A Guide to Fall Events Around the Twin Cities

Fall comes with a crisp change in the breeze, pumpkin-flavored goodies, and the transition to the reds and oranges that make Minnesota leaves famous. Welcome the change in season with open arms at one of the festivals celebrating all things autumn heading our way.

Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular

The Minnesota Zoo's pumpkin-filled trail is back, with impressive Jack-O-Lantern carvings and moody ambiance for an evening fall walk of fun for the whole family. Oct. 1 - Nov. 5, mnzoo.org

Wabasha SeptOberfest

What started as a day-long celebration to welcome the National Eagle Center to Wabasha has catapulted into a multi-weekend festival celebrating all-things fall. With German-themed parades, witch dances, and a pumpkin derby, SeptOberfest is a month-long family friendly fall extravaganza. Sept. 8 - Oct. 22, wabashamn.org

Stone Lake Cranberry Festival

Stone Lake Cranberry Festival celebrates its 44th annual all-things-cranberry soiree on the first Saturday of October. With over 30,000 attendees, this Northwestern Wisconsinite fall festival welcomes the change in temperature with a cranberry pancake breakfast, live music, a craft and flea market, a parade, and krate derby. Oct. 1, stonelakecranberryfestival.com

Deep Valley Book Festival

Make your way to Mankato to embrace your inner bookworm at this free family-friendly event. Deep Valley Book Festival is welcoming 65 author meet and greets, book signings, a young writers and artist competition, and an afternoon with Reese Witherspoon’s book club chosen author, Curtis Sittenfeld. Oct. 1, deepvalleybookfestival.com

Big Island Rendezvous and Festival

Big Island Rendezvous and Festival beckons visitors to take a trip back to the times of early America. With over 300 tipis and 1,000 participants, this fest is the largest early America reenactment in the midwest. Located in Albert Lea, this festival includes a recreation of the fur trade period in the Voyageur encampment, traditional lodges and shelters, early American cuisine, and arts and crafts. Oct. 1 - Oct. 2, bigislandfestivalandbbq.org

Rivertown Art Fall Festival

Rivertown Art Fall Festival attracts 10,000 visitors and for good reason—this yearly festival offers rows of locally crafted art along Stillwater’s scenic downtown St. Croix River view. Packed with live music, food and beverage vendors, and lots of live entertainment, this festival is located just steps away from Stillwater’s Main Street that houses several art shops and galleries, endless antique stores, and boutiques to fill any and all of your fall-relic needs. Oct. 1 - Oct. 2, greaterstillwaterchamber.com

Afton Orchard’s Apple Festival

Celebrate all things apple – apple cider, apple fritters, apple donuts, and (of course) the freshly grown fruit itself – at Afton Orchard’s three-weekend-long apple festival. With live music, a magic show, tractor festivities, and yard games for all visitors, Afton Orchards offers a day of fall fun for any and all apple lovers. Oct. 1 - Oct. 16, aftonapple.com

Indigenous People's Day

Mankato’s Indigenous People’s Day Committee is hosting a weekend of events, and for his year, the theme will be “Keeping Indigenous History: Growing our Seeds,” with speaks, film screenings, and food. Oct. 6 - 10, exploreminnesota.com

Bayfield Apple Festival

Bayfield Apple Festival’s 60th annual fall harvest celebration returns with apple orchard events and tours, live music, food and craft vendors, and the Spectrum Carnival. Grab a slice of something sweet at the apple pie and dessert contest, witness orchard royalty at the Apple King coronation, and close out the weekend of festivities with the grande parade. Oct. 7 - Oct. 9, bayfield.org

Stillwater Harvest Fest

What better way to welcome fall than to celebrate all things pumpkin? Deemed the Midwest’s premier pumpkin festival, Stillwater Harvest Fest honors all of the quirky wonders of Jack-O-Lantern’s hosts with a pumpkin drop (giant pumpkins being dropped from a crane) and a pumpkin regatta (people paddling down the St.Croix River in giant pumpkins.) Oct. 8 - Oct. 9, harvestfeststillwater.com

Twin Cities Book Festival

Head over to the Minnesota State Fairgrounds for a few less food-related activities, and a whole lot more reading fun. The Twin Cities Book Festival returns in-person to celebrate all things book and book-people with a day of author readings, reading exhibitions, and an all-day book fair. Oct. 15, twincitiesbookfestival.com

Autumn Brew Review

Loaded with 95+ local craft breweries and brewpubs, the Autumn Brew Review makes its way to Boom Island Park, with full autumn leaf and Mississippi River ambiance. Come ready for 20 small business and food trucks, and leave with your new favorite fall or winter brew. Oct. 15, eventbrite.com

Moose Madness Family Festival

Moose Madness Family Festival gives you an excuse to head up to the North Shore just as Minnesota’s leaves bloom into their mesmerizing fall hues. Located in Grand Marais, Moose Madness is a family-centric moose celebration loaded with scavenger hunts, quizzes, and even a Moose-safari. Oct. 21 - Oct. 22, visitcookcounty.com

Autumn Festival: An Arts and Crafts Fair

Autumn Festival: An Arts and Crafts Fair hosts over 500 artists from over 30 states in this once-a-season art shopping event. This art festival is located at Canterbury Park in Shakopee and has tons of food, entertainment, and holiday gift-shopping opportunities. Nov. 10 - Nov. 13, hpifestivals.com

New Ulm Parade of Lights

New Ulm’s 33rd annual Parade of Lights welcomes the cooler temperatures of the holidays with a parade of over 60 floats covered in thousands of twinkling lights. With help from New Ulm’s mayor, Terry Sveine, New Ulm royalty, and Santa, the holiday king himself, the Parade of Lights is the perfect transition from the season of all-things pumpkin and apple to the winter wonderland heading our way. Nov. 25, newulm.com