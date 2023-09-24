Discover Franconia Sculpture Park's Whimsical Art

× Expand Photographs by Caitlin Abrams rocco-full Amy Toscani’s Rocco

Beginnings matter.

That’s why we celebrate birthdays. I considered this recently as I stepped out of my car at Franconia Sculpture Park to discover the in-progress birthday party of a boy named Carter. His friends were running in-progress spoon races beside contemporary art that was also in progress. That’s the whole point of a free-flowing space like Franconia: making the beginnings and middles, the growth and progress of art legible to society. But it made me wonder: When did sculpture parks themselves begin?

What’s the oldest? Likely answers spring to mind: Aztec and other Mesoamerican pyramids and statues? (They’re maybe 3,000 years old, so no.) Could it be the Great Sphinx and the Pyramids of Giza in the Egyptian desert? (They are around 4,500 years old; nope!) Is it Stonehenge? (It’s about 5,000 years old; still nope!) Maybe Nevada’s Winnemucca Lake petroglyphs? (Ding ding ding! That’s my answer! They’re a whopping 10,000 to 15,000 years old.) More questions: Is Stonehenge a sculpture? Is a doll a statue? What about one of the oldest known sculptures, found in a German cave in 2008, the Venus of Hohle Fels, which is maybe 35,000 or even 40,000 years old—is it a doll, a religious totem, or a sculpture? What about Barbie? Is she a statue? Last question in this question barrage of a paragraph: Is there any justification for calling Minnesota’s Jeffers Petroglyphs—down in the southwest corner of our fair state and some 7,000 years old—Minnesota’s first sculpture garden? Perhaps yes, because petroglyphs are reliefs, which are considered sculptures; perhaps no, because there was no state of Minnesota at that time.

Of course, there are no “right” or “wrong” answers, for these are the questions of art. Whatever answers you land on in your own intuition and internal arguments, I think we can all agree that the human impulse to contemplate symbolic objects out of doors is strong, if not, for some, completely irresistible.

Franconia, the sculpture park high on the bluffs above the St. Croix River, going strong since 1996, is among the best local places to contemplate symbolic objects. When I went, it was a butterfly-gusting, cloud-blowing sort of Minnesota day, cumulonimbus piled up on the far horizon, perhaps like joyous cruise ships, perhaps like incoming storm troopers.

I let my dog sniff a few prairie grasses as we blew past arguably the most famous work at the park, Mark di Suvero’s vigorous and comical Johnny Appleseed. It’s the huge metal sculpture with the backhoe buckets raised to the sky like angry-silly fiddler crab claws, and it’s close to the main building and gift shop so the security cameras can watch over it.

Certainly, it was terrible of me to blow past such a wonder, considering the great abstract expressionist deserves all our respect and just received a career-topping retrospective in Dallas at the Nasher Sculpture Center called Mark di Suvero: Steel Like Paper. But while creating art out of doors is an altogether core human endeavor, so is curating, being mercurial, and picking a new favorite work every time you visit—because of the way the light is falling that day or because of how the people near it are reacting or maybe just because.

× Expand franconia-sculpture-park Franconia Sculpture Park, including the visitor center and Peter Lundberg’s Skallagrim.

Art! And critics. What variable factors.

My little furry companion and I paused to watch toddlers romping all over Bridget Beck’s Playstation, the playground-like bright construction that I once battled about with an art snob. “It’s not really art,” he sniffed. “It’s a toy.” And I lost my mind. Now, years later, I’m emotionally dug in about how fantastic it is. “Molly Molly Molly! Come up, come up, come up! You have to seeeeeeee!” yelled a girl in a princess dress from a tall catwalk, to no avail, as her friend Molly was busy kicking her shoes and making the soles light up in an underground cave that’s part of the sculpture. “That’s what I’m talking about: new art lovers discovering their own new perspectives,” I grumbled to a memory of an argument, as humans do.

