Fall at the Museums

American Swedish Institute

ASI’s gut-wrenching exhibit Kindertransport—Rescuing Children on the Brink of War runs through October 31. It explores little-known stories and letters from some 10,000 Jewish children who were transported out of Nazi Germany (and away from their families) to foreign lands like Sweden and Great Britain—and is well worth a visit. asimn.org

Minnesota Museum of American Art

While the M’s location in the Pioneer Endicott building in St. Paul is currently closed, its exhibits are popping up all over town. On October 30, Sutures—in which artists repurpose family photos, news stories, and other images into something brand-new—hits the Robert Street Window Gallery. On the same day, the M will present Transformation, a collaboration with Art from the Inside (a local group that showcases pieces from incarcerated artists) that depicts artists’ personal changes and growth through visual pieces. The exhibit will be displayed at the 4th Street Window Gallery and skyway EcoLab Entrance. mmaa.org

Walker Art Center

Abstract artist Julie Mehretu’s mid-career retrospective (featuring more than 75 pieces from 1996 to the present) hits the Walker for five months, starting October 16. Want to show your support before then? The museum’s annual fundraiser—this year called Party In/The Garden—rages on September 18. walkerart.org

Mia

Don’t miss local painter Leslie Barlow’s first Mia exhibit—Within, Between, and Beyond—open until October 31. October also ushers in two new exhibits: Envisioning Evil: “The Nazi Drawings” by Mauricio Lasansky (an artist’s response to the Holocaust and the atrocities of Nazi concentration camps) and The Contemporary Print: 20 Years at Highpoint Editions (which includes the entire archive from Highpoint Editions, a Minneapolis-based printmaking nonprofit). artsmia.org

Weisman Art Museum

The actual Frank Gehry–designed museum building is closed for construction and slated to reopen sometime this fall. But its current outdoor exhibition, Just Yesterday, a collection of screen-printed neon posters depicting pop culture and social justice moments in recent history, will be on display on the museum’s brick façade until at least October 1. When the interior reopens, it will do so with artist Megan Rye’s Foundling: 100 Days, about immigration and adoption as told through photographs and paintings of babies before they were internationally adopted by their families. wam.umn.edu

The Museum of Russian Art

On September 18, TMORA premieres E. O. Hoppé and the Ballets Russes, a collection of photographs that pay homage to Ballets Russes founder Sergei Diaghilev and the dancers who put the ballet on the map. Then, on October 30, the main gallery opens a collection of sculptures, video, public art, and multimedia installations by Andréa Stanislav. tmora.org