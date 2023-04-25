Friends of the Children Launches Twin Cities Chapter

× Expand Courtesy of Friends of the Children A paired up Friend and child are pictured sitting on a life-sized chess board smiling.

Friends of the Children, a national nonprofit focused on pairing children facing the greatest systemic obstacles with a professional mentor, is launching a Twin Cities chapter. Nationwide, there are 26 chapters of the organization in 32 sites across 19 states and Tribal sovereign nations.

What sets Friends of the Children apart from other like-minded organizations is its long-term commitment to children participating in the program. All children are paired with a paid mentor, called a friend, for over 12 years. The full-time job of each friend involves spending four hours a week with a child at school, at home, and in the community. Friends work to support youth and their families through a trauma-informed approach that provides social, emotional, and academic support.

Friends of the Children-Twin Cities will work with children ages 4-6, in both Hennepin and Ramsey counties, who identify as Black and Indigenous and have been impacted by child welfare or the justice system. According to Friends of the Children, outcomes for Black and Indigenous children in Minnesota are among the most inequitable in the country. The organization aims to change that by helping children develop core life skills through mentorship.

According to data obtained by Friends of the Children, 92 percent of graduates go on to enroll in post-secondary education, serve our country or enter the workforce; 83 percent of youth obtain a high school diploma or GED; 93 percent remain free from juvenile justice system involvement; and 98 percent wait to parent until after their teen years.

Executive Director of Friends of the Children-Twin Cities, Brett Buckner

Kyrra Rankine, a former friend through the Friends of the Children-New York chapter, will serve as the board chair for the Twin Cities chapter. Brett Buckner, a lifelong Minneapolis resident and community leader, has been appointed executive director of the Twin Cities chapter. Buckner has worked to further equity and inclusiveness within the community through OneMN for over a decade.

“We are thrilled at the opportunity for our community to benefit from the impact of this 30-year-old, long-term mentorship model,” Buckner said in a press statement. “Thanks to extensive community support, each child in our program will have a Friend for twelve-plus years—no matter what—to walk alongside them through the ups and downs and everything in between. Together we can support the bright futures of youth who are facing a lot of challenges and also deserve to experience hope and joy.”