace them. Rest in peace, Debbie.

Pluck of the Heartstrings

When translated from the Scottish, the New Year’s Eve standard “Auld Lang Syne” means something like “days gone by” or “old times.” So, it definitely struck a different chord when local pop band Yam Haus dropped their version a couple days after Christmas, set against eerily beautiful drone footage of the year most of us had survived. Among empty sports stadiums, downtown streets alternately abandoned or filled with fire and protest, lead singer Lars Pruitt’s voice trembles as he sings, “I’m clinging to the light, my dear, I’m clinging to the light—pass me a cup of kindness yeah, I’ll drink it down tonight.” @yamhaus on Instagram

Mature TikTok Rocker

TikTok: It’s not just for kids. Marathon rocker and memoirist Mark Mallman proved that with his wildly popular 60-second song-reactions series on what most of us thought was a dance platform. Each segment is a searching exegesis of unbelievably varied songcraft: He’s done “People Have the Power” by Patti Smith, “Holocene” by Bon Iver, “Condition of the Heart” by Prince. Mallman demonstrates incisive wit, stirring insight, and a mastery of music history that could only be born out of the love and admiration of somebody who knows exactly what it feels like to write and perform songs.@markmallman on TikTok

× Expand Five albums lined up

Spinning Good Out of The Bad

While 2020 was like a bad scratch in your favorite album, Electric Fetus will persist, thanks largely to a pandemic bright spot: Folks fell in love with browsing vinyl again. “People are responding. It feels like this is driven by the passion to support local, appreciate old friends—and old stores—and make the most of the time at home,” says Aaron Meyerring, co-owner of the 53-year-old retail icon. And the Fetus is not alone. All three locations of both Down in the Valley and Cheapo, Roadrunner Records in Kingfield, and Eclipse Records on Wabasha Street in St. Paul are among the other indie vinyl shops who managed to survive the pandemic. June 12, this year’s Record Store Day, can’t get here fast enough.

Stage to Screen

When stages went dark, our screens lit up—and not just with Gossip Girl reruns (but those too). Via streaming, we realized just how important the experience of live performances can be. Here are some highlights.

Jungle Theater

At the end of last year, LynLake’s Jungle released a series of audio plays dubbed Jungle Serial, as well as its first-ever virtual performance, which could really only have been produced in a pandemic: Is Edward Snowden Single?

Theater Mu

It took until February 2021 for St. Paul’s Mu to premiere its first virtual main-stage play of the pandemic, Today Is My Birthday, but the pioneering Asian American–centered theater followed up with their second, the solo piece 140 LBS by Susan Lieu, right after.

New Dawn Theatre Company

The St. Paul theater is dedicated to lifting up the work and stories of underrepresented communities, and its virtual offering last summer, A Breath for George, did exactly that. The collection of songs, interviews, monologues, and short films honors George Floyd and other victims of police brutality.

Song About Janet Yellen

David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images Janet Yellen portrait

When President-elect Biden nominated Janet Yellen to become the first female Treasury secretary, he joked that Lin-Manuel Miranda should write a Hamilton-esque ode to her. Inspired, NPR’s Marketplace turned to Minneapolis rapper Dessa. With the help of Doomtree producer Lazerbeak and composer Andy Thompson, Dessa’s “Who’s Yellen Now?” premiered on Marketplace and promptly went viral. And with lines like, “She’s five foot nothing, but hand to god she can pop a collar, she can rock a power bob,” and, “Now let’s let her settle in, and lift up your mojitos—’cause she manages the mint,” how could it not? doomtree.net

Public Displays of Art

During a summer like no other, marked by the pressures of the pandemic and the death of George Floyd, boarded-up businesses became walls of vibrant color as local artists drew on their own lived experiences to give voice to the moment. Here are some amazing examples.

George Floyd—38th and Chicago

Days after George Floyd’s death, Cadex Herrera, Greta McLain, and Xena Goldman went to work memorializing him at the intersection of 38th and Chicago, a project that included the now-famous mural of blue and gold set against the names of other Black Americans who have lost their lives at the hands of the police.

The 50-plus murals of Uptown

Early in the summer, the Uptown Association dipped into some old Uptown Art Fair contacts when plywood storefronts began to line the streets. The result is more than 50 murals throughout the eclectic neighborhood courtesy of artistic minds like Cheryl Shohet and David Witt.

Creatives After Curfew—Powderhorn

Just a five-minute drive from the Third Precinct was where artist collaborative Creatives After Curfew added one of their many projects this summer. The completed piece, at 2800 East 40th Street, depicts protestors under a phoenix-and-starry-sky collaboration, which 5 to 20 artists completed over four and a half days.

Divinity and Humanity— State Theatre

Reggie LeFlore’s The Overseer: Divinity and Humanity triptych adorns the front of the theater, just under the marquee. It tells the story of the Overseer, a demigoddess placed on Earth, and how she sees the intricacies of humanity in connection with the greater universe.

× Expand front of State Theatre The Overseer: Divinity and Humanity by Reggie LeFlore

× Expand Photos by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images/Media Punch/Alamy Live News Amy Klobuchar greeting President Biden on inauguration day Amy Klobuchar

News & Media

Inauguration Host

As the ranking member—now chair—of the Senate Rules Committee, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar was the lead Democrat on the planning committee for inauguration ceremonies. The gig carried myriad responsibilities, but the niftiest was inauguration host. And, boy, did Klobuchar bring church-basement-lady meat-raffle energy to it. From when she introduced President Biden’s family as “a whole bunch of Bidens” to when she said of J.Lo’s performance, “Well, that was great,” the only way Klobuchar’s hosting could have been more Minnesotan is if she’d said “Ope! Just gonna sneak right past ya” to the president-elect on her way to the lectern.

