Book It: What to Read This Fall

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams seven books to read

Since the idea of actual travel is still pretty much fantasy anyway, you could do worse than to pick up some actual fiction (or non!) so that at least your brain can take a vacay. Thanks to a host of top-tier fall releases from local presses, you can let your imagination wander to rural Vermont, dystopian Colombia, or even hell. Here are some of the novels, memoirs, nonfiction reads, and poetry collections from Twin Cities publishers that will let your mind escape this fall.

That Was Now, This Is Then by Vijay Seshadri

Pulitzer Prize–winning poet Vijay Seshadri mines time, life, death, and the overall human condition in his first poetry collection since becoming poetry editor of The Paris Review last year. graywolfpress.org

Things to Do in Hell by Chris Martin

What do you get when you poetize white supremacy, election stress, climate change, and the monotony of the everyday? Things to Do in Hell. Poet and professor Chris Martin examines it all in his latest collection. coffeehousepress.org

World of Wonders by Aimee Nezhukumatathil

No matter where poet Aimee Nezhukumatathil has lived, she’s found solace in nature. In her first work of nonfiction, she dissects the stories of her own life and lessons the outdoors wrought. milkweed.org

Just Us: An American Conversation by Claudia Rankine

Yale professor Claudia Rankine examines the discourse and tension surrounding whiteness in America in her latest book. One of the most prominent voices on the subject of race relations in the country right now, Rankine mixes original poetry with essays, images, and meticulously sourced fact-checks of her own work to create an unforgettable tome. graywolfpress.org

The Shame by Makenna Goodman

In this new novel, Alma, a Vermont farmer, leaves her husband and kids for a new life in New York City. Through flashbacks, Alma grapples with her own insecurities and feelings of entrapment, her fascination with death, and her obsession with Celeste, a ceramicist and influencer. milkweed.org

My Life in the Purple Kingdom by BrownMark, with Cynthia M. Uhrich

No, we are not tired of Prince-related memoirs, thank you very much. This one follows Prince’s bassist BrownMark as he comes of age right along with the Minneapolis sound. upress.umn.edu

Ornamental by Juan Cárdenas, translated by Lizzie Davis

In Juan Cárdenas’s dystopian Colombia, women volunteer for a mysterious experimental drug trial where things take a horrific turn when one subject crosses the line with the doctor in charge. coffeehousepress.org