First Avenue Requiring Vaccination Proof or Negative COVID Test

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams First Avenue

First Avenue, which just started to reopen to full-capacity live music in July, has made a change to its COVID-19 policy across all of its music venues, announcing today that it will require all attendees to present a COVID-19 vaccination card or a negative test taken within three days of entry. The venues First Avenue operates include the Palace Theatre, Fine Line, the Fitzgerald Theater, and the 7th St. Entry.

“Taking this step ensures the safety of our guests, staff, and the artists, and implementing this simple measure minimizes risk and the spread of the virus,” the website states. It comes after First Avenue made vaccinations mandatory for its staff.

Concertgoers must show their vaccination card or a picture of it at least 14 days after receiving the final dose. Attendees who are unvaccinated because of their age, medical status, or religious beliefs must also show recent proof of a negative test to get inside.

Across the state, more institutions are making masks or vaccines mandatory as concerns about breakthrough COVID-19 cases and the delta variant rise. The University of Minnesota is reinstating an indoor mask requirement, for all students, employees, and visitors—vaccinated or not—across its five campuses starting Tuesday. The Minnesota State college system is only requiring masks in areas of high community transmission. Target is reinstating its masking policy for employees. Meanwhile, the M Health Fairview system announced that COVID-19 vaccines are considered a workplace requirement for staff.

The CDC is recommending that all people, even those fully vaccinated, wear masks in indoor public settings where community transmission is high. Currently, over 40 counties in the state of Minnesota are listed as high or substantial risk.