A List of Places Requiring Vaccinations or Negative Tests

Moving beyond mask mandates, many institutions across Minnesota will require vaccine cards or a recent negative test result for entry. The added measures come as case numbers climb across the state and the more contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 spreads disproportionately among those who haven’t got the shot. San Francisco became the second city after New York City to require vaccination proof for all indoor dining, fitness centers and entertainment venues.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends wearing masks indoors in counties with high or substantial risk of community transmission, regardless of vaccination status. Currently, almost every county in Minnesota is considered risky enough by the CDC to mask up. City-operated buildings in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and Duluth are requiring masks inside.

In addition to health care facilities, here’s a continually updated list of local venues and universities with updated policies:

Entertainment Venues

First Avenue’s associated venues (First Avenue, 7th St Entry, Turf Club, Fine Line, The Fitzgerald Theater and the Palace Theatre) require proof of a full vaccination series or a negative test within the past 72 hours of the show.

Cedar Cultural Center requires visitors to show proof of full vaccination or a recent negative test.

Zeitgeist Teatro Zuccone requires proof of full vaccination or a recent test from all attendees. The Duluth theater is reopening in August after 18 months of pandemic-induced closure.

Paisley Park will require proof of a completed vaccination series or a negative test taken in the prior 72 hours, starting on August 28.

Live Nation’s associated venues (in Minnesota: The Fillmore, The Varsity) will require vaccination proof or a recent negative test for all events, starting on October 4.

Colleges and Universities

The University of Minnesota will require vaccines for all students and staff once they are formally approved by the U.S. Federal Drug Administration. Unvaccinated Gophers must be tested regularly.

Saint Mary’s University will also require the shot when fully approved by the FDA.

Macalester College students must provide vaccination documentation or file a waiver for the upcoming academic year.

The University of St. Thomas declared that all students and staff need to be fully vaccinated before returning to campus this fall, with opportunities to request exemptions.

St Catherine University requires all students and faculty above the age of 12 (safe to assume most people on campus) to complete their vaccination series by August 16, unless the University approves an accommodation.

Hamline University follows fellow St. Paul schools with their own vaccine requirements. Vaccines must be completed by August 15, with exemptions for those with a form signed by a healthcare provider.

Gustavus Adolphus College requires students to be vaccinated for the upcoming academic year.

Minneapolis College of Art and Design requires students, faculty and staff working or studying on campus to be fully vaccinated.

St. Benedict and St. John’s University requires all Bennies and Johnnies as well as their staff to be fully vaccinated this fall.

Augsburg requires vaccines for students and employees before returning this fall.

St. Olaf requires all students, staff and faculty be fully vaccinated come fall semester, with exceptions considered.

Carleton College requires all returning students, faculty and staff to complete a full vaccination series, and will consider exemption requests.