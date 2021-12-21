First Avenue’s Best New Bands of 2021

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams First Avenue

The pandemic may have shuttered venues across the Cities last year, but Minnesota artists never stopped making music, and First Ave never stopped paying attention. These seven artists and bands are rising in the local scene, playing shows at 7th Street Entry, the Turf Club, the Fine Line, and elsewhere—and January 7, they’ll take the Mainroom for First Avenue's showcase of the Best New Bands. Here's a preview of the bluesy, angsty, ethereal, and all around electric show to come.

Durry is an indie sister-brother duo who started making music during quarantine—“Durry” is the shared last name of sibs Taryn and Austin, who grew up in the MN suburbs. Their vibe is nostalgic: a little 80s synth, a little Fall Out Boy, a little getting-your-glasses-smashed-in-gym-class. A Kickstarter helped them record their first EP, Suburban Legends, and they’ve been releasing songs one by one throughout 2021. Last summer, they got big on Tik Tok, where you can peruse their music and listen to supplemental raps about cats.

Must Listen: “Worse for Wear,” to catch a bit of that suburban nostalgia.

EVV is a Minneapolis-based artist with a plaintive, soul-stirring sound. Their music draws from blues, jazz, and rock influences, with electric guitars driving steady through every song. Slipping between tender lyricism and pissed-off hard rock, EVV’s stuff sounds like heartbreak—which, incidentally, is the subject of much of their work, alongside their experiences of walking through this world as a Black femme. EVV released a three-song EP, Homebody, in 2020, and has a handful of excellent singles out as well.

Must Listen: “Dead to Me,” which puts the full power of EVV’s bluesy vocals on display.

Honeybutter is a folk-jazz-bossa-nova-pop trio that plays as a seven-piece set at live shows. The core three artists—Zak Khan on guitar/production, Clara Wicklund on vocals/bass, and Andreas Fenner on vocals/keys—have acoustic roots, and Brazilian guitar riffs and homemade percussion keep their stuff earthy. But their jazzy overtones are hard to miss: Honeybutter is all about romance and fun, and infectiously so. An EP is in the works—you can catch unreleased tracks at the First Ave show.

Must Listen: “Songbird,” the group’s most recent, extra-groovy single.

Kokou Kah is a “True Fusion” Liberian-American whose sound blends the influences of his Liberian heritage with his cultural upbringing in the U.S. The result is a hip-hop, Afrobeats, and R&B mix with an effortless dance vibe, underpinned with a solid poetic lyricism—Kah began rapping at the age of six, and weaves his words on trauma, dreaming, relationships, and self-determination through all his work. He released his first album, Not Embarrassed, this year, and added onto a handful of singles.

Must Listen: “Sonshine,” a single from 2020 that captures Kah’s poetic presence.

Lanue is a Duluth-based singer songwriter whose recent self-titled EP drips with gold like a summer day. Think Lucinda Williams mixed with Waxahatchee mixed with Norah Jones: music for driving with the windows down in June. Her instrumental setup is mostly steel guitar, soft percussion, and synth, but the real standout is Lanue’s vocals, which deliver an ethereal warmth to every track. Lanue comes a few years after her previously released work.

Must Listen: “What I Love The Most,” to remember what sunshine feels like.

Papa Mbye is a Senegambian, Minneapolis-based artist whose music is short on genre and heeeaaaavy on the feels. Mbye is a self-described sad boy, but his stuff doesn’t sound sad—it thrums with angst and electricity and the kind of grief that makes you feel very, very alive. Dance to it or cry to it as you see fit. MANG FI, Mbye’s debut EP, was released by Against Giants in September. (We wrote about him a few months back—read up here!)

Must Listen: “Only Right,” a lead single from MANG FI and an excellent song to mosh to at the First Ave show. Don’t wear your nice shoes, y’all!

VIAL is the punk/indie rock outfit Minneapolis has been dreaming of. The group got their start playing house shows around the cities, and released their debut album, Grow Up, in 2019. When the pandemic hit, the quartet—vocalist and keytarist Taylor Kraemer (she/they), guitarist KT Branscom (they/them), bassist Kate Kanfield (they/them), and drummer Katie Fischer (she/they)—went viral on TikTok, and put together a killer second album, LOUDMOUTH. Their music is loud and smart and venomous. If you’ve got a shitty ex to get over or a patriarchy to yell at, blast it in your car and be healed.

Must Listen: THIS BANGER, “Roadkill”.