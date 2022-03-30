Faces of Minnesota’s Ukrainian Community

× Expand Photos by Cynthia Maya Minnesota's Ukrainian Community The Ukrainian community gathers to create street art at the Ukrainian American Community Center in Minneapolis on March 19, 2022.

When Taras Rafa first heard news of the Russian invasion of Ukraine a month ago, he was shocked. He was just beginning to grapple with how the world would turn upside down. “From that moment on everything was different. It takes time to really realize and comprehend the situation,” he said.

“The Ukrainian peoples historically as a nation are very resilient and they value freedom as one of their top priorities,” Rafa told me when I spoke to him on March 10. “The reason for that is because Ukraine was not free for such a long time.” Just last August, Ukraine was celebrating its 30th year of independence. Before that, you’d have to look back quite a ways to find the last time Ukraine was independent.

Ukraine has been under partial or total Russian rule for centuries. Beginning with the Russian Empire (from 1721-1916), which subjugated the Cossack people for centuries until after WWI, during the Ukrainian War of Independence in 1917-1921. When the Soviet Union began to form, Ukraine felt the pressure of Soviet rule, and it was eventually absorbed by 1922. During the rise of Nazi Germany, many Ukrainians received the Nazi occupation as a challenger to Soviet rule, though millions of Jewish-Ukrainians were killed and millions more non-Jewish Ukrainians were also killed or put through hard labor. By 1954, Ukraine became a part of the USSR. It wasn’t until 1991 that the country gained independence during the dissolution of the Soviet Union, after 70 years of Moscow control.

It is because of that reason that Ukraine shares such a vast cultural, linguistic, and historical affinity with Russia. “Russian became the language of official documentation, official news and so on but it is not necessarily a common language [in Ukraine]. Russian was taught in schools in Ukraine, it was required, not an option,” Rafa says. “They paid more attention to teaching Russian than even the native languages. That’s why everyone of my generation and older can fluently speak Russian because it was almost forced to be learned.” In fact, one in six Ukrainians is an ethnic Russian and one in three speaks Russian as their native language while two-thirds speak Ukrainian natively.

Stefan Iwaskewycz, a first generation Ukrainian whose parents came to Minnesota at a young age after World War II, says “in those 30 years, finally the achievement of an independent state was the chance for Ukraine and Ukrainians to develop their culture, their language free of any effort to suppress it.” Since then, the Wall Street Journal reports that the Ukrainian government “began changing geographic signs to spellings and sounds that align with the Ukrainian language, rather than Russian.” In Soviet times, many major city names ended with the possessive “ov,” and have since been changed to end with “iv.” Examples of that are the Western city’s change from Lvov to Lviv and the Eastern city’s change from Kharkov to Kharkiv.

“These last 30 years, they haven’t been perfect and they've been rough, but it's been this glorious period where Ukrainian language has made amazing inroads,” Iwaskewycz says.

Even through the opportunity for cultural development, those 30 independent years haven’t exactly been an easy ride. For years now, Putin has rejected the nation’s sovereignty by famously claiming in 2008 that “Ukraine is not even a country.” In 2014, he declared that Russia and Ukraine “are one people. Kiev is the mother of Russian cities. Ancient Rus’ is our common source and we cannot live without each other.” In speeches today, Putin continues to make remarks about how the “special operation” is meant to save Ukrainians. Iwaskewycz, who has studied Ukrainian history, says that “all the arguments that Russia and Russian nationalists use for their supposed right to dominate and control Ukraine are profoundly anachronistic.” He said that Ukraine, Russia, and Belorussia can trace their roots back to the medieval kingdom of Kievan Rus, and that Russia claiming that it has the right to rule over Ukraine is like Germany claiming it has the right to rule over Italy just because they have the roots of their political identity going back to the Roman Empire.

× Expand Minnesota's Ukrainian Community The Ukrainian community gathers to create street art at the Ukrainian American Community Center in Minneapolis on March 19, 2022.

“Minnesota has a very strong Ukrainian community,” says Rafa, who made the move from Ukraine to Minnesota in 2005. Since the start of the war, the community has come together for protests, demonstrations, and gatherings in solidarity almost weekly. “The connection varies often until there is a time of danger or of need.”

