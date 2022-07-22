Free Performing Arts Events at Peavey Plaza All Summer

× Expand Peavey Plaza Peavey Plaza

Every week this summer art and music lovers will be able to relax with free dance, music, and theater performances outdoors, curated by Green Minneapolis at Peavey Plaza in downtown Minneapolis.

Featuring talent from MNSpin, Children’s Theatre Company, MIRAGE Performing Arts and Arena Dances, performances include a variety of activities for all ages.

Kids can watch their favorite stories come to life with story theatre from the Children’s Theatre Company every Saturday through Aug. 27 from noon to 12:30 p.m. or 12:30 to 1 p.m., where the company will read from beloved children’s books.

Ballet enthusiasts can enjoy MIRAGE Performing Arts’ innovative approach to the dance style on Thursday, Aug. 18 from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 20 from 2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. Or they can check out Arena Dances’ performance of “THERMAL” on Aug. 5 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. “THERMAL” focuses on the Earth’s changing environment.

Those who want to eat their lunch with live music can attend Musician of the Week performances from MNSpin on Thursdays from noon to 1 p.m. through Sep. 29. Upcoming performers include Katy Vernon, Mary Bue, and Sarah Morris.

Plus: The YWCA Minneapolis is offering a Yoga on the Plaza class on Tuesday evenings.

A modernist architectural marvel, Peavey Plaza was designed by the landscape architect M. Paul Friedberg, opening in 1975. Located at the south end of Nicollet Mall, it was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2013.

Check out the full schedule of events this summer.