Sharing of the Wealth

Six months into the pandemic, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter had an idea for how to help ease the pain for the city’s low-income families. Taking a cue from friend and former Stockton, California, mayor Michael Tubbs, who implemented something similar in 2019, Carter proposed guaranteeing $500 monthly to 150 low-income families for 18 months, and the city council voted unanimously to approve his idea. The funding to launch St. Paul’s guaranteed-income pilot came via $300,000 in CARES Act funds, but the bulk of the $1.5 million will come from philanthropy.

× Expand WCCO Photojournalist Will Greiner Mike max in the field Mike Max (center)

Recast of a Crusty Sports Reporter

Reporting from protests is tough, often dangerous work. Journalists attempt to make sense of a chaotic mix of forces in real time and interview whomever they can, however they can. In the days following George Floyd’s death, WCCO had a novel idea about who might be uniquely suited to those rigors: veteran sports reporter Mike Max. And while Maxie’s presence initially raised eyebrows with viewers, his calm, even demeanor and ability to interview disparate subjects both authentically and compassionately made Mike Max a bright spot in an otherwise dark moment.

Slayers of Need

One thing that was not in short supply in 2020, unfortunately, was massive need. Maybe never before have so many simultaneously and unexpectedly needed so much, and at such scale. But it’s in dire moments that Minnesota tends to be at its best. And that was proven through GiveMN’s Give to the Max Day 2020 last November. The GTMD donation haul clocked in at $30.4 million, which beat GiveMN’s record 2019 tally by more than 40 percent and will be spread across 6,000 organizations. givemn.org

Sign-Off

Maddie Schwappach portrait Maddie Schwappach

Last spring, when Radio K music director Maddie Schwappach signed off from her regular DJ shift two months before graduating, she didn’t realize that COVID would prematurely cast her last song selection in hipster infamy. In her hilariously poignant instant classic City Pages (RIP) essay—called “I Accidentally Finished My College Radio DJ Career with ‘Yellow’ by Coldplay”— she wrote: “Playing Coldplay in the all-too-cool sacred college radio airwaves isn’t exactly prohibited, but it’s a sort of ‘smash glass to push button’ type of tool.” Thank the radio gods The Current hired her—now Schwappach should have ample opportunity to live it down.

Way to Win by Avoiding Politics

“Sports, sports, sports—is your whole life sports?!” goes one of the most well-grooved rants on The Common Man Dan Cole’s midday show on ratings juggernaut KFAN. Turns out, the answer is please, God, yes! How else do you explain KFAN’s perpetually high Nielsen ratings in a year when most of our arenas and stadiums started out quiet before reopening sans sports fans toward the end of the summer? KFAN’s extremely familiar dude-bros—Common Man, Barreiro, P.A., Chris Hawkey, Meatsauce, Rosen, Gerbschmidt—were a crucial blanket of distraction for thousands of us throughout the year, even with drastically reduced bats and balls.

New Hire

Duchesne Drew Duchesne Drew

When MPR hired longtime Star Tribune reporter and editor Duchense Drew last spring as its new president, it was a signal to the entire media landscape of exactly where we’re at and how we can do better. As a Black journalist turned executive, Drew has been banging the drum of the necessity for representation of diverse viewpoints in our newsrooms for his entire career, and as he observed the talent at his new post, a news-gathering institution known as the very definition of a white, middle-class perspective, he joked, “I can fit all the people of color in the newsroom in my wife’s Honda Pilot.”

Purple Podcast

illustration of microphone with Prince's symbol on it symbol

Which of Prince’s albums is most culturally relevant today? In the train wreck that was 2020, it just might be his double-album concept record, Sign o’ the Times, released in 1987 and created amid the AIDS epidemic, ongoing threat of nuclear war, the Challenger explosion, and a nation divided along class and race lines. The eight-episode series Prince: The Story of Sign O’ the Times, produced by The Current in partnership with the Prince Estate, Paisley Park, and Warner Records, goes deep in capturing the shifting cultural terrain around Prince’s era-defining album. Music (and Minneapolis?) hasn’t been the same since. Listen at thecurrent.org.

× Expand people playing pinball Can Can Wonderland

Fun & Games

Artsy Playtime

We all know St. Paul’s Can Can Wonderland as the artistic indoor mini-golf that spawned epic waits, but honestly, it’s so much more. Never mind the fact that it has the best selection of vintage pinball machines in town; bubble hockey and Skee-Ball both await your coins. If you’re done playing Frogger or Galaga, you might still make Tappy Hour and perfect your tap-dancing skills. All the while, you can chain-smoke hot dogs and indulge in cereal drinks, which is about all the magic you can handle in a night. 755 Prior Ave. N., St. Paul

Arts in Parks

Lake Harriet bandshell Music in the park

Not everyone is coordinated enough to catch a Frisbee, nor are they all inclined to lace up the joggers and hit a path. But give them a crushing melody from a local band wafting on the warm air or a seat on the verdant green at dusk as Ferris Bueller’s Day Off starts playing on a giant inflatable screen, and you have bona fide outdoorsmen. Live music and movies happen all over the metro, from the waters of Lake Minnetonka to the quiet summer ski hills of Hyland Hills, but no one has the Music and Movies in the Parks program like Minneapolis Park and Rec Board. No surprise, seeing that the music program has been running since 1892.

New Loon

When Minnesota United finalized its monthslong courtship of Emanuel Reynoso in September, signing him away from the storied club Boca Juniors in Reynoso’s native Argentina, the Loons acquired an IRL soccer star. And then Reynoso proceeded to actually act like one: doing things with the ball that Minnesotans have never seen before, with gigantic assists in several huge late-season moments, leading them all the way to the MLS semifinals. And this was all on television—it’s tantalizing to imagine what seeing a legit talisman like Reynoso in front of real fans will feel like this spring at Allianz Field.

