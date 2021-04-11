Franconia Sculpture Park's New Focus

× Expand Photos courtesy of Franconia Round flat sculpture below grade Franconia Tablet, by Don Edler, dedicated to the memory of George Floyd

What is art? OK, OK, a question with no answer, but still a key question each generation of humans must ask themselves. So let us ask it today.

But first, a brief recap of all human history and prehistory, as is currently required.

In prehistory, art was often cave paintings or small stone works shaped like people or animals. At least that’s what survived. If early art was also a performance or rendered upon something that decayed, it didn’t make it to 2021, so we just don’t know. Later, for long stretches in Europe, art was something that could help you into heaven or at least keep you out of hell. Hieronymus Bosch’s works, in the late 1400s, did a great job depicting various demons in hell as an incentive for viewers to avoid it. Pick a spot on the globe and a time in history, and the art you discover, from miniature to massive, will be unique to that time and place—a story cloth, jewelry, carved bone, silver candelabras, cloisonné vases, woven baskets, Jackson Pollock smoking as he tossed paint.

Since 1996, the art installations at Franconia Sculpture Park, the 50-acre stretch of land on the way from St. Paul to Taylors Falls, have been mostly giant pieces of steel and various other big, big, big objects that were not expensive enough to rate 24-hour guards like the big, big, big things at the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden. As roadside attractions, the works were in the same wheelhouse as the famed roadside giant ball of twine: art as a fascination or as a backdrop for taking pictures of your kids while you tell them not to climb on it or they might get cut.

But then, suddenly, not long before Franconia’s 25th anniversary year, the park tossed its founder after an investigation revealed, in the board’s words, “inappropriate conduct toward a young female.” A national search followed.

× Expand Ginger Shulick Porcella portrait Franconia’s new director, Ginger Shulick Porcella, is redefining the vision for the 50-acre art park.

Welcome Ginger Shulick Porcella, new Franconia director, hired away from the Museum of Contemporary Art in Tucson and charged with redefining art at Franconia leading up to its 25th anniversary and for the years ahead.

Needless to say, Shulick Porcella discovered how challenging it was to take on this sizable goal just as a global pandemic began. “I’m a really action-oriented person, and this is a ridiculously hard year to be a boss,” Shulick Porcella told me. “I’m so sick of hearing the word pivot. Pivot just means turning in circles. Why do you want to turn in circles? I want to move forward, and consistently move forward.”

But instead, like everyone, she’s had to bob and weave with the pandemic, announcing and re-announcing hours for the new Franconia Commons, the indoor space designed for visitors that also features art displays, a café, and educational opportunities. But now, as the spring and summer of 2021 unfold, it looks like the general public will finally get to see the new shape and face of Franconia—and it’s different and worth your attention. The art park is now more community-oriented, with a seasonal farmer’s market; more event-centered; and above all, more in step with the current concerns of the avant-garde art community.

This year’s summer solstice event at Franconia will be something of a grand debut for its new focus. The park will host 20 artists from around the country putting on various events from 5 to 11 pm, including, but not limited to, aura photography; projections of films by experimental artist Kenneth Anger; and work by the Yaqui artist Adam Cooper-Terán, who may or may not explore material they often confront, such as when their father was wrongfully imprisoned. “We’ll find out. Brand-new work is exciting because you never know what it will be,” said Shulick Porcella. “It’s going to be the best thing ever. Tell people: If you like performance art—pretty intense, transgressive, boundary-pushing performance art—this will be the event for you. It’s an adult event for adult, outgoing audiences who want to experience art in a new way. I mean, you can bring the kids, but there might be nudity. But there might not be!”

Of course, cutting-edge art can make some uncomfortable. In the summer of 2020, some artists at Franconia made art in support of Black Lives Matter in the wake of the George Floyd murder. In response, someone hung a noose from one of the sculptures. “It was the middle of the day, a Sunday,” recalled Shulick Porcella. “It was probably up for 30 minutes, max. We thought it was a serious federal offense and hate crime and reported it to the sheriff, but they didn’t think it was a problem. It was scary. What kind of person says, ‘I’m going to the sculpture park to do a hateful act?’ That whole experience was awful, the act and then the indifference, both were horrible.” She hopes that by continuing to bring forth more art like the pieces supporting Black Lives Matter, Franconia can help build more far-reaching empathy.

