A Brief History of Minnesota Hospitals

The coronavirus has us paying attention—a lot of attention—to the hospital. Terrifying destinations of last resort in the mid-19th century, our hospitals have gradually become places more accommodating of hope. They’ve also become massive generators of our state’s GDP and employers of more than 100,000 people. So, as The Replacements’ Paul Westerberg sings, take me to hospital!

Sisters of St. Joseph"s

1853

Confronting a cholera epidemic without a dedicated facility for the sick and dying, the Sisters of St. Joseph push to establish MN’s first hospital. Wealthy fur trader Henry Rice donates a parcel of land on Exchange Street for the founding of St. Joseph’s.

1871

David Knickerbacker, a young reverend from New England, opens a modern-day almshouse to care for maimed millworkers and railroad men. (Don’t we miss the good old days?) Cottage Hospital becomes Minneapolis’s first.

Harriet Walker

1882

Harriet Walker, the wife of lumber magnate T.B. Walker, invites 44 Minneapolis doyennes to her home for a talk by Dr. Mary Hood on the health problems of the poor and their urgent need for care. The donations collected that day help found Northwestern Hospital for Women and Children.

William Worrall Mayo

1883

After a deadly tornado rips through Rochester, an English immigrant doctor, William Worrall Mayo, establishes a triage hospital in a dance hall. There, Mayo and two sons provide care, alongside nuns from the Sisters of St. Francis.

rat

1892

The Minneapolis Tribune publishes “The City’s Shame,” a graphic exposé of the conditions at City Hospital, the only public facility in town. Readers learn that vermin splash through mysterious indoor puddles in these two former boarding houses on 11th Ave. S.

1907

Henry Plummer, an endocrinologist and an early partner of the Mayo Clinic, introduces a dossier system that standardizes medical records—a crucial leap forward for long-term research. (Still some work to do here, doc.)

1910

Dr. Amos Abbott

Dr. Amos Abbott, a gynecologist at the University of Minnesota with a private surgical practice, successfully operates on Kate Dunwoody, the wife of flour and banking magnate William Hood Dunwoody. The Dunwoodys are so grateful they build Abbott a hospital.

1925

veterans hospital

President Calvin Coolidge issues an executive order transferring 160 acres of land from Fort Snelling for a new veterans’ hospital. Built for $1,277,725, the hospital opens with 557 beds in March 1927. By June, 520 of the beds are occupied.

1928

Children's Hospital of St-Paul 1928

Four years after opening, Children’s Hospital of St. Paul moves its 15 doctors and staff to a new building on Pleasant Avenue. The daily rate is $2.50 for those who can pay, with free care pro-vided for the destitute.

1934

Some 75K people line the streets in Rochester for a parade and a speech by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt honoring Doctors William and Charles Mayo for their contributions to America’s health. FDR’s son John lays a wreath upon the statue of Dr. W.W. Mayo in Mayo Park.

Sister Elizabeth Kenny

1940

A sexist medical establishment dismisses the polio exercise treatments designed by Sister Elizabeth Kenny, a former Australian army nurse. Minneapolis General becomes the first institution to take her ideas seriously, inspiring huge patient demand.

1951

In response to a report on citywide discrimination against minorities in medicine, Dr. Moses Barron establishes a nonsectarian facility supported by the Jewish community. Mount Sinai Hospital opens on Chicago Ave. and, seven years later, becomes the birthplace of Prince.

pacemaker

1957

Five years after assisting the world’s first open-heart surgery at the U of M, Dr. Walton Lillehei asks university electrician Earl Bakken to engineer a portable, battery-powered device to regulate heartbeat: a prototype for the pacemaker.

1968

After leaving the city to build a big suburban facility in St. Louis Park, Methodist Hospital (formerly Asbury Hospital) sells its remaining downtown buildings to North Central Bible College. Healing, of a different kind, continues.

1976

Hennepin County Medical Center

Merger mania! Hennepin County Medical Center (formerly Mpls. General) and Metropolitan Medical Center (the merged St. Barnabas and Swedish Hospitals) join forces to reduce operational costs. So they build a new public hospital in downtown Minneapolis: the massive, bewildering HCMC.

2008

Saudi King

Lou Gehrig got his ALS diagnosis at Mayo Clinic. Hemingway treated his depression there. But Rochester has never seen the kind of wealth that comes with its new patient, Saudi King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz. His entourage makes it rain downtown to the tune of $1.5 million.

2020

The Minnesota Hospital Association estimates that the coronavirus will cost $2.9 billion in the first 90 days, as hospitals cancel elective procedures and shift to triage. Regions, Children’s, and Mayo all announce thousands of furloughs and layoffs.