Bar League

Just because the Nomad World Pub on Cedar Avenue South changed its name to Part Wolf doesn’t mean that the house West Bank Bocce League was concerned. The vibe is laid back, despite the two outdoor regulation-sized bocce courts, and the general rule is: If you can drink a beer, you can roll a ball. That’s not to say you shouldn’t take it seriously: Team names may or may not be fierce, but the pride and play are real. By the way, if you’re looking for Tony Zaccardi of Palmer’s Bar across the street, he won’t be working on Tuesdays—it’s league night. Spring league begins April 27; get your team registered. 501 Cedar Ave. S., Mpls.

× Expand The Trailhead building in Theodore Wirth Park The Trailhead building in Theodore Wirth Park

Public Park Renaissance

As we hit up parks in droves, seeking solace in nature and some fresh space outside of our own, one park really grabbed our attention—the 740-acre Theodore Wirth. It’s like falling in love with your best friend who’s been there all along (created in 1889). We strolled Eloise Butler Wildflower Garden, we biked all the paths so hard, and then we came back and skijored, discovered the iceman, and snowshoed (with rentals from the park) until we couldn’t feel our toes. Post-thaw, we’ll do it all again, including the golf courses, the swim beach, the archery range, the disc golf course, and the picnic spots.

Carbs and Sports Mix

This winter, it wasn’t uncommon for breweries to shovel off their patios and let Minnesotans freeze while drinking the way Mother Nature intended. But Sociable Cider Werks took the winter game one step further and installed an ice skating–and–curling rink. Surrounded by a handful of firepit tables (with a cider-ordering window nearby), Sociable patrons could start a pickup bonspiel and sweep—or simply skate around—to their hearts’ content. Now that’s what we call a winter warm-up. 1500 NE Fillmore St., Mpls.

Virtually Wild Yoga

Look, the virtual workout grind can get old. After all, who’s to know if you slyly turn off your Zoom camera mid-early-morning sweat sesh and make French toast instead? One local entity has found a way to keep people engaged, and it’s not your average yoga studio: We’re streaming vinyasa live from the Minnesota Zoo. Every week, yoga instructor Michelle Darsow teaches downward dog in front of the snow monkeys, pigeon pose by the penguins, or warrior two near the shark reef. Sign up for six-week virtual sessions at MNZoo.org (spring session two starts April 14). Nonmembers: $8/class or $7/class for full six-week session

New Family Hobby

If Junie has soccer, Chris has choir, Mom has book club, and Dad works late on Thursdays, when can the family take that family pottery class you’ve been talking about for a decade? The Northern Clay Center launched a variety of pandemic-response programs, for which you pick up clay at the center and pair it with video or Zoom lessons: Clay-Along for grown-ups, Clay-Along Camp for kids. If you love it, add in-person classes, or drop-in classes with the “pottery punch card for teens” to use when they have time. What a terrific way to pair real life, art, and getting messy!

Year-Round Fun Maker

If you think the only thing the Loppet Foundation does is the big winter ski festival, think again! Not only did the foundation build the beautiful big new building, The Trailhead, in Theodore Wirth Park, it offers spring and summer events like mountain bike trail races and kids’ summer adventure camps, and it leads education events all year to get everyone involved in our great local outdoors. Mill Valley Market runs the concession inside The Trailhead and even packs picnic baskets, if you want to settle in and raise a glass of lemonade to what a difference a passionately run foundation makes.

Canine Romp

Even the most hard-core yups with pups will come away from a visit to the Minnehaha Off-Leash Dog Park, where the trails meander through six-plus acres of handsomely wooded parkland right up against the Mississippi River, and ask themselves, “This is all for dogs? Seriously?” They may be very good pups, but in this case, it’s OK to check their privilege—they’re also very lucky pups. There’s not another dog park like it in the country, maybe the world. 5399 Minnehaha Park Dr. S.. Mpls.

Dinner on the Ground

Hear us loud and clear: It is legal to scout state parks for forageable foods as long as you are doing it for personal use (not selling to anyone) and are respectful of the surroundings (don’t grab all the ramps, leave some intact, don’t trample other plants to get them). While you can hit up many a park in Minneapolis, it’s best to get out to Afton State Park in Hastings, where there are some rumored morel sites, though no one is saying where. Why not stay in a yurt? Then you can spend all day looking for fiddlehead ferns for dinner (even if you end up eating the trail mix you brought).

Next Sport Obsession

Photo by Caitlin Abrams Two people playing Disc golf Hyland Hills disc golf

The Twin Cities is home to dozens of disc golf courses, tucked into our parks where you might miss them—if not for the brightly colored Frisbees whizzing through the air at metal chain-linked baskets. And it’s the perfect inexpensive, socially distanced, no-pressure sport to try out this summer. We especially like the courses at Blue Ribbon Pines in East Bethel (27 holes!), Kaposia Park in South St. Paul (complete with a pro shop on-site if you need to stock your disc bag), and Hyland Hills in Bloomington (get ready to climb a ski mountain—it’s a steep one).

× Expand rainbow unicorn Piñata

Party Game + Stress Reliever

Small backyard gatherings have been taking it up a notch with piñatas. Think of it: You can fill it with candies for the kiddos or boozy treats for the college grad and take a sanctioned whack at it with a stick. It’s fun at any age. You can peruse the selection at Litin’s Party Value or grab one from El Burrito Mercado while you’re stocking up on tamales, but the true treasure trove is at Dulceria La Piñata in Mercado Central. Tons of candy, lots of themes. 1515 E. Lake St., Mpls.

× Expand White fat tire bike

Ride All Year

Maybe the first time you saw a fat tire bike, you thought, “Well, that’s just ridiculous. What are we, cartoons?” Then you saw someone whipping across a frozen lake on one. And then a few cruising around the campgrounds this summer. Then the Greenway, too. But it wasn’t until your neighbor fully evangelized the fat tire life to you that you realized this wasn’t just a trend. If you’re only going to own one bike, a fatty is it.

