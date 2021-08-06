Gable Steveson Wins Wrestling Gold at Tokyo Olympics

× Expand USA Olympics Gable Steveson

With seconds to spare, the U.S. wrestler and U of M Gopher Gable Steveson took home the gold medal in the final men’s freestyle 125kg wrestling match of the Summer Tokyo Olympics.

The 21-year-old wrestler from Apple Valley managed to score two points in the final seconds to take a 10-8 victory over Geno Petriashvili from Georgia. Petriashvili won the past three world championships and was the first wrestler to score a point against Steveson at the Olympic games. Steveson is the first wrestler on the Gophers to win an Olympic gold medal.

Steveson has embraced comparisons to his namesake, the wrestler Dan Gable, who some consider one of the all-time greatest (the original Gable is known for powering through the Olympics without relenting a single point).

As Steveson wishes to one day become a WWE wrestler (he's been mentored by Brock Lesnar), he even earned shoutouts from Ric Flair last month and Triple H this week, ahead of his first Olympics appearance.

The athlete has a signature move already in place, a backflip he performs at the end of each victory. "When and if I can win, put on a good show for America, that flip is coming," Steveson promised ahead of the match.

Congrats to Steveson, who will also cash in $250,000 in prize money.