The 2004 presidential elections, in which pro-Russian Viktor Yanukovych beat out his opponent, democracy-advocate Viktor Yushchenko, ended in mass protests claiming that the election was rigged, and sparked what came to be known as the Orange Revolution. The Ukrainian Supreme Court declared a revote and Yuschenko won. Within a month, Yuschenko became sickly and disfigured and doctors confirmed he was poisoned. Through his term Yuschenko pushed for Ukraines integration into the European Union and NATO. But in 2010 Yanukovych ran again and won. In 2013, he halted all progress made by Yuschenko and stopped all trade talks with the EU and instead pursued similar deals with Russia.

Rafa says that is the moment when everything shifted. Russia swiftly annexed Crimea and invaded Eastern Ukraine. This year's invasion of Ukraine comes as no surprise to many Ukrainians. A shock, yes— but no surprise. “The war didn’t start [four weeks] ago,” Rafa says. “It started in 2014, it was almost invisible to the world until Russia decided to go full force.”

“It was a slow realization for me,” Julian Pone said. “I remember it was Wednesday night that my dad called me and was like, ‘They’ve just started a small peace-keeping operation.’”

“Special operation” is the term Russians are now required by law to use for the invasion. “It just kept getting worse and worse. It was over the course of 24 hours realizing that it was really real,” he said.

× Expand Minnesota's Ukrainian Community "I feel like it was kind of a slow realization for me. It just kept getting worse and worse so it wasn’t like, 'oh the war started right now,' it was over the course of 24 hours realizing that it was really real," says Julian Pone at the Ukrainian American Community Center in Minneapolis on March 19, 2022.

“I hope I am expressing a common opinion from immigrants as well as people who are in Ukraine—I believe that Ukraine will overcome this difficult time because the will to remain a free country is so strong that there is no chance that anybody, not even the second strongest army in the world can defer Ukrainians from where they want to be. It’s a matter of time and cost,” Rafa said. The United Nations reports that from February 24 to March 27, there have been 2,361 Ukrainian civilian casualties: 1,119 killed and 1,790 injured. “It’s very sad, it’s people who never deserved that because of Russian aggression and their inability to fulfill their appetite.”

Over the course of 140 years, Northeast Minneapolis became an epicenter for the Ukrainian community in Minnesota, and there have come to be around 17,000 Ukrainians that currently reside in Minnesota, according to the Ukrainian American Community Center. In support of them, Minnesota businesses have been taking actions to protest the invasion and condemn Russia in symbolic and material ways. WCCO reports that liquor stores and bars around the state have boycotted Russian vodkas. But, on the other side of that coin, local Russian institutions fear they may be discriminated against as a result. Russian businesses like St. Paul restaurant Moscow on the Hill and the Museum of Russian Art expressed solidarity with Ukraine and denounced Russia’s military actions.

“Throughout our history we’ve learned this lesson—when dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos,” President Joe Biden said during his State of the Union address on March 1, just days after the invasion began. “They keep moving. And, the costs and threats to America and the world keep rising.”

During President Biden’s visit to Twin Ports the next day, Governor Tim Walz issued an order requiring state agencies to terminate any existing contracts with Russian entities, in order to ensure that Minnesota is not supporting the Russian government's violence. Walz also declared March 6 to be “Ukrainian Solidarity Day” following a peaceful rally at the Minnesota State Capitol. Most recently, Minnesota’s International Owl Center is auctioning off a collection of owl drawings by Ukrainian children to fund UNICEF’s work in Ukraine. The first auction of owl art raised $100,000 with one piece selling for over $8,000.

On March 24, the White House announced that the U.S. would begin accepting 100,000 refugees from Ukraine and send more than $1 billion to fund humanitarian assistance.

“I don’t see anybody who is just observing on the sidelines,” Rafa says.

