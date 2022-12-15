First Avenue Announces Best New Bands of 2022

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams First Avenue

This year marked a spectacular return to the Twin Cities music scene. First Avenue’s version of the Minnesota scene’s year in review, Best New Bands, will see a diverse lineup of seven up-and-coming local artists and bands for 2022. The sounds of 2022 will collide on January 20 in the First Avenue Mainroom, hosted by The Current’s Diane Miller, Radio K’s Sophia Kulow, KFAI’s Krista Wax, and 93X’s Eric Graves. Here’s a quick look at the lineup.

Brotherhood of Birds

Release your inner yeehaw with Brotherhood of Birds. The band is made up of “grass picking” brothers, Willie & Cole Christianson, Gavin Haskin and Matt Blake. They gained attention playing a slew of bluegrass festivals this summer, mixing traditional and modern styles with a number of strings from mandolin, banjo, guitar and bass.

Creeping Charlie

Having debuted in Minneapolis in the midst of COVID, Creeping Charlie have been building up their take off from the release of their first full length album How To Kill Creeping Charlie last year, playing with and opening for star local bands to residencies at Amsterdam Bar & Hall. Making music for “cool older sisters” from soft ballads to punk rock, be ready to cry and get pulled into raging mosh pits at their shows.

Harlow

Harlow lulls you in with the meticulous sounds of folk rock. They released their second EP, Other Lives, Told follows the urge to get up and go, a theme of traditional americana mixed with a dream-pop-y haze.

Killusonline

Killusonline is shaking up the DIY scene with their electric take on hardcore that they call “chaotic-death-grind-rap-core.” Releasing a heart-racing EP this summer called, INSIDE OUT, the five-piece is making their mainroom debut with a number of shows at the Entry under their belt.

Mike Kota

Mike Kota’s completely solo project makes earthy and ethereal sounds. Active since 2018, her music has grown from introspective and heart-wrenching to confident and bold. She takes the stage alone but her star vocals and harmonies bring a whole new layer to her music.

Obi Original

Obiora Obikwelu is a Nigerian producer and artist known as Obi Original. His music thrums with the beat of Afro-fusion. Obi releases music as an artist and creative director for his record label, Ozone Creations.

Raffaella

For a Manhattan native, a short-term LA resident and now a recent Midwest transplant, Raffaella has proved to be a rising pop voice. Having recorded and collaborated with (her boyfriend) Jake Luppen from Hippo Campus, opened and toured with artists like Liz Phair and Alice Merton, she only recently started turning heads to her own music. Her infectious pop debut LIVE, RAFF, LOVE (Act I) speaks for itself.