Meet Jake Rudh: Gen X's DJ

Photos by Darin Kamnetz Jake Rudh The man behind the spinning records (well, laptop): Meet Jake Rudh, one of the Twin Cities' most popular DJs.

Everyone knows about the Rocky Horror Picture Show dance moves to “Time Warp”—start with a hop to the left, a step to the right; there are times to clap and times to yell. But did you know Minneapolis has birthed something similar? I didn’t, until I peered down from the balcony at the First Avenue Mainroom at Transmission’s 22nd-anniversary dance party and watched 1,100 people all raise their hands above their heads during The Go-Go’s song “We Got the Beat”—when the song reached the “round and round and round” crescendo—whirling their hands in tight circles above their heads.

This is not the only crowd-agreed-upon moment of the night. During the Violent Femmes’ counting in “Kiss Off”—the one that bops “One, one, one ’cause you left me / and two, two, two for my family / and three, three, three for my heartache”—the crowd throws counting fingers up in the air like they’re baseball catchers signaling. When they get to 10, Jake Rudh cuts the music so the crowd can yell “For everything, everything, everything, everything” at the top of their lungs in catharsis and mirth. During the Queen and David Bowie song “Under Pressure,” Rudh cuts the music in unexpected places—it’s a Transmission tradition to yell both the “da-da-da-ba-bum” and to holler “Let me out” with everything you’ve got.

This event is not the biggest Transmission show ever. Rudh has sold out First Avenue—all 1,500 tickets—eight times, including three recent New Year’s Eves. But it might be surprising for a Minneapolis audience to hear that this homegrown dance party—running every Wednesday for most of this century, and typically at the modest Uptown VFW—has morphed into something with global significance. DJ Jake Rudh is not just on The Current every Thursday night and not just doing local Transmission events. This November, when Planet Hollywood Cancun hosts The Sands, a five-day all-inclusive music festival where “the ultimate Gen X experience is available to everyone,” Jake Rudh is a DJ on a bill that includes Pat Benatar and The Human League.

Nowadays, he has a staff of eight DJs, who bring the Transmission vibe to weddings and parties. He also regularly hops on airplanes, with two laptops, to helm big gigs in Atlanta, Chicago, and Los Angeles. This notoriety is partly because Gen X folk have aged into a stage of having enough money to fly in a DJ who gets it and doesn’t require an explanation for their love for Bronski Beat and The English Beat. It’s also the result of something Rudh started during the pandemic: a Transmission Twitch stream broadcasting music every weekend that attracts a few hundred or a few thousand people. Some of them are the most important music tastemakers, like Jen Malone, the music supervisor for such music-intensive shows as Wednesday on Netflix and Euphoria on HBO. Talking to Vogue, Malone specifically called out Jake Rudh and Transmission as her big new-wave inspiration.

Peering down at the crowd at First Avenue, I see something Rudh told me to expect: A Transmission show isn’t just Gen X; it’s maybe 40 percent millennial, with some Gen Z sprinkled in. This group includes some 20-somethings who seem to be using the night as an ’80s dress-up event, with slatted sunglasses like the ones in 1982’s Simple Minds video for “Glittering Prize.”

I also see something I didn’t know existed: secret band T-shirts, with no text or obvious logos, that are an absolute if-you-know-you-know secret handshake in the crowd. I see the Pixies’ Bossanova album cover, with the cloudy Saturn now standing alone—the Pixies’ name and the rest of the album cover removed—just that particular version of the planet, now perfect for a family visit to the planetarium or the boss’s barbecue. I see a corner of Duran Duran’s Rio album cover, blown up, no text. I see a black T-shirt with a simple squiggle, initially used by the German art movement Bauhaus between the wars, later repurposed by the British goth-rock band with the same name.

Needless to say, in order to see these secret T-shirts, I have to be inside this club myself, and I am. I am card-carrying Gen X. I saw Jane’s Addiction on Harriet Island; I saw Björk when she was in a band called The Sugarcubes; I’ve seen The Cramps and the Ramones. When I was a freshman in high school, I was so torn up over a breakup I gave my ex our Frankie Goes to Hollywood tickets—thinking the band had meant so much to us, he should just enjoy it without me.