Five minutes later, I discovered that Amy Toscani’s Rocco and Kay Dartt’s Sapling were in some kind of silly, not-dangerous alien dialogue in my mind. Rocco sports blobby, eyelike protuberances above legs ending on fat feet. Sapling has three feet like roots pulled from the ground and a peering white solar lamp for a head. As my little dog, Clio, nosed around, hunting out whether any bunnies happened to sit down near these sculptures, I imagined an art-sparked scenario in which curious, but nonthreatening, aliens arrived to do something benign, such as sample regional marshmallows. To make this into a Hollywood movie, the next thing to happen would require guns and battles—or would it? Art: It makes you reevaluate societal conventions!

Startled by a gust of wind, I realized the once distant clouds had charged in from the west, creating a dark dome above my head, although the cloudless blue edges showing sky remained, and suddenly everything at Franconia looked spotlit from the sides, as if we were all in a gargantuan theater in the round. Whoa.

As I turned a corner past a screen of trees, Peter Lundberg’s Skallagrim—like an X made of bones as tall as a house—was momentarily captured in this natural spotlight and looked as dramatic and significant as the sunken Statue of Liberty in that pivotal moment in Planet of the Apes. Could this bony beacon be the meaning of everything?

I got closer. Late-summer wildflowers yearned toward the sun all around. Here, pink coneflowers like rockets that were also ballerinas with petals for tutus; there, white indigo, a thousand blooms twisting and forking to the sky, vibrating with bumblebees. This statue had been looming in its field since 2015, and even though I had seen it half a dozen times, it had never seemed as magnificent, never seemed so like a stone beast rising from a chorus of thrumming wildflowers.

I found the artist’s notes on a wooden sign nearby. Lundberg wrote that he considers his work “a view into my unconscious mind, a landscape of very primitive things, rudimentary elements of life.”

Yes! Primitive, rudimentary! Exactly that.

All I needed was someone from Planet of the Apes to show up and intone, “I have always known about man. From the evidence, I believe his wisdom must walk hand in hand with his idiocy.”

A big group marched in for a big group picture, so I took my thoughts about life and human folly along with me to a bench. It was a pottery-studded bench—a multi-artist project made by the potter Constance Mayeron Cowles and Fuller Cowles, one of Franconia’s founders. It was created in collaboration with inmates from the Minnesota Correctional Facility for women in Shakopee, whose poignant messages are featured on tiles that create a loose mosaic on the bench’s surface.

Fuller Cowles, I mused. Franconia feels so eternal—such a natural part of the sweep of life in Minnesota; first we had petroglyphs, then Franconia—but beginnings matter, everything starts somewhere, and Franconia started, in part, with him. Would it deepen our understanding of Franconia to have this sculpture park’s origin story firmly in mind? I phone him up. “Remind me,” I ask, “how did this bit of magic on the bluffs above the St. Croix begin?”

Cowles, one of the former newspaper-baron Cowleses, is a descendant of that artistic family who brought us so much, including the Guthrie, starting in 1959, when John Cowles Jr. led the Minneapolis committee that wooed Sir Tyrone Guthrie into opening his eponymous theater here. The family has nurtured many prominent individual artists, notes Cowles, including Jane White Canfield, who exhibited at the Whitney Museum of American Art; Lucia Fairchild Fuller, whose work is in the Smithsonian; and Russell Cowles Sr., a landscape painter collected by many museums.

Franconia, the sculpture park, all started because Fuller Cowles’s parents were never after him to become a banker or to join the family business, he recalls. “I was always a kid who liked taking things apart and putting them back together. Growing up in the newspaper industry, it was thought, It’s good if you want to go into it and you’re qualified, but being an artist is fine, too. You don’t have to be an economist, banker, lawyer, or you’ve failed as a contributor to society.”

Cowles headed out to Vermont to Bennington College to study visual art, and while he was out there, his parents, John Cowles Jr. and Sage Cowles (whose maiden name was Fuller), bought a farm up on the bluffs above the St. Croix River. (This was a different farm, though nearby present-day Franconia Sculpture Park.)

