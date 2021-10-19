Fall Forward Will Hit the Cowles Center in 2022

× Expand Photo courtesy of Dunia Drum Dance Company Dunia Drum Dance Company performs

A new kind of dance fest is coming to the Cowles Center in 2022: Welcome to Fall Forward, a first-of-its-kind annual dance festival that will kick off in fall of next year.

After 10 years of operation, the Cowles Center will embark on a new way to showcase dance companies and mix up the stage from what audiences might typically see on the Cowles stage. “Our thoughts about it started a few years ago and started to percolate with City Center’s Fall for Dance Festival. This won’t be quite the same, but we could see how something like that would be totally feasible at the Cowles Center,” says Cowles Center co-director Joseph Bingham.

A festival of this magnitude has been a long time coming. Bingham noted the center would have launched the festival a year sooner if it weren’t for the pandemic.

Cowles Center co-director Jessi Fett explains that when the Cowles Center opened 10 years ago, there was the idea that audiences would inherently trust the theater and go to every show, but they soon realized that audiences follow the dance companies themselves. “We need to build that trust and mix up the style of dance. Just because you like ballet doesn’t mean you won’t like African drumming or jazz dance. It’s going to open your eyes to things you haven’t tried otherwise,” says Fett.

Expect a mixed bag of companies and solo artists at Fall Forward. Over the course of four weeks, audiences will experience a split bill with performances every weekend and a different slate of artists each week of the festival.

So far, the lineup includes Aparna Ramaswamy, Atlantis13, Black Label Movement, Crash Dance Productions, Duniya Drum & Dance Company, HIJACK, Rhythmically Speaking, Threads Dance Project Twin Cities Ballet, and Zorongo Flamenco Dance Theatre. Duniya Drum & Dance Company, Threads Dance Project, and Zorongo Flamenco Dance Theatre. These artists will create new commissioned work for the festival.

“We wanted to announce the festival a year ahead so we could have thoughtful engagement with our artists and think of what we can do to engage our community,” says Fett.

Fall Forward kicks off next year on October 24 and will run for four weeks until November 20.