He is not alone in believing in Ukraine’s inevitable victory, CNBC has reported that more than 90 percent of Ukrainians believe their country will win the war with Russia. “Growing up Ukrainian you hear very frequently the idea that the soul of the Ukrainian people is the soul of a Cossack, who were a warrior people who practiced a rudimentary form of democracy,” Iwaskewycz says. “There are civilian self-defense brigades that have formed in every city throughout Ukraine. I feel that’s very much the Cossack heritage.”

× Expand Minnesota's Ukrainian Community "I don’t want anyone to ever be able to comprehend what it’s like to be used to having an airstrike every ten minutes," says Max Kotlinsky at the Ukrainian American Community Center in Minneapolis on March 19, 2022.

Many local Ukrainian still have intimate connections with people from Ukraine. Max Kotlinsky left Kyiv for the United States 26 years ago. “My close family and friends are still in Kyiv, they won’t leave,” he says. His cousin is part of the civilian army supporting Ukrainian forces. He was helping evacuate injured civilians from Irpin when they were attacked. “Their convoy was shot at. It definitely puts things into perspective, we’re very fortunate being here.”

The same can be said for Roksolana Antonyuk, who moved here 25 years ago. All of her family still lives in Lviv, where she used to call home. “It is the safest part of the country, but it’s overrun with all of the people coming, and there’s a lack of produce, medication, and everything else,” she says while working on a mural at the Ukrainian American Community Center. “I was trying to explain the fight between the light and the dark. We all speak about Ukraine but we never speak about Russia and what is driving Russia to it.” But in just the last week, missile strikes targeted a fuel storage site and a tank repair facility in Lviv, inching the war closer to the city.

Antonyuk says that Putin has been depicting Ukraine as the victim of ever-encroaching Western hostility. She was in the process of portraying him as a gray octopus in her mural. “He has a hand in everything,” she said.

“His propaganda is brainwashing all of his people to the point that they are singing in the churches that they are going to nuke Washington because Ukraine, for them, is not the enemy. They go to save us and the enemy is the United States.”

She says that Putin claims that he’s “lifting Russia out of nowhere, but Russia is truly suffering economically. He should be saving his people, not conquering others.” Antonyuk continues, “all he does is actually take natural resources; gas, oil, and woods, all of this money is going into the circle in the Kremlin, to him and everybody who supports him but the rest of his people are suffering.”

× Expand Minnesota's Ukrainian Community "I was trying to explain the fight between the light and the dark, what it is for me and what it's driven by," says Roksolana Antonyuk as she poses in front of her art piece at the Ukrainian American Community Center in Minneapolis on March 19, 2022

Her painting is a symbolic representation of the war. The white country on the left is Ukraine, while the dark shape on the right is Russia—the war between light and dark. The symbol next to Ukraine is the Ukrainian tryzub. There are many theories as to what the tryzub stands for in its thousand-year history, but Antonyuk describes it as a symbol of freedom. She explains that it is made up of four cyrillic letters, В, О, Л, Я, воля or volya (freedom). Just as people find freedom in the meaning of the tryzub, the Z’s depicted on Russian tanks have become a sign of aggression and militancy. The letter Z was most likely used as a way to tell apart military equipment of Russian forces, but it has since become a symbol promoted in Russian state media and propaganda. “I had no idea what that even meant,” Antonyuk said. “But they had this concert just last week where Putin spoke at and they wrote ‘Za Россия’ to fight for Russia.”

There has been harsh criticism of the West’s reaction to the invasion. They have erred on the side of safety and placed economic sanctions on Russia while forgoing martial threats. Iwaskewycz brings up that the U.S. is a signatory to the 1994 Budapest Memorandum, in which the United States, Russia, and Britain are committed to “respect the independence and sovereignty and the existing borders of Ukraine'' and “refrain from the threat or use of force against the country.”

“In my opinion, the West is falling short of those commitments,” Iwaskewycz said.

“Ukrainians really are today fighting for freedom—the values of freedom and democracy, and they're dying en masse to protect values that all of Europe is supposedly adherent to,” Iwaskewycz says. “If Russia succeeds in what it’s doing now in Ukraine, it won’t stop there. Why should Ukrainians be the only ones paying the ultimate sacrifice for the sake of democracy in Europe, and the security in Europe against Putin?”