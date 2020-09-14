How a Live Concert Industry on Pause Is Affecting Music Venue Employees

× Expand Shutterstock Concert

The live music scene is one of the bedrocks of Twin Cities culture. Behind the stage, there’s a whole crew of people that make each show happen, from the booking agents and promoters to the people who scan tickets, stamp wrists, and control the sound.

The music industry is among the hardest hit by COVID-19 so far. Music venues were the first to close in March, and likely will be the last open. Dr. Anthony Fauci recently said that a COVID-19 vaccine would need to exist for almost a year before people would be comfortable returning to theaters without masks, which he predicts could last into late 2021, and the wait for reopening music venues could be even longer. In the meantime, venues have had no way to generate significant revenue during the pandemic. Merch sales and livestreams are helpful, but only go so far.

Across the country, venues formed the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) earlier this year, and industry workers began advocating for extended unemployment benefits and Save Our Stages legislation, which was co-authored by Sen. Amy Klobuchar, to keep businesses afloat and ensure that those who work at music venues will have a job to return to.

But in the meantime, the people who do the day-to-day work of pulling concerts together will continue to be largely out of work in their industry. Some have already made the tough call to switch careers, others are just waiting to go back to work. Even if the venues survive, this time is profoundly impacting the livelihoods of those who have dedicated themselves to live music production. Their jobs are at a standstill.

On March 15, Chris Frymire, the technical director and live sound engineer at the Cedar Cultural Center, was walking out the door to head out on a tour when his phone rang. It was the tour promoter calling to tell him not to leave just yet—this pandemic was going to be more serious than they thought. An hour later, the entire tour was moved from April to June. A month later, it was postponed from June 2020 to June 2021. Throughout the following two weeks, Frymire sat at home while all the work he scheduled through the year vanished.

"We lost eight shows in one day. And then, by the end of the week, the rest of the month had been cancelled. And then in the next few days, everybody was talking about shutting down indefinitely," said Brenda Peters, who does venue operations at the Amsterdam.

"There's been things that have happened to people that have been terrible, and we've been able to have music, and to have assembly, really, since there were enough people to assemble," said Jarret Oulman, who co-owns the Amsterdam and the 331 Club.

The live music industry is fundamentally based around this very human drive to gather. For those who have made a career out of the community of fans that live shows sustain, the COVID-19 pandemic has been an existential blow.

Negotiating a Frozen Industry

Ben Richer is 24 and holds a music business degree. He plays in local bands and normally splits his time between working security at various First Avenue–operated venues, like the Turf Club and the Fine Line, and working at Twin Town Guitars. He has been patiently trying to work his way into the business side of the music industry for a few years. Two years out of college, he hoped 2020 would be the year his work might start paying off.

"For a lot of us who are on that path, it feels like your life decisions have been a big mistake. Because the industry we want to work in professionally is shut down over the whole year. So that's been an internal battle, like, reminding myself, oh, it's not my fault, these are uncontrollable circumstances," Richer said.

You can be qualified, talented, and hardworking, but you're not going to make it in the music industry if you don't know how to network, Richer said. "So much of that is just showing up and spending that time there in those spaces to develop those relationships. So not having that ability to develop those relationships is a pretty big setback for people who are like me. A lot of people who don't have a lot of connections might just fall further behind in their career," he said.

Frymire, who is nearing the end of a career in sound engineering, echoed Richer's sentiments: "This isn't an easy industry to be successful in to begin with. Most people, especially the younger folks in this industry, live paycheck to paycheck and aren't that highly paid to begin with. But my concern is really for the younger folks because there's nothing for them to do, there's no way for them to earn any income."

With quarantine-made albums rolling out, there is some pandemic-safe studio work to be found, "but those jobs are already filled," Frymire says. Those gigs are nearly impossible to get right now, even for a seasoned sound engineer.

"I'm looking into other industries for the time being. Because I've got to make money somehow, and other skills could be useful," Richer said. He's looking into getting a certificate in web design, but mostly, he just needs "anything that'll make me enough money to support myself."

Richer says, ideally, he will return to the music industry after the pandemic, but as someone with business ambitions, he doesn't know if he will want to take the dive back into an already tumultuous industry after experiencing this year-long career setback during what should have been a pivotal year for him. "It's really frustrating, but there's not really much we can do at this point," he said.

Oulman said that some of his employees at the Amsterdam have also moved on from the field. "And they're probably not coming back, just because they need to work, and they need to pay their bills," he said. Some people are doing handyman work or construction, and one person is a car salesman now. "The pressure has pushed people out of it already. We've lost people."

Frymire's biggest anxiety stems from the uncertain length of the pandemic. "It feels like, well, how long is this gonna go on? Do I need to start preparing for a different career? Of course, nobody in this industry wants to do that," he said. The music industry is always hard, he says, and nobody got into it for the money, anyways. "They got into it because they have a passion for it. And that's true from the musicians down to the crew. And so everybody wants to go back to work doing what they love to do."

"I would just say that the most important thing for everyone in my industry right now is continuing the unemployment and extending the additional benefit," Frymire added. He described the benefits as "the saving grace" for the music industry, allowing many people to get by without abandoning the industry.

"Once things are allowed to go back, there's going to be a huge, pent up demand [for live music]. So there's gonna be plenty of work for everybody once things open up again. It's just making it from here to there," he says.

Looking Forward

Getting from "here to there," as Frymire put it, will include new sets of challenges at every turn. "Even with the vaccine, even if we get through this pandemic, there's still going to be anxiety around assembling. There has to be a proactive understanding that we'll take care of each other in the space," said Peters. At the Amsterdam, Peters and Oulman know they'll have to be intentional about creating a space that feels safe again after the public experienced collective solitude for so long. They're just not sure what it will look like.

Despite the uncertainty, "I'm excited to feel like I'm part of a team again. Because it just went away. And it was so unexpected. And these people, we've worked together for nine years. And now you don't get to be with them, and it was just so sudden," said Oulman.

For Frymire? "The vibe, the emotional energy in the room, that's what we live for, you know. Everything else we do is to be there in that moment, for that show. And so that's what I hope to get back to as soon as possible, is those moments with shows," he said.

In the meantime, Richer says it's easy to stay connected with his friends he's met through the music industry in Minneapolis. They use social media, they've been out protesting together and camping, and Richer lives with one of his old coworkers from First Avenue. "I've been able to build those relationships to the point where we are just friends who happen to work at the same place. It was already a close knit friend-community," he said.

In the end, Oulman says "nothing replaces the energy of an experience in shared space. And I think that we will be able to be active again. I don't know, of course, when. I'm just waiting."