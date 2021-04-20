Former Vice President Walter Mondale Dies at 93

× Expand Shutterstock Walter Mondale Washington DC, USA, February 15, 1984: Former United States Vice President Walter Mondale, the Democratic Presidential candidate, attends a fundraising rally at the headquarters of NOW.

Minnesota’s own Walter “Fritz” Mondale, the former U.S. Senator and the 42nd Vice President under former President Jimmy Carter’s administration who served in public life for seven decades, died of natural causes in his sleep in Minneapolis on Monday, according to a spokesperson for the family. He was 93.

Over the weekend he reportedly said his final words to Carter, President Biden and his wife Jill, and with Vice President Kamala Harris. He also sent a farewell email to staff.

“Well my time has come. I am eager to rejoin Joan and Eleanor. Before I go I wanted to let you know how much you mean to me,” it reads. “Never has a public servant had a better group of people working at their side!”

The son of a preacher and part-time music teacher born in the southern Minnesota town of Ceylon, Mondale went to Macalester College before transferring and graduating from the University of Minnesota in 1951 with a degree in political science.

Mondale once graced a special gatefold cover for the January 2001 issue of Mpls.St.Paul, along with some of our other elder statesmen.

"He was an invaluable partner and an able servant of the people of Minnesota, the United States and the world," Carter said in a statement. "Fritz Mondale provided us all with a model for public service and private behavior."

A top law student at the University of Minnesota, Mondale entered politics when he became the state’s Attorney General in 1960 before representing Minnesota in the U.S. Senate for twelve years starting in 1964. Additionally, he served as former President Clinton's ambassador to Japan. He would go on to practice law as senior counsel for the Twin Cities–based international firm Dorsey & Whitney.

In 1984, Mondale ran a failed bid for President as the Democratic nominee against the incumbent President Ronald Reagan, only winning Minnesota and D.C.’s electoral college votes in a crushing defeat. He told Americans to expect a tax increase if he won, which backfired on Election Day. He chose New York congresswoman Geraldine Ferraro as his running mate, making history as she became the first woman to run for Vice President on a major-party ticket.

“I’ve never really warmed up to television,” he said. “In fairness to television, it never really warmed up to me.”

“I’m a liberal or a progressive,” he told the New York Times in 2010 for his obituary. “I didn’t use the ‘liberal’ word much, because I thought it carried too much baggage. But my whole life, I worked on the idea that government can be an instrument for social progress. We need that progress. Fairness requires it.”

The former Vice President was the first to have an office near the President in the White House and changed the nature of the position. He had unprecedented access to full intelligence briefings and met frequently with President Carter for weekly lunches.

The first and last time he lost a race in his home state was to Republican Norm Coleman in 2002, as Sen. Paul Wellstone died in a plane crash just 11 days before he was up for re-election, and the DFL put Mondale's name on the ballot as a last minute replacement.

His legacy in advocating for minority groups and women will be remembered as a guiding light for our state’s liberal politicians. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, whose first job in politics was as a college intern of Vice President Mondale’s office in 1980, memorialized him in an op-ed for the New York Times, writing about his encouragement for her to run for the Senate. “We told the truth. We obeyed the law. We kept the peace. That is the minimum we should expect from our public servants. With Walter Mondale, we got that and so much more.”

× Today, Minnesota and the nation mourn the loss of a beloved public servant. Gwen and I mourn the loss of a dear friend and mentor.



Walter Mondale believed in and worked to create a nation with a heart, a soul, and a conscience. — Governor Tim Walz

× Walter Mondale was my mentor from the first time I worked for him in college. My job then? Doing the furniture inventory.



Walter Mondale was my mentor from the first time I worked for him in college. My job then? Doing the furniture inventory.

He encouraged me to run for office and was always there for me. But I wasn't the only one. He saw his mission as preparing a new generation of leaders. — Amy Klobuchar