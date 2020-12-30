The TikTokers of Minnesota

× Expand Shutterstock TikTok App Loading Page

TikTok has become even more of a phenomenon in 2020, helping people fight through the boredom of quarantine. The app has also been responsible for a bulk of the trends throughout the year, and its impact cannot be denied. Fashion trends can be launched, recipes created, and music catapulted back on the charts (anyone remember the guy drinking Ocean Spray while listening to “Dreams”?).

Not to be left behind, Minnesotans have headed the charge, creating some of the most impactful content on TikTok in 2020. From medical advice to fashion tips, here are 7 Minnesotans carving out a name for themselves on TikTok.

Perhaps the most well-known Minnesotan TikToker, Dr. Rose Marie Leslie works as a Chief Family Medicine Resident Physician at the University of Minnesota. Her content focuses on health education videos centered around adolescent health.

She discusses a variety of topics with her 800,000+ followers, from anxiety to COVID-19 to menstrual cups. Last fall, Dr. Leslie was featured in Rolling Stone for her TikToks warning teens of the negative side effects of vaping.

“I try to show what life is like as a Family Medicine Resident Doctor working at the hospital,” Leslie says. “The spirit of Tiktok is creativity, fun, and showing off your unique talents. That's why it is a perfect place to discuss health education and public health topics.”

Taylor Hage (@tayhage)

Taylor Hage began making TikToks in late 2019, posting videos based on popular trends and incorporating fashion into them. Now with over 1.4 million followers, Hage is one of the most popular fashion creators on the platform. Her most popular video – “How to Dress Up Sweats and Leggings” – has over 20 million views.

“I was able to attend New York and Paris Fashion Weeks with TikTok,” Hage says. Creating content is now Hage’s full time job, and she is thankful for the sense of community on TikTok. “TikTok is fairly new and completely different from any other app,” she says. “I feel like I get to show my style in a way that is different from all other apps.”

Liv May (@problemaytique)

Liv May has been steadily gaining a following on TikTok for her Minnesota centered content. Her most popular video, a jab at the endless construction Minnesotan roads seem to face, has over 40,000 likes. May says she doesn’t feel like a “TikToker” though. “My life feels so normal still.”

“People are taking a lot of information and finding creative ways to get down to one minute,” May says. “It takes a lot of work, but I like knowing the things I am doing are making people happy.”

Lucas Greenwaldt (@lucasgreenwaldt)

Lucas Greenwaldt’s photography TikTok may be the most aesthetically pleasing account on the app. From recreations of Harry Styles photoshoots, a Ferris Bueller’s Day Off recreation, decade themed videos, and more, Greenwaldt’s content is never lacking inspiration.

He is also unapologetic in his work. Greenwaldt’s latest viral video, with over 2 million views, features all of the photos that he claims has lost him followers this year. “The moral of the story,” he jokes, “is don’t be yourself.”

Jack Strub & Jared Campbell (@igorandwheezy)

Jack Strub began posting TikToks for fun earlier this year, but his most viral videos feature his roommate Jared Campbell with skeleton hands, just trying to make Strub laugh. Their first video together racked up 3.8 million views, gaining the duo over 50,000 followers.

Strub also contributed to the popular “grocery store musical” chain on TikTok as the produce water mister, which was featured on Good Morning America, Playbill and more.

Erin Williams (@rin.will)

Erin Williams began posting a variety of content on TikTok soon after she downloaded it in late 2019. After a video with her sister garnered 1 million views, Williams gained a significant following, but her most popular video series is “trying coffee from places that shouldn’t sell coffee.”

The first one, where Williams and her boyfriend tested out Taco Bell’s iced coffee was viewed over 1.9 million times. “It got so popular that a much larger creator copied my exact idea and then claimed to have never seen my video,” Williams says.

Lana Davis (@splashoflacee)

After downloading TikTok to help destress between meetings, Lana Davis began posting lifestyle and beauty videos earlier this year. One of her most popular videos–a realistic day in the life video–has racked up over 150,000 views.

Davis says TikTok has helped build new friendships throughout this year. “There’s definitely a level of authenticity that isn’t on many platforms right now,” Davis says. “For the longest time there weren’t many monetization opportunities, it was all just genuine and honest content.”