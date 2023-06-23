First Annual Wakpa Triennial Art Festival Comes to Minneapolis

× Expand Photo by David Ellis, courtesy of Wakpa Gwen Westerman Dr. Gwen Westerman, one of Wakpa's featured artists.

The first ever Wakpa Triennial Art Festival is happening in Minneapolis starting June 24, celebrating Minnesotan artists of color and inviting audiences to build relationships with history, culture, artists, and each other.

Presented by Public Art St. Paul, more than 110 artists will be featured in the event in total, across several different locations. Each of the artists bring different backgrounds, upbringings, and mediums, aiming to lead viewers to places they have never seen and concepts they’ve never perceived.

The theme of the event is “Network of Mutuality,” a motif most fitting for the Wakpa Festival. The festival moniker adopts the Dakota word “wakpa,” meaning “river.”

“Rivers teach us about the networks of connections in watersheds that braid streams and tributaries through the land, uniting people and place across many miles in an ecological web. They are places of renewal, nourishment, and respite. Art also provides those sustaining experiences,” according to the festival website.

Also taking place at the festival will be a Round Dance, a special tradition in First Nations culture, organized by Oyate Hotanin, a non-profit dedicated to supporting and uplifting Native American voices. The Buffalo Weavers, award-winning local music group, will also perform a set.

The festival will be free of charge and open to the public, and Public Art St. Paul welcomes all to visit and participate. For more information, visit the Wakpa Art Festival website.