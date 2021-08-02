A Brief History of Fishing in Minnesota

× Expand Images courtesy of Minnesota Historical Society (canoe, peet, carp, fishermen, Youngdahl); Shutterstock/Frank Anusewicz (bobber); Aleksandr Ugorenkov/Alamy Stock Photo (lure); Winkelman (Winkelman); Shutterstock/Marusya Chaika (Gorbachev); Knutson (Knutson) six images depicting Minnesota's fishing history

9500 BCE

We don’t know much about the ancient people of what is now Minnesota, but we know they fished: Excavations of prehistoric sites reveal J-shaped, chipped stone fishhooks.

900 CE

birchbark canoe

The Ojibwe arrive and revolutionize fishing culture by venturing away from the shoreline to drop lines from their birchbark canoes.

1834

Rev. James Peet

With the fur trade waning, the American Fur Company sets up commercial fisheries on Lake Superior’s Encampment Island, Grand Portage, and Isle Royale. The haul is absurd—a Rev. James Peet reports that he helped pull in a seine of 523 walleye.

1888

old photo of boy with a carp

Responding to the European immigrants’ unslakable thirst for carp, a federal train car full of them arrives in St. Paul. In less than 10 years, the invasive fish will almost completely destroy native bass habitat, and the newspapers will refer to them as a “German menace.”

1888

Ice fishing shacks are unwittingly invented by Sven Stevenson. As he’s sitting in his outhouse, the structure loses its mooring, skids down the hill, and ends up atop frozen Lake Minnewaska.

1891

old photo of men with a lot of fish

Overfishing of the Northwoods, with some fishermen hauling up hundreds of pounds of bass a day, forces the state to set a daily limit for the first time. Folks can keep as many fish as can be “immediately used for food purposes.”

1937

An angler from Lake of the Woods has a big day, but his car breaks down in Motley. Local farmer Ed Morey trades a load of corn for the fish and builds a smokehouse. Soon, Morey’s Seafood International is distributing smoked fish as far as Chicago.

1948

Governor Luther Youngdahl with a bobber

Governor Luther Youngdahl creates the Governor’s Fishing Opener as a way to promote Minnesota’s favorite sport, but he doesn’t actually wet a line or even get on the water. His successors, however, better understand the impact of a photo op.

1959

Rapala fishing lure

Minnesotan Ron Weber is getting skunked on a Canadian fishing trip until his buddy pulls out a Finnish lure that acts like a wounded minnow. Weber writes the inventor, Lauri Rapala, in Finland, and buys 500 lures to market and distribute.

1968

Two fishermen from Chicago, Ron and Al Lindner, guiding out of the famed Nisswa Bait and Tackle shop, invent the Lindy Rig. With their sliding-sinker rig, the two brothers eventually build the multimedia In-Fisherman empire.

1973

Time magazine cover with Governor Wendell Anderson

Minnesota’s tourism industry gets some free shine when Governor Wendell Anderson is pictured holding a tiny northern pike on the cover of Time.

1978

Babe Winkelman

Babe Winkelman, a guitar player who once turned down touring with Johnny Winter to stay with his family’s construction company, gets cast in a Deep Woods Off! bug spray commercial. The spot catapults him to sportfishing fame.

1980

Eight hundred people turn out for Walker’s inaugural International Eelpout Festival, dedicated to the revolting bottom-feeder. By the time the annual competition ends in 2019, 15,000 people are competing for the ugliest catch.

1990

Mikhail Gorbachev

David Wildmo helps the U.S. avoid an international incident when he convinces Governor Perpich to skip Wisconsin veal and instead serve Soviet Premier Mikhail Gorbachev walleye at the Tavern on Grand.

2002

Three years after three men in a Waverly Lake icehouse are busted for cooking methamphetamine, the Minnesota State Supreme Court upholds a decision that the police need a warrant to enter an icehouse.

2020

Ben Knutson holding a big muskie

Ben Knutson catches two 50-pound muskies on Mille Lacs Lake in the same day—possibly the most legendary fish tale in Minnesota history.