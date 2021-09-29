Fall Events Around the Twin Cities

× Expand Fall Festivals in the Twin Cities

Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at the Minnesota Zoo

Walk a path lined with thousands of artistically carved, warmly glowing pumpkins, some of which reportedly took over 30 hours to carve. Tickets range from $20-24 for adults and $18-20 for kids and seniors. It runs October 1 through November 7, Sundays-Thursdays at 7, 8, or 9 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays at 10 p.m. Monday nights will be limited capacity, reserved for those with mobility challenges and sensory needs. mnzoo.org

Twin Cities Harvest Festival

Explore a 20-acre corn maze, a 6-acre sunflower field, a pumpkin patch and much more at this massive fest. Peruse the marketplace and don’t forget to take advantage of all the fall photo opps. twincitiesmaze.com

Mid-Autumn Mini Film Festival

Take a break from apple orchards and corn mazes and journey through time as the Mid-Autumn Mini Film Festival explores themes of futurism and happiness. Seven showcased Asian American filmmakers will invite the audience to join in a curated storytelling experience through short films. facebook.com

The Great Pumpkin Fest

For those looking for not-so-scary Halloween fun, The Great Pumpkin Fest is perfect for kids of all ages. Experience your favorite rides at Valley Fair, live entertainment, and plenty of fall activities with the Peanuts characters. valleyfair.com

Twin Cities Marathon

The Twin Cities Marathon returns this fall with Covid-concious modifications to keep runners safe. This year marks the 39th annual Twin Cities Marathon which has been named Most Beautiful Urban Marathon in America. Marathoners will run from downtown Minneapolis to the State Capitol grounds in St. Paul on Sunday, October 3 while events for runners of all ages and pace will take place throughout the weekend. tcmevents.org

Twin Cities Con

Nerd out at the Twin Cities’ biggest convention for geeks: Twin Cities Con is back, presented by Nerd Streets. Come to see Will Friedle from Boy Meets World, an original Power Ranger, actors from Doctor Who and Gotham, and plenty more fandom reps. If you too are devastated by the news Chris Pratt is playing the voice of Nintendo’s Mario in an upcoming animated film, you can even find solace in hearing the actual Mario voice actor. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test received within 72 hours are required for entry, as is a mask for all visitors. Oct. 2-3, twincitiescon.com

Fall Activities at the Arboretum

What better place to take in Minnesota’s fall foliage? You’re likely to find your favorite apple variety at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum’s AppleHouse along with a cup of hot cider. Through Halloween, roam the grounds to see the Scarecrows in the Gardens with stunning creations from the arb staff and Bachman’s. Bonus: Swing by the Worlds of Pumpkin display that features hundreds of different pumpkin and squash varieties. Oh my gourd! arb.umn.edu

First Avenue's Halloween Party & Costume Contest

Boogie on down to the Mainroom for music, dance and a competitive costume contest with cash prizes up to $1,000. This year’s lineup features DJ Sophia Eris, Keezy, Rowsheen, Izzie P and more. Events at First Avenue’s venues require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a recent negative test for entry. first-avenue.com