Looking down on the crowd, I briefly consider that probably anyone in this room could marry anyone else in this room, hire anyone in this room, work for anyone in this room, and any of our lives would work out more or less exactly as they were meant to. Thirty people have flown in from all over the United States and Canada for this event. Jake Rudh knows of 17 now married couples who met at Transmission dance nights. One couple included Chan Poling of The Suburbs, whose song “Lost You on the Dance Floor” is about Transmission and marrying a fellow Transmission fan, as the chorus clearly expresses, repeating, “Lost in Transmission.”

Much art has been made exploring the extreme value Gen X puts on taste as expressed through music. That’s what the book and movie High Fidelity is about, with the record store clerks expressing hierarchies and worlds based on various musical details. That’s what Do the Right Thing turns on when a boom box of recorded music ignites a city. Wayne’s World is a sort of war of musical details, of cool culture versus metal culture, with Queen and David Bowie as the real winners. See Slacker…seriously, what a time warp. Gen X cares about music and taste a lot. I’ve always assumed it’s like any other highly developed in-group talk, a way you can communicate that’s just for you and your like-minded crew within a vastly larger, slightly hostile population of folks indifferent to or scornful of your little subculture.

Baby boomers and millennials dwarf Gen Xers. In the United States, there were 76 million babies born in the 18 years of the baby boom, from 1946 to 1964, and only 55 million Gen Xers born from 1965 to 1980, followed by 62 million millennials. For Gen X, claiming our own cool stuff—without being roared down that The Beatles and Motown were better—became a generationally existential preoccupation. It’s one thing to know this intellectually, to have observed it over a lifetime, but quite another to see a woman in a secret Duran Duran shirt howl in joy, face upturned, her eyes closed, holding her wine to the sky as the First Avenue video screen lights up with the first lilting synthesizer notes of The Buggles’ “Video Killed the Radio Star.”

A few days after the First Avenue anniversary party, I meet Rudh for lunch at George and the Dragon, a favorite spot where he and his wife, Mercedes, would get takeout salmon to eat in front of the fireplace back in the days before they had a daughter, now 8. They used to do a lot of takeout, especially in the years Mercedes was in hard-core recovery from the I-35W bridge collapse. Trapped in a car that plunged down onto the Mississippi riverbank, she had to be pried out by firefighter Jackson Millikan. (Jake and Mercedes’s daughter is named Liv Millikan Rudh, and the night of the Transmission anniversary party, Jackson Millikan was in the DJ booth above the joyful crowd.)

Jake Rudh has perfect Kyle MacLachlan–in–Twin Peaks hair. He smiles a lot, he’s got a very strong nicest-guy-in-the-room vibe, and before he’ll talk to me about Transmission, he wants to do a long check-in to see where I’m at musically. By the time the server arrives and Rudh orders the salmon, we’ve come to consensus about My Bloody Valentine, Lush, and 100 other bands and have agreed to disagree about half a dozen more, including Bob Dylan, whom I sacrilegiously dislike because I strongly associate the Nobel Prize winner with my parents fighting in the car when I was a kid. I get the sense that Rudh takes the musical temperature of most strangers, sorting out common ground and getting a sense of if a person might accuse him of something if he doesn’t like what they like. He’s been a DJ since he was a teenager, starting at a local jazz station while he was in college, so he’s been talking to the public about the music they like for a long time.

Musical common ground established, I tell Rudh I had no idea that the Transmission crowd had developed so many Rocky Horror–style moves. “That only started at the 10th-anniversary party at First Avenue,” he tells me. By that time, Transmission was already a local institution. When asked if this is the kind of thing where the crowd teaches the crowd, he says it is, explaining there might have been more of this at the anniversary party because so many “manatees”—Transmission fans from Twitch—had flown in for their first-ever live Transmission event. (Why are they called manatees? An autocorrect typo in the Twitch chat that stuck.)