Surly Bikes

Not affiliated with the beer, but same attitude. Its Ice Cream Truck fatty is “the bike we reach for when we don’t really know what the trail has in store.” Visit surlybikes.com for authorized local retailers.

Framed Bikes

This brand is best known for its affordable line of fat bikes, built right here in Little Canada. framedbikes.com

Otso CyCles

Formed by engineers, Otso makes the world’s first fat-capable mountain bike. Visit otsocycles.com for authorized local retailers.

Answer to “Go Fly a Kite”

Rainbow kite

Some see a frozen lake and look down to check the ice, while others look up to check the wind. With the Lake Harriet and Buffalo kite festivals, kite flying and kite skiing are as much winter pastimes as hockey. But they also provide spring and summer fun as middle school sporting fields fall quiet and those big prairie winds sweep over the North. Whether you foil like a pro or just want something pretty with a tail, find your guides at Air Traffic. This locally owned family business is staffed with people who play. They’ll set you up and then tell you to go fly a kite—and mean it. MOA, Burnsville Center, Ridgedale, and Rosedale

× Expand photos by Caitlin Abrams Rosalia Rosalia

Food & Drink

Cutting-Edge Pizza

We are open to eating pizza in squares. In fact, we embrace it as a regional distinction for the correct way to cut our bar pizzas. So why did it take so long to get the angular explosion we’re seeing now? Sure, we still have a Rocky Rococo in Brooklyn Park, and Detroit-style from Wrecktangle is certainly at the top of the game. But the Fugazza pizza from Danny del Prado’s Rosalia is the next edge. The Argentinian slab pizza is bready and thick, slathered in fragrant sauce and a hefty cape of cheese before it’s cut into long bricks that, honestly, end too quickly. 2811 W. 43rd St., Mpls.

Seat at the Chef’s Table

Sameh Wadi Portrait Sameh Wadi

We’ve all discovered new talents during the pandemic—baking bread or keeping up people’s spirits with group texts. Sameh Wadi, of World Street Kitchen and Milkjam, seems to have uncovered his inner TV star, putting up a delightful series of cooking videos on his Instagram called #SocialDeliciousness. “It’s a free country, yo,” he says, encouraging you to add in however much spice you like. And on shaping meatballs: “You don’t want them perfect. Or what do you have to look forward to next time?” It’s fun to play them and get Wadi to keep you company while you return emails, but more fun to get the ingredients and cook along.@samehwadi

Food Truck

Downtown lunch crowds largely vamoosed this year, terrifying food truckers. But when basically all food became mobile, food trucks reclaimed their OG status as something to get out and discover. Sure, everyone loved the new Nashville Coop truck, with its hot chickie tendies, and Animales BBQ defined smoky meat excellence from a trailer. But the real champ was Soul Lao, which left the St. Paul sweet spots and headed out to Eden Prairie and Savage, bringing Laotian flavors of khao soi noodle soup and crispy pork belly to the neighborhoods where people were hunkering down. Track ’em at SoulLao.com or @soullao on Instagram.

Tuna Melt

When we lost Moose and Sadie’s last May, it was a wicked kick to the gut. How do you replace a 30-year-old coffee shop that served as a social hub, accommodated any variety of hang from dawn till dusk, and served a killer tuna melt? Turns out, you don’t. But the tuna melt at the Coastal Seafoods Café will at least get you out dating tuna melts again. Coastal’s version, with pole-caught canned albacore, Duke’s mayo, cucumber, and stone-ground mustard squished between perfectly griddled sourdough with melted gouda, will help make new memories. 2007 E. 24th St., Mpls.

Farmers’ Market Tech

As the pandemic blew up our cinematic ideal of a farmers’ market (people slowly strolling and choosing vegetables to put in their canvas tote, while they sip coffee and chat up farmers), what we got in exchange was a truer vision of the modern farmer. Tech-wise and data-driven, many of our markets switched gears and went fully virtual, still managing to get garlic scapes into curbside cars. But in order to keep some sense of connection, Mill City Farmers Market performed a hybrid dance of online preordering that could be picked up curbside and in-person market days in the fresh outdoor air, with friendly guides encouraging masks and proper people flow so that social distancing could keep everyone fed and healthy. 750 S. 2nd St., Mpls.

Cocktail Kit

Hai Hai Cocktail kit Hai Hai Cocktail kit

The Northeast Minneapolis home of top chef Christina Nguyen and bar star Birk Grudem, Hai Hai has really aced this whole at-home cocktail situation. What do you want: lychee sangria, a passion-fruit-chili slushie base to make your own tiki drinks, a lemongrass-ginger-and-drinking-vinegar mix for stylish little sours, a grapefruit-guava concoction for tequila? Why not get them all—put on a grass skirt and hula-dance your way to a more fun future. 2121 University Ave. NE, Mpls.