One of the pieces an artist made in response to George Floyd is emblematic of the sort of work Franconia will be championing going forward, said Shulick Porcella. Los Angeles artist Don Edler’s Franconia Tablet memorial for George Floyd is a large disc sculpture made of scrap plywood with prop bones, glass, plaster, and other materials attached. After being photographed and on display for a few months, the whole work was buried and will, like a body, eventually decay. To experience the piece now, you stand on the mound where it is interred.

× 1 of 4 Expand modern sculpture in field Pollinator Rhyton, Agave and Bats by Brooklyn, New York, artist Rachel Frank × 2 of 4 Expand flag of person's hand on fire Fire Aesthetic by recent artist in residence Lee Noble × 3 of 4 Expand Tom Bierlein portrait Minneapolis artist Tom Bierlein, who creates spaces that invite meditation × 4 of 4 Expand wooden sculpture in a field Variations on Becoming by Tom Bierlein Prev Next

“By 2022 we’re hoping, with some peer organizations, to roll out a Midwest Land Art Biennial,” Shulick Porcella told me. In this large-scale genre, ecology and art intersect.

Rachel Frank is a Brooklyn artist who came to Franconia and created an eight-foot piece that looks like an animal made of pottery. “It was my first time making a large-scale sculpture for a public art space,” said Frank. “I’ve always been interested, but I don’t get a lot of opportunities to work really large. I was really inspired by how Franconia has taken this ecological approach, with controlled burns on the prairie. Having a piece interact with birds and insects, different plant species, different animal species, is exciting in a way that you don’t get anywhere else. A lot of female sculptors have been turned off by that limiting masculine energy of ‘who’s making the biggest art.’ When you open up your space to different ways of being, you get new art.”

Lee Noble, an emerging Minneapolis artist who recently completed a three-month Franconia residency, contributed a work made of printed cloth flags and also a perfume he created with his art-making partner, Emma Beatrez. Noble considers his medium to be, in a general sense, collage. “That can mean I’m doing video or experimental music or paintings. Or I might jumble it all together and work where those things meet or crash into each other,” he said. Today, he noted, “more and more people who are interdisciplinary artists break down the barriers between things. That’s how life is working now. Everybody who is living in today’s world is looking at the internet, and the internet is one big collage.”

He went on to point out the importance of Shulick Porcella’s experience. “In Tucson she was used to working with artists who do all sorts of different things and weird projects, and that’s the perspective she’s bringing. Franconia is just an art space, and the number one thing art spaces have to be is flexible and curious. I think what happens next is that people will slowly start to notice all these new little and big things happening—lectures and performances and classes and workshops—and there will be more and more reasons for people to go. It will be a process of people realizing that Franconia is different, and now it’s a space for all kinds of different things.”

One event you won’t find? The molten metal pour. Shulick Porcella led an impact-and-cost audit and discovered that event was one of Franconia’s most expensive and least attended. “There are a lot of hot metal pours across the Midwest,” she told me. “That audience is pretty well served. We want to put our money to other things, like paying interns—I’d never expect anyone to work for free. Paying interns creates more of a healthy art ecosystem and helps get artists from different backgrounds into the art world.” But also, hot metal is Franconia’s past, not its future. “That focus on work that’s large steel and molten metal, it comes out of a specific macho-cis-white-male culture of art making, and that kind of work has plenty of support,” said Shulick Porcella. “We want to encourage artists working in diverse mediums.”

So what is art in 2021? It is land art and performance art and work buried underground. It is pollinators, perfume, projections, and possibly a nude performance on the solstice. And it’s evolving just northeast of St. Paul, out under the same eternal sun and stars that have shone on every artist ever.

This article originally appeared in the March 2021 issue.