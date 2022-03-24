How Fred Krohn Changed the Hennepin Theatre District

× Expand Photos by George Heinrich (orpheum); Anton Ivanov/Shutterstock (Marlene Meitrich); Caitlin Abrams (book cover); courtesy of Fred Krohn (press pass, Fitzgerald poster); Mayfly Design (book/jacket design) Orpheum theater Lion King

Some people are born with an insatiable hunger to get backstage. Maybe it’s the tantalizing possibility of a glimpse into how the showbiz sausage is made, or maybe it’s the promise of satisfying a curiosity about what an artist is “really like.” Regardless, that thirst for getting behind the stage door has inspired people to pursue all kinds of careers.

For Fred Krohn, the idea of “backstage” seduced him into ditching his U of M law degree to go into showbiz himself. He did it by saving the stages themselves and, in the process, becoming one of the catalysts in the creation of what we now know as the Hennepin Theatre District. His new book, Standing in the Wings: My Life On (and Mostly Just Off) Stage breaks down exactly how his insane urge to meet the Beatles changed Minneapolis entertainment history forever.

He Caught the Bug

press pass

Krohn didn’t perform, but he was attracted to the stage. Growing up in Illinois, he volunteered to hand Louis Armstrong hankies between songs. In high school, he snuck backstage at a Judy Garland show. And when at Carleton, he forged a press pass in an attempt to meet the Beatles at Met Stadium in ’65. He finally figured out the best way to get backstage was to promote shows himself—two early efforts were Art Blakey and Ravi Shankar.

But You Have to Book Blockbusters

Ella Fitzgerald poster Krohn designed and silk-screened the posters advertising his shows (like this one from ’74) himself.

When Krohn was put in charge of the State, he got his first huge break: In 1991, a big-time Canadian producer wanted to premiere the pre-Broadway debut of Donny Osmond in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. It would sell $7 million in tickets in the fall of ’92. Then in 1997, he landed the world premiere of Disney’s The Lion King at the renovated Orpheum. Julie Taymor’s show changed Minneapolis theater forever.

Everybody Needs a Cool Rider

Marlene Dietrich

In order to be called an impresario by a star like Marlene Dietrich, you have to impress. Whether it was by taking Dietrich to Cecil’s Deli in between shows, or getting Mikhail Baryshnikov a tee time at a prestigious golf club, or signing for a mysterious package for Waylon Jennings, or retrieving Ella Fitzgerald’s $60,000 Russian sable coat from the bar at the Radisson, Krohn knew his artists always expected him to come through. His mom even baked brownies for Gordon Lightfoot!

Bobby D Buys The Orpheum

By the 1970s, the Orpheum, the State, and the Pantages had long since succumbed to notorious Hennepin Avenue grime. But Krohn saw potential in bringing Broadway to Minneapolis. He got David Zimmerman, Bob Dylan’s brother, to set up a one-on-one to try to convince the bard to buy the Orpheum from Ted Mann. Krohn succeeded. Dylan bought it, Krohn and Zimmerman ran it, and they opened with A Chorus Line.

Save Our Stages

Krohn says, “The best time to save a theater is when it’s in the most danger.” So, when Dylan was threatening to sell the Orpheum to a landlord who would turn it into a parking lot, Krohn lobbied the city of Minneapolis to buy it. It worked! The city bought the Orpheum from Dylan for $1.4 million in ’88. Krohn ran the same playbook on the State Theatre and the Pantages as well.

the book 'Standing in the Wings'

Krohn’s book is available at fredkrohn.com.