Treat Yo Self

When was the first time you saw a restaurant takeout menu with an option to choose pre-formed balls of cookie dough to bake at home? Had to be this year. Foxy Falafel, for instance, lets you order a hot healthy lunch of a grass-fed beef kofta pita with veggies—then lets you throw a frozen quart of coconut tomato bisque and four gluten-free cookies into your cart. Later that night, pop a couple cookies on a sheet into your oven and let the whole house blossom in fragrance while you get warm cookies. Home has been everything to so many of us this year, for good and ill. How terrific that local chefs can make it even homier. 791 Raymond Ave., St. Paul

Alt Grocery

So many of us have been doing grocery delivery this year, and we are lucky to have it. Still, you miss the little grace notes, the unexpected spice blends or splurge cheeses, the surprising teas, the interesting little boxes of chocolate to drop off at a neighbor’s to say thanks for shoveling when I twisted my ankle, the nice person behind the counter with a good idea for a new dinner. Thankfully, Golden Fig has all the grace notes in one store that’s an easy in-and-out—the prettiest chocolates, homemade onion dip, a good cast-iron pan, advice on how to use it, and the ingredients to go into it! 794 Grand Ave., St. Paul

Restaurant without a Restaurant

Chef Jamie Malone had a big idea about how to do takeout in a pandemic—guests wouldn’t merely take out food; they’d take out the whole restaurant experience, from flowers to music to attitude. Malone and crew’s Instagram campaign to “keep it grand” has been so successful they’ve got some 19,000 followers who clamor for Grand Cafe boxes, which might hold anything from sherry-cocktail kits to beef Wellington, malted chocolate chip cookies, or blueberry Dutch oven pancakes. Put on a Grand playlist. Text a Grand concierge if you need help! And marvel at the way Malone has translated her refined palate and distinct style into something that can reach right through a phone screen to light up your home. keepitgrandmn.com

Farm-to-Door Meat

Waldmann Brewery patio in the winter Waldmann Brewery

Chefs of the Twin Cities have long cooked better than we can at home, because they have the meats! Like the small-farm, carefully raised meats from chef-favorite Peterson Craftsman Meats. During the early days of the pandemic, farmers from this and other sought-after chef’s-darling farms, like Yker Acres and Hidden Stream, quickly elaborated their websites to allow customers to buy beef and pork for direct delivery. You get a superior product, and the farmers get every dollar, without paying a middleman. It’s a huge perk to living in the Twin Cities near farm country—so maybe tell your neighbors and split a box?

Reason to Shovel

Restaurants, bars, and taprooms that usually pack away patio seating at that first gust of November might think twice about it this year. Locals earned their winter-patio badge in a big way this past season by embracing the firepit and sitting on hay bales while snacking on pizzas and drinking craft beer. While Smack Shack clearly had the best tech to keep people warm, we love the proof of hardiness shown at Waldmann Brewery. It transformed its small space off West 7th with a fence of heaters, firepits every few feet, and a menu of sturdy German beers and sausages. Lines forming when it’s 12 degrees seems like testimony. 445 Smith Ave. N., St. Paul

Take-and-Make

Pandemic takeout has been boon times for families to cook together, even the ones who believed they couldn’t cook, all because of spots like Broders’ Cucina Italiana, which has elevated take-and-bake cooking to new heights. Like, how about you grab take-and-bake pizza dough, a take-and-bake lasagna kit, whatever take-and-bake other options Broders’ currently has on offer (fresh pasta? Focaccia loaf?) and throw a nice chianti in the cart too? Get home, preheat the oven, pour yourself a glass, pull up a Pandora station of Frank Sinatra, and enter into a whole family immersion course on having a good old-fashioned Italian time, in your own cucina. 2308 W. 50th St., Mpls.

Chef + Maker Collab

Are we still all in this together? Check the chef collaboration meal kits happening at Kieran’s Kitchen in the Food Building to see that the spirit of collaboration in our tight-knit restaurant community still thrives. Witness the beet-and-walnut tortelloni meal kit for February: It was made by Tim McKee and Alex Dayton and Matt Kappra (Aliment Pasta Co.) and Red Table’s Mike Phillips (who made the pancetta), and you! You’re the one who puts it together at home. More collaborations with chefs, including Yia Vang, Justin Sutherland, Tammy Wong, and Jamie Malone, will follow, with two meal kits a month for the rest of the year.

Pop around Town

Sandwich chips beer and salad Marty’s Deli

Pop-ups have become more important than ever. When newbies can’t afford to sign a lease and don’t know what the future holds, they’ll pop up in unused kitchens all over town. Marty’s Deli has been a delightful new chase of fresh focaccia sandwiches as it hits hungry neighborhoods all over. martysdelimn.com

× Expand And assortment of donuts on a pink background

Guilty Pleasure

You took them for granted. You thought the office donuts would always be there. And they might have been, if the offices themselves hadn’t vanished. But maybe there’s something more interesting about donuts that you don’t wander by all day and cut into the endless half portion that your Minnesota DNA compels you to. Maybe now, in this new life, there are donuts that you get to choose, donuts you get to enjoy on your own time, so that never a maple long john needs to be settled for. Here are some of our favorites:

Valley Pastries

A hidden gem in Golden Valley for the last 30 years, they don’t mess around with boutique donuts. But beyond their solid and classic offerings, they have massive and airy donut holes that take a left turn at normal. 2570 Hillsboro Ave. N.

Viv!r

You can act like you’ll just get one order of the mini donuts from the Quincy Street market, with the blueberry glaze dip. But we know you’re also getting the vanilla crème–filled beauties, maybe with the coconut glaze. 1414 NE Quincy St., Mpls.

Puffy Cream Donuts Plus

Eagan’s Seng Phothisanh is the donut maven for the south metro. Maybe it’s the glossy raised beauties, maybe it’s the custom letter donuts for your love, or maybe it’s because you can also get fried egg rolls with your order. 3390 Coachman Rd.

Three different hot sauces

Local Heat

Bernie Dahlin’s Double Takes—first by his Peachy Keen habanero salsa, which brings the flavor before the sweet heat, and then by his 10x Carolina Reaper hot sauce, which is the hottest burn juice you can find locally. Visit doubletakesalsa.com to see where to buy.

Reason to Wait

We have all the winning tickets for a great whiskey region: plentiful oak, great grains, acres of peat, and sky-blue waters. So why have we been suffering through reedy and thin Minnesota-made whiskeys? Because the last ticket is time. And we can finally cash that one in. For more than four years, local distillers have been sitting on barrels of liquid Minnesota gold. Now is the time to see how modern whiskey makers can make the land sing. Here’s what we’ll be sipping:

Tattersall rye bourbon

The first bonded bourbon released since prohibition, it has been aged a minimum of four years and is bottled at 100 proof. 1620 Central Ave. NE, Mpls.

