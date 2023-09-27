“Many Voices, Many Stories” at Fort Snelling’s New Exhibit

× Expand Fort Snelling Historic Fort Snelling

Each thread in the tapestry of Minnesota’s story has contributed to its vibrant and diverse history. Alongside the thousands of rivers and verdant landscapes, another Minnesota staple stands tall, even predating when Minnesota was made a state by several decades: The Historic Fort Snelling.

First established in 1825, Fort Snelling has served as a revolving door of Minnesota history, ushering in people of various cultural backgrounds. While the Fort itself was established in 1825, the history of the land reaches over 10,000 years into the past.

In Fort Snelling’s newest exhibit, Many Voices, Many Stories, One Place, which opened to the public this month, stories converge and timelines overlap. Upon entering the display room, visitors walk in a large circular path, ending the exhibit in the same place they started it.

According to Bill Convery, director of research at the Minnesota Historical Society, this choice was intentional. The circular motif comes from the Dakota word “bdote,” meaning “where two waters come together,” referring to the confluence of the Minnesota and Mississippi rivers.

The story of Fort Snelling started with the Dakota people, as the Fort sits right on Bdote itself. And as the circular imagery explains, the story ends with the Dakota as well, remembering the troubling past to properly step forward into the future.

“This is a significant place for Dakota people today, this is a place where culture is transmitted,” Convery said. “People come for memorials. To remember the past, things like the concentration camps, but also remember this place as a site of creation.”

The exhibit begins with a large map documenting the Dakota and Ojibwe names for landscape markers all across Minnesota, such as trading posts or rivers. The exhibit continues chronologically down the Fort Snelling timeline, documenting their involvement in the Civil War, both World Wars and the eventual transition from a military base to a historical site today.

Sheer, water-printed panels wall off the different exhibit sections, offering separation but allowing the viewer to see the past from the future, or vice versa. Similarly to the circle theme, this was done purposefully, to show that the past and the future are all connected.

“This is Dakota land. No matter what else happens, we’re still in the Dakota homeland. [It] is a really important part of the story, to know that the past and the future are connected,” Convery said.

The Dakota people weren’t the only group whose cultures were permanently imbued into Fort Snelling’s history. The exhibit also features stories of dozens of individuals whose lives played out at various points throughout Fort Snelling’s timeline, including Japanese-American immigrants, enslaved African American people, soldiers, and fur traders.

“So many things happened here that are important to our understanding of who we are today,” Convery said. “It shows Minnesotans in their best light, and sometimes their worst lights as well. Learning the story of Fort Snelling and Bdote grounds us in who we are, and helps us make the decisions about the future.”

Many Voices, Many Stories, One Place is open to the public now at the Plank Museum and Visitor Center. Entry to the exhibit is included in the admission price for Fort Snelling, and members of the Minnesota Historical Society can get in for free.