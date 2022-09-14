New Theater Season Begins This Month

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Jungle Theater

Of Pigs and Pianos at the Jungle

Sara Davis Buechner’s one-woman show about coming out as transgender and transitioning while working as a classical pianist in the mid-1990s is a chance to reflect on how far trans rights have come—and how very far they have to go. Oct. 13–16

Merrily We Roll Along at the Ritz

For Theater Latté Da, the season begins with Stephen Sondheim’s musical about three friends as careers, regrets, difficult choices, and decades pass. Sept. 21–Oct. 30

A Different Pond at Stages Theatre Company

Immigration, cultural identity, family, and fishing are central to this world premiere from local poet Bao Phi and Theater Mu. Sept. 30–Oct. 23

Cats at the Orpheum

Consider the newest Broadway touring version of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s mystical feline musical a palate cleanser after the debacle that was 2019’s big-screen adaptation. Oct. 25–30

Vietgone at the Guthrie

Writer Qui Nguyen’s cult hit comedy is one part history lesson, one part memoir, and one part hip-hop show about two lovestruck refugees during the fall of Saigon. Sept. 10–Oct. 16

Six at the Ordway

What if Henry VIII’s wives got to tell—er, sing—their own stories? Find out when this Tony Award winner comes back to town. Oct. 25–Nov. 6

Carmela Full of Wishes at the Children’s Theatre

On Carmela’s birthday, she picks a dandelion and begins to make wishes. But what happens when her dandelion gets crushed before she can wish her most important wish yet? Oct. 18–Dec. 4