J. Carver Trifecta

This single malt is the result of three versions of local barley and was aged in barrels from three different Minnesota cooperages. 1320 Mill Ln., Waconia

Dampfwerk American Single Malt Whiskey

The German-born brandy makers have been quietly aging this whiskey, the first they’ve ever released. 6309 Cambridge St., St. Louis Park

× Expand An array of furniture Miller Upholstering

Home & Lifestyle

Design Trade Secret

Sitting on a midcentury furniture find in need of a refresh? A timeworn relic to be repurposed? Enter Helen Miller—upholstery whisperer—who specializes in traditional techniques made obsolete with modern manufacturing. (Think hand stitching and horsehair and cotton padding—not foam.) With decades of craftsmanship under her tool belt Miller, owner of Miller Upholstering, specializes in pillow, cushion, and small-piece upholstery projects created in an open workroom meets fine fabrics and vintage décor shop in Lowry Hill. Miller’s bespoke approach (admired by design pros) has her involved in every step from fabric selection to final execution, one stitch at a time. 1762 Hennepin Ave. S., Mpls.

Fuel for Your Inner Picasso

What’s the difference between you and Picasso? That he had a nice sketchbook? Well, maybe not, but it’s a lot more satisfying to sketch on nice paper with good pencils than it is to work on the back of some receipts with an old golf pencil. And if it’s more satisfying, maybe you’ll do it more? And if you do it more, maybe you’ll get better? And if you get better, maybe you’ll buy some pre-stretched canvas and a beginner’s oil painting set from Art Materials, and you’ll have as much fun as old Picasso? 2728 Lyndale Ave. S., Mpls.

Home Cook Haven

It takes a brave retailer to maintain a 20,000-square-foot store. One of the original local mom-and-pops, Kitchen Window has been helping hold down the fort in Uptown since the 1980s. The secret sauce? Service, selection, and a commitment to having everything (but the kitchen sink) for home cooks, baristas, and mixologists. Our own kitchens act as hubs now more than ever, and KW has our backs, hands, and tastebuds covered (oils, vinegars, spices, and select gourmet ingredients). Plus, come patio season, check out top lines of grills and smokers, and ask about KW’s paella rental program! Seven Points, Lake and Hennepin

Outdoor Lounge

Corona cancelled our warm-weather music fests, airborne getaways, and sporting events, but we refused to be denied our patios! It took a virus to turn our basic backyards into ultimate escapes for movie viewing and BBQ crushing with our pods. Hello, MN-based Yardbird, which kept us soaking up the vitamin D by day and stargazing by night with collections of eco-conscious pieces (many are made from recycled plastic once discarded in the ocean) designed to withstand the elements. 8215 MN-7, St. Louis Park

Green Roommates Source

Potted plants Mother Co.

For those of us dreaming of tropical getaways and desert days, Mother Co. is the perfect in-town escape—you can even take home a souvenir! Owner Erik Hamline stocks the Minneapolis and St. Paul locations with unique cacti, potted indoor trees, and plant babies of all sizes to transform your living room into someplace exotic. 2400 N. 2nd St., Mpls., and 162 Dale St., St. Paul

× Expand Girl in green and beaker Portrait by Shelly Mosman

Reason to Be Photographed

Ahh, the art of the portrait. Who hasn’t walked through an antiques store and marveled at painted portraits of the past? Just when you thought the art form had faded away, Shelly Mosman and her unique perspective on the fine art of portrait photography come along. Think Wes Anderson film meets Grace Coddington for Vogue fashion features—Mosman and her self-styled vintage outfits and set designs create magical vignettes that forever capture her subjects’ spirits in commissioned portraits of children, families, or mothers-to-be. (Family pets encouraged.) Stunning and collectible even if the subjects aren’t your family members.

WFH Upgrades [Tie]

When you’ve got two of the best furniture makers and retailers as your hometown BFFs, how can you pick a favorite? When the work-from-home honeymoon started to lose its allure and we realized our home-office setups were hardly up to snuff, we looked to the modern masters, Room and Board (7010 France Ave. S., Edina) and Blu Dot (1323 NE Tyler St., Mpls.) to up our game. They had the gear when we scrambled to morph bedrooms into offices, kitchens into conference rooms, TV rooms into Zoom rooms. Hmm, and patio season is just around the corner. (Certainly doesn’t hurt that they each have kick-ass local outlets.)

Gardening OG

Plant and garden gear sales soared in 2020 as quarantiners brought life into their homes and yards. And for 136-year-old Bachman’s (a local original), this wasn’t the first pandemic rodeo, and it met the challenge head—and green thumb—on. From horticulture lessons on Zoom and Instagram to online ordering and home curbside delivery, to teaching us about vegetable Victory Gardens, this was a year when leaning into Grandma’s garden store was exactly what we needed.

Cookie Queen

Sarah Kieffer and lots of cookies Sarah Kieffer

No longer are home bakers worried about the perfect Betty Crocker ideal as they pull their cookies from the oven. Instead, they are banging their baking sheets to create a signature flat and wrinkled cookie in homage to St. Paul’s Sarah Kieffer. What started as a trend from her Vanilla Bean baking blog went viral and led to what could be the definitive cookie book of all time. 100 Cookies, published last year, takes scratch cookies to new levels, while also schooling us on snickerdoodles, oatmeal cream pies, and a Neapolitan cookie that could be the next to break the internet.

