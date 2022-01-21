Freshwater Documentary Dives Beyond the Surface of Lake Superior

× Expand Photo courtesy of 515 Productions Freshwater wave

The majority of people—even cold-hardy Minnesotans—wouldn’t dream of jumping into Lake Superior’s icy waters on anything but an 80-degree day. But not the Big Lake’s surfers, who consider prime surf season to be October through March. Donned in wetsuits with exposed eyelids smeared in Vaseline, icicles hanging from their beards and eyebrows, tight-knit groups of brave Minnesotans plunge into waters off the North Shore no matter the temperature to catch waves more akin to those off the shores of California than the landlocked Midwest.

When Minneapolis-based husband-and-wife filmmakers Ian Planchon and Lynn Melling caught a glimpse of the surfers on their way home from a North Shore camping trip a few years ago, they were immediately intrigued. So intrigued, in fact, that they changed their day’s plans and whipped down to beach to see what was going on.

“We knew we had to stop and check it out, because it was just crazy,” Planchon says. “And Lynn and I both have journalism backgrounds; I like to say we say we’re storytellers by trade, and it just screamed this is something we’d love to tell the story of.”

Planchon and Melling got to chatting with the surfers, handed out a few business cards for their film company, 515 Productions, and started planting the roots of their first full-length independent documentary. Now, more than two years later, Freshwater is almost ready for its big debut.

× Expand Photo courtesy of 515 Productions Freshwater beach

The documentary, shot primarily at Lake Superior surf spot Stoney Point (on the North Shore between Duluth and Two Harbors), follows a few of the surfers—and one underwater photographer—Melling and Planchon have befriended in the last couple of years. The surfers detail the stories of how they learned to surf, why they surf the Big Lake, the dangers they face (kids, don’t try this at home!), and what the community means for them. It’s heartwarming and a little gut-wrenching at the same time; viewers are easily drawn into their stories and their connections to each other. But in between the freezing wave shots and tales of -20 degree days and winter storms that produce gigantic swells sits another story—one that affects us all.

“One thing we were curious about was how are the waves that big on a lake, that people can actually surf on them?” Planchon says. “So we reached out to the Large Lakes Observatory at the University of Minnesota–Duluth.”

What started as Q&As about the physics behind waves transformed into conversations about the impacts of climate change on Lake Superior, which LLO studies and researches. “One of the startling things we learned is it’s one of the fastest-warming lakes in the world,” Planchon says. “There’s a lot scientists still don’t know about Lake Superior, and there are many more questions about the impacts of climate change and how we can preserve and protect this lake that contains 10 percent of Earth’s freshwater. For us, that was a jarring realization.”

Stories of climate change and LLO’s research—along with the tourism industry’s economic impact of the region—thread through Freshwater to create a intricately woven tale of the personal, local, and global impacts of one of our greatest natural resources. For more information, visit 515productions.com/freshwater.

Freshwater will premiere at Duluth’s NorShor Theater on February 19. Tickets are available here. All proceeds benefit Large Lakes Observatory, and masks and proof of vaccination or negative COVID test are required. The team will also host a premiere pre-party at Bent Paddle Brewing in Duluth on February 11. Visit 515productions.com/freshwater for updates on where to stream after the premiere.