Forgotten Star Brewery Hosts Curling All Winter Long

In Minnesota, escaping the cold is hard to come by, so you might as well learn to embrace it. And Forgotten Star Brewery in Fridley is the perfect place to do just that.

Located in what used to be a manufacturing building during World War II, Forgotten Star is a picturesque backdrop to a quaint winter wonderland, featuring two (soon to be four) outdoor curling sheets, six fire pits, a heated tent, and all the propane heaters you'd need, Forgotten Star Brewery is a venue making the best of Minnesota’s brutal winters.

New to the brewery as of last winter, curling—or as Forgotten Star calls it: “bar curling”—is open to the public on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays during all hours of operation.

And Risvold—beer drinker and Forgotten Star president—had the idea the first winter the brewery was open. The pandemic was the impetus for making it happen. Ice Time MN did the hard work, and the brewery just added water and an atmosphere to turn a dream into reality.

“The whole purpose for us is to just get you out of your comfort zone and let people have a little bit of fun with their friends,” Risvold said. “There are not many places in Minnesota where you can have an award-winning craft beer next to a bonfire watching your buddies go curling. I mean, it’s just such a unique offering.”

According to Risvold, curling has been great for business. People come out because they are curious and want to see what is going on. Typically, the lanes are filled on a first come, first serve basis. All you have to do is show up, put your name on a list, wait your turn, and play.

Admittedly, everything is slimmed down slightly, making the game a bit less intense and a bit more fun than the real deal. While professional curling sheets are typically 100- to 150-feet long, Forgotten Star’s are only 75-feet long. And instead of real curling brooms, the brewery provides janitor brooms for use. Ice rink attendants offer some instruction.

It costs $100 to reserve a sheet to guarantee a spot, but Risvold says there will always be at least one lane that remains rent-free to ensure that people who show up wanting to play are able. Four people per team is the recommended size, and no experience is necessary.

The ice rinks will last for as long as Minnesota weather allows. “We will be really happy if we have good, usable, clean, safe ice at least through the end of February,” Risvold said. Keep an eye out on Forgotten Star’s website and social media for updates.

Looking to make curling a regular occurrence? League nights might be your best bet. Starting the first week in January and lasting for an additional eight weeks, league nights take place every Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Almost all proceeds are donated to various charities.

The second annual Bonspiel Block Party will take place February 18-20, starting Friday at noon and ending with a championship game on Sunday at 8:00 p.m. The block party will host 128 curling teams, live music, DJs, food trucks, and a small business market. Money from the curling tournament will be donated to the Fridley School Foundation. Last year, the brewery donated $6,000. There will also be a winter fun run—the Bonspiel 5k. Starting and ending at the Forgotten Star Taproom, the 5K will run you through surrounding neighborhoods. And being that this is a Minnesota fun run, be sure to bring your own YaxTrax or snowshoes.

Can’t make it to the block party? No worries. Forgotten Star has even more in-store: Other February events include Fantastic Voyage Improv, an All Stars Comedy Show, and a Flame and Flora Ticketed Make and Take Event where guests have the opportunity to pour a candle and pot a houseplant.