Home Hygge Life

Striped wool blanket

Cozy connoisseurs have been wrapping up in Faribault Woolen Mill Co.’s wool throws since 1865. Since its inception, Faribault has expanded from throws to bed blankets, men’s and women’s clothing, tote bags, and home goods and gifts. But the classic wool throws are still the real McCoy—especially for winter nights spent dining in igloos or huddled around firepits and summer evenings on the pontoon. We’ve got our eyes on designs created by legendary textile designer Tayo Onadein and Minnesota artist Dyani White Hawk. 3413 W. 44th St., Mpls.

× Expand photo by Carly Jo Hougen, courtesy Walker Art Center (little shop) Walker Art Center gift shop Little Shop at the Walker Art Center

Shopping & Trend

Museum Store

We consider our cities’ arsenal of museum stores crown jewels of local shopping, but one in particular shone especially bright this year. As the Walker Art Center remained closed, the museum’s shop continued to prevail. Though it shifted entirely to digital and curbside-heavy models, the Walker Shop continued connecting art lovers to artisans and makers and sparking product ideas from its carefully curated trove of unique art-inspired books, jewelry, gifts, décor, and toys. Online sales are even up 35 percent compared to 2019—NBD. 725 Vineyard Pl., Mpls.

Pups on Catwalks

We all may have been in sweatpants, but our pooches weren’t. Have your tail-wagger walk up the ramp/dog-fashion catwalk to the try-on table at Copilot in Linden Hills to figure out: Will those rain booties stay on? Does this rain jacket fit over layers? Is your pup so tiny they need a cat collar? Now, let them sniff some treats—are they irresistible or not their style? A lot of dog shopping needs to be done with four paws on the ground and a nice salesperson to offer advice, and what a gift Copilot has been to so many new dog owners during this puppy boom. 4280 Sheridan Ave. S., Mpls.

All-Around Adventure Zone

If ever there was a year to get out, this is it! Cedar-Riverside’s 50-year-old Midwest Mountaineering hits all the outdoor-gear categories: activewear, kayaks and canoes, and more camping equipment than you thought you needed. Tip: Don’t sleep on the solid clearance and sample-sale selection upstairs. 309 Cedar Ave. S., Mpls.

Crafting Club

While some have recently become bread bakers, fans of local lady boss Larissa Loden played jewelry designer with her Quarantine Craft Club kits. It look Loden only 48 hours to launch the kits after stay-at-home orders were announced, and the concept garnered a cult following within days. Despite the fact that local retailers reopened, Loden continues rolling out new kits, many of which are real-time designs in response to current events—from “pride” and “take no shit” bracelets to her “I’m speaking” ready-made bracelet (an ode to Vice President Kamala Harris). Loden isn’t afraid to use her platform to speak her mind—some styles are even a little too taboo to mention on these pages.

Socially Distanced Shopping

For those ready for a closet refresh but not ready for in-store shopping, the ever-evolving Evereve has doubled down on digital efforts. With robust Live shop and IGTV programs, the trusted team of stylists delivers endless styling tips, tricks, and product recs (think: “sweat sets: three ways” and “business-on-top, casual-on-bottom Zoom ’fits”) straight to our phones. Last summer, the retailer also launched a “dressing room to go” feature (not to be confused with its personal styling service, Trendsend), which pairs you with a stylist who assembles outfits virtually and sends them to your door. With more than 90 stores, a booming e-commerce biz, and a strong social following to boot, this hometown hero practically owns omnichannel.

PJ Upgrade

As we molded into our couches and beds, trading buttons and zippers for elastic waistbands, it became apparent that the heyday of soft and loose clothing was here to stay—and weathered tees and flood pants just weren’t going to cut it. Lingerie and loungewear boutique Flirt allowed us to embrace comfort without completely throwing our style out the window, delivering quality PJs in the form of matching sets, cashmere robes, and chic slippers. Just what we needed when there was nobody to dress up for but our fur babies—or the mail carrier. 3925 Market St., Edina

Skin Savers

Thanks to Face Foundrié and its collection of beauty bars, it’s never been easier to keep your glow going—and your “maskne” to a minimum. Each location offers affordable luxury facials (that deliver results without breaking the bank) and a tried-and-true product line—don’t miss its award-winning collagen spritz!—plus “Glow to Go” kits for mastering at-home facials. Edina, Maple Grove, and North Loop

Global Goods: Mediterrannean

Stacks of linens on shelves Coccinella

A visit to 50th & France isn’t complete without checking out husband and wife Suayip and Seher Kaplan’s Coccinella. Their assortment of Mediterranean goods, from Turkish linens and Spanish vinegars to artisan-made ceramics, is unmatched, but we’d be remiss not to call out their signature Oleavia organic extra-virgin olive oil recipe, the shop’s secret sauce that’s snagged a few global awards. 4946 France Ave. S., Edina

Global Goods: Japanese

On North Loop’s west edge, you’ll be transported to another place when you step into Ūmei (pronounced you-may)—which is “place of dreams” in Japanese. Susan Brouillette’s sunny shop stocks modern homewares, colorful glassware, traditional tenugui and furoshiki cloths, clay pots, and so much eye candy waiting to be brought home. The curated blend of form and function encourages us to live beautifully. (Slurping canned soup out of a handcrafted ramen bowl just tastes better, right?) 903 N. 5th St., Mpls.

North Loop’s Best Friend

It’s almost a toss-up between Dana Swindler and Greg Walsh, owners of MartinPatrick3, and their posh poodles (Ella and Cole), but we’re crowning the human duo the official cheerleaders of NoLo. Since opening the design studio–meets–retail concept in 2001, they’ve grown it into a one-stop urban department store spanning more than 20,000 square feet. With the swankiest, sexiest selection of home and fashion goods and unique events and partnerships—holiday light crawls with surrounding businesses, Nutcracker-themed window displays with the Minnesota Dance Theatre, and designer showcases with emerging BIPOC designers and artists—it’s easy to keep dollars local. Consider the store’s set of stone arches the neighborhood’s north star. 212 3rd Ave. N., Mpls.

