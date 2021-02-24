Sports Executive Ethan Casson on the Business of Basketball

× Expand Photo by David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images Ethan Casson Ethan Casson

For every championship the Minnesota Lynx have won, their male counterparts have suffered through disappointment and despair 