Then we dive into the Transmission origin story. It all started in 1976 in a townhome in New Brighton, where Rudh, then 2, moved with his mom, in classic Gen X style, after his parents got divorced. He grew up plonking cassettes into his mom’s boom box. “It’s Saturday, it’s Bob Marley, we’re dancing in our socks with rags and a can of Pledge,” he recalls. The first music

he ever bought was a present for his mom, a Fleetwood Mac cassette. After school, he’d let himself in with his literal latchkey, turn on MTV, and write down the videos they played, in order, while munching on Fruit Roll-Ups. Why? “Just so I could remember and maybe go and try to find the tapes to buy,” he recalls. “I’d put a star by the ones I really liked. I think that’s how I became a big Anglophile. In the early days of MTV, a lot of American artists didn’t have videos ready, but the UK artists did. It was 1981: A Flock Of Seagulls, Culture Club, Duran Duran, Talk Talk—they had videos. MTV played the shit out of them, and a lot of those artists are still my favorite artists today.” Then Rudh’s mom would come home and say, “Why aren’t you outside on this beautiful day?” As Rudh notes, “Sometimes I think my whole life as it is today is because MTV was never not on.”

He played soccer when he was in high school at Totino-Grace and made cassettes for his teammates: “A Jake Jam. Do you want a Jake Jam? This is so embarrassing.” (If anyone out there has a Jake Jam in the basement, please reach out to Rudh immediately.) He got high school jobs in record stores, five in all, starting at Musicland Northtown, later hopping to a Title Wave in Columbia Heights. A United Airlines flight early in his life where the nice people gave him a little pin with wings made him think he was destined to be a United Airlines pilot, so he went up to Grand Forks for college for UND’s aviation program.

But this kid who loved music and making mixtapes became known for something other than aviation. “Someone asked if I would DJ a fraternity party,” he recalls. “I realized, Holy shit, I’m really good at making people dance. Like, a whole huge house party of people. They were probably all rocked off their asses, but the parties were nuts, and I was thrilled to provide the soundtrack. And I basically never stopped.”

When Rudh realized the life of a pilot was not for him (too much engineering), he switched his major to communications and got his first official DJ job at KFJM, a Grand Forks jazz and big band station. He loved it, returned to the Twin Cities, went to the University of Minnesota, and was quickly on the air with Radio K. Rudh was still under 21, so a real club DJ gig was out of the question, but he knew someone who knew the people at the Nicollet Avenue coffee shop Jitters Coffee Cafe, and he started a coffee shop dance party named after a Duran Duran lyric about an all-night party in “room 7609.”

Little has changed from that moment to this, except for the addition of heaps of acclaim and audience size. When Rudh interviewed Peter Murphy from Bauhaus for The Current, one of the dozens of celebrities Rudh has interviewed for air, Murphy told him, “You’re doing it, Jake. You’re Minnesota’s John Peel,” bringing up the famous British DJ.

“I’m like, ‘That’s the highest compliment I’ll ever get in music,’” Rudh says. “‘God bless you. I already loved you; now I love you forever, Peter Murphy. This fills my bucket. My bucket is filled. I will never forget this. Am I supposed to keep talking? I can’t talk. This moment.’”

Which more or less captures why someone would put on a secret Duran Duran shirt and go to a place in the dark to watch “Video Killed the Radio Star” by The Buggles on a big screen and howl in the dark. Anyone can watch that video alone on YouTube anytime. (And did you know the keyboardist for that, the first song on MTV, was future film giant and Oscar-winning The Lion King composer Hans Zimmer?)

I remember well how that song was received in its cultural context. The older generations had movie theaters, glamour, imagination, art, public experience—they had radio stars. The new generation was overdetermined, small, derivative. Our eyes were held open, A Clockwork Orange–style, as we wasted our lives on Pac-Man and other small-screen experiences—we merely had video stars. The fact that The Buggles were making the statement was, like many Gen X utterances, a basic “I heard you; get bent.”

But what does it mean, and how does it change, 40-odd years later, when that little TV video star experience gets blown up on a giant screen in a room full of people gathered for an experience that’s communal, public, ecstatic? It’s a transmission through time and space ever more complicated, ever more interesting, ever more heart-opening.