Fuller Cowles stayed out east, falling into a corner of New York City’s art world where artists moved and installed art for money and made art any way anyone would let them. He was profoundly influenced by work he did helping artist Brower Hatcher as he put together a public sculpture in lower Manhattan’s then-new landfill neighborhood, Battery Park. “It was basically a $10,000 commission in a sandpit,” Cowles recalls today. “We slept in our cars and, during the day, made sculpture while interacting with the public. It was really interesting, almost like a performance piece. It’s not like working in a studio. People are asking you, Why are you doing this? Why are you doing that? And while you answer, it gives you a bigger or newer sense of why you’re doing everything you’re doing, and your answers become their own part of the spectator’s experience. It’s just a very interesting way to create sculpture.” (One of Brower Hatcher’s pieces was long in the Walker Art Center’s Sculpture Garden and is now in Gold Medal Park. It’s called Prophecy of the Ancients, the one like a pergola with interesting objects suspended in a wire dome.)

Other art makers and arts supporters at the time also were thinking that impermanent public sculpture for early-career artists was important. Cowles was strongly influenced by the then-new Socrates Sculpture Park, in New York, where up-and-coming artists were encouraged to make impermanent or experimental works—that is, works that weren’t meant to be curated, preserved, and stored forever. Meanwhile, back home, Cowles’s parents were two of the key donors funding the Walker’s new Sculpture Garden, which opened in 1988.

In the late 1980s, Cowles returned to Minnesota and invited friend and fellow artist John Hock to come and work in his sculpture studio. One hot day on the farm, the two cracked open a beer from one of those world-changing cases that happen to get opened in the back of pickup trucks now and then. The two asked, Where do public sculptors get to start out in Minnesota? Sure, it’s great to make a Spoonbridge and Cherry, but that’s not like a charcoal sketch; it’s not where you start.”

“The whole idea was super clear at once,” he says. “A place for sculpture that we don’t want to own, don’t want to conserve, don’t want to devote money or manpower to keep forever. Make it; show it; in two to five years, recycle it or move it. It’s basically education for the artist, an opportunity for experimentation for the artist, and a chance for the community to engage in education about art, however it works for them. And it would be an economic engine for the county. If some people just need public bathrooms and a chance to stretch their legs, great.”

Think about the great public sculptures of yore—the Sphinx, Stonehenge, various petroglyphs. What were the barriers to entry? Was land privately owned or freely available? Did art school cost money, or was art making more diffusely taught? Of course, we don’t really know.

“What motivated us in a lot of ways was just the notion that it’s a farm field with a big sky,” says Cowles. “That’s an unlimited opportunity to imagine what you would do, how you would interact with the space. Would you, as an artist, go into the ground, up into the sky, go vertical, go horizontal, all of it? Sculpture and, particularly, beginning or mid-career sculptors have been, broadly speaking, historically underserved. In my era, there was this idea called the salon des refusés, which meant, ‘OK, you can’t get into the Navy Pier show; you set up in a parking lot five blocks away.’ Now, even the parking lots are expensive. So where do new sculptors start out? It’s one of my subversive missions. Helping the next generation of sculptors get a chance.”

So head out to Franconia! Do what humans have always done: Be critical, be mercurial, be awed, be distracted by clouds, be delighted by flowers. While some of humankind’s earliest sculpture parks remain, revealing something about the artists behind the works, we know less about the inner lives of sculpture contemplators of yore. Did they enter with worries and leave with peace? Did they bring their children? Were they transported by thoughts of aliens or gods or zapped by melancholy thoughts of the fleeting nature of time? Were all those early Venuses found in European caves about fertility, childbirth, hope, or death?

Questions of art often have no answers because the whole point is to let the questions flutter through your own soul and tease out what needs to be thought or said at your own moment. We do know this much: While it is often said that we should try to be a human being, not a human doing, being a human art-making and art-contemplating is equally vital to the experience of life, under the ever-changing, cloud-juggling sky.