Zoom Accessories

When our outfits lacked in style in favor of comfort, our accessories game became all the more important. And the best way to make a statement on your video call (and, er, hide the bags under your eyes)? A fresh pair of spectacles. InVision Distinctive Eyewear has the metro’s selection of eyewear down pat, with four locations specializing in luxe (and on-trend) frames from crème de la crème designers like Robert Marc, Face à Face, Götti, and SALT. Bonus: You and your pod can reserve a private viewing. St. Paul, North Loop, Edina, and Minnetonka

Thinking Out of the Big Box

Sarah Fossen portrait Sarah Fossen

Art exhibits, augmented reality scavenger hunts, Instagram Live Black Friday shopping, local food concepts, a Minnesota makers market, and even a “deadly” drive-through haunted house: Rosedale Center continues reigning supreme, proving it’s more of an experiential playground than your average regional shopping hub. Leading the charge is the whip-smart Sarah Fossen, an unconventional marketing director who believes that consuming as much news, art, social media, and pop culture as possible is the secret to breaking barriers between the brick-and-mortar experience and online shopping.

Hair Heroes

The year at-home hair-color products proved to be as sacred as toilet paper, Minneapolis-based dpHUE had our roots covered when they began showing their true colors. Founded by Donna Pohlad and celebrity colorist Justin Anderson with a mission to provide solutions that help keep color fresh and healthy between salon visits, the line includes color boosters (root touch-up kits, color sprays, and blonding brushes), pigmented shampoos, conditioners, glosses, and oils, and the fan-favorite ACV (apple cider vinegar) products are all just a click away.

Greeting Cards

We’ve learned that absence indeed makes the heart grow fonder, and many of us leaned on old-fashioned snail mail to send love and spark joy. Not only does indie gift shop I Like You (and I Like You Too in St. Paul) provide a marketplace for a bevy of local makers, it also has our vote when it comes to its vast selection of cards for just about every person and occasion. How about one for your noodle-loving crush—“Our love is pho real.” Or one we can all appreciate—“Sorry this virus shit all over your day.” 501 1st Ave. NE, Mpls.; 416 Snelling Ave. S., St. Paul

Up Your Guitar Game

According to legacy guitar makers like Fender and Martin, 2020 was a record-shattering year, with people buying guitars in droves to calm the quarantine blues. Will this nascent decade see a new guitar revival? Luckily, rock won’t die, thanks to independent local shops like Twin Town Guitars. Located in south Minneapolis, Twin Town offers an impressive selection of new and used instruments, lessons, and all sorts of equipment for guitarists (and ukulele players!) at any stage. 3400 Lyndale Ave. S.

Snow-Bunny Stop

Raise your hand if you tried a new winter sport this past winter! Suddenly, we were all winter people, right? Who’s ready for summer? Upgrade your snowboard and skis (and chic chalet apparel) or scout out a bike or running shoes for summer at Gear West, which has one of the most knowledgeable staffs in the metro. 1786 Wayzata Blvd. W., Long Lake

New Terrain Treads

Vasque Clarion ’88 hiking boots Vasque Clarion ’88

Our new adventuresome spirit dictates better footwear designed for hitting the streets, not the skyways. The best work (or brewery-stomping) boots around are still the OG Red Wing Mocs—but we have a crush on the Chelseas, too. And when it comes time to get off the grid, slip on a pair by Red Wing’s sister company, Vasque, which has lugged one MSP editor up actual mountains.

× Expand toy front loader and a ukulele with building blocks in the foreground

Diversion Tactics for Kids

This year left parents moonlighting as teachers and nannies, struggling to juggle professional commitments while keeping kiddos occupied. But one Grand Avenue shop had their backs. Family-owned and -operated Mischief Toy Store was more than ready to help with its “quarantine care packages” customized to each family, as well as a robust virtual shopping program designed to help customers discover new toys, books, games, and activities that kept littles learning and growing while cooped up in the nest. And when the Zoom meetings made curbside pickup difficult, Mischief’s staff even pedaled product straight to locals’ doorsteps. 818 Grand Ave., St. Paul

Gift-Giving HQ

gold Paul Bunion and Babe

Gift store. Lifestyle store. A-little-something-for-you store. That’s Patina. It’s hard to pop in for a card and something thoughtful for a loved one without eyeing something that will brighten your own kitchen, bath, family room, or home office. The collective energy about this hometown hero is the creative spark, joy, and right dose of humor that guide the curation of goods—always with an eye to trend. Plus, prices that won’t have you raiding your shiny gold Babe the Blue Ox piggy bank (that you bought at Patina). 50th and Bryant, Uptown, St. Paul, Highland Park, Northeast, Golden Valley, Woodbury, Eden Prairie

Page Turners

While Amazon has profited exorbitantly during the pandemic, independent bookshops found themselves in danger. Here are a few of our favorites.

Black Garnet Books

From GoFundMe to pop-up, Dionne Sims’s BIPOC-focused 28th-and-Lyndale bookstore was created in response to the racial injustice of George Floyd’s murder and the need to act that stirred within her. Fingers crossed for a permanent space to take root this year. As of press time, shopping trips are booked via appointment only.

Moon Palace books

Located in Longfellow, the celestial and quirky shop was a guiding star during the past year’s tumult, not just as a bookstore but also as an inclusive community space that watched out for protesters during this summer’s civil uprising. Find two floors of new and used books, the Geek Love Café, and a performance area just waiting to be used again. 3032 Minnehaha Ave., Mpls.

Magers and Quinn

What would Minneapolis be as a city without Magers and Quinn’s extensive selection, both new and used? For the time being, we can also tune in to its roster of author conversations virtually. 3038 Hennepin Ave., Mpls.

Originally appeared in the April 2021 issue.