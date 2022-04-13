The Father of Waters in Minneapolis

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Father of Waters

Officially called the Municipal Building, the Minneapolis City Hall houses offices for the mayor, Hennepin County sheriff, and Minneapolis Police Department (among others). And its iconic rotunda is regularly the site of events ranging from protests to weddings to press conferences.

Amir Locke’s family and attorney Ben Crump hosted a press conference right in front of Father of Waters two days after the 22-year-old was killed by an MPD officer. Likewise, after George Floyd was killed in 2020, former NBA player and friend of Floyd Stephen Jackson, actor Jamie Foxx, civil rights attorney Nekima Levy Armstrong, and others held a televised media session on the rotunda’s marble steps.

Presiding over it all, of course, is Father of Waters. Carved more than 100 years ago from a 44-ton block of marble from Italy’s Carrara quarries (which is also where Leonardo da Vinci and Michelangelo got their goods), the work is intended to represent the Mississippi—and Minnesota’s obvious place at its head. Lately, however, it’s also come to represent Minnesota being the place from which the newest wave of the social justice movement also prominently flows.

He’s Accessorized

“The statue itself embodies the path of the Mississippi River,” explains Municipal Building office support specialist Theresa Baker, who gives historical tours there. The statue’s crown of seed cones and leaves represents Minnesota, while a cornstalk and fishnets nod to river and river-adjacent industries, and the alligator near his foot symbolizes the river’s mouth near New Orleans.

Permanent Resident

If you don’t want the big guy in your wedding photos, that’s too bad: He’s staying put. Father is so heavy that he needs extra support from below. A column from the building’s foundation, one flight down, is positioned beneath him to make sure his weight is properly supported.

Lucky Touch

Superstition that Baker estimates has been around for over 100 years says people who rub Father of Waters’ left big toe will have good luck: Couples who marry in the rotunda rarely leave without touching it, and MPD officers often give it a rub as they prepare to go out on duty.

Pay Up

New Orleans originally commissioned the work (inspired by the 2,000-plus-year-old Father Nile) from sculptor Larkin G. Mead but couldn’t afford to buy it when it was finished. Mead offered it to cities along the Mississippi, and 12 locals (some with last names like Pillsbury, Cargill, and Dunwoody), along with The Minneapolis Journal, paid an estimated $40,000 (more than $1.2 million by today’s standards) to bring it to Minneapolis in 1904.

Want to learn more? Visit MunicipalBuildingCommission.org or call 612-596-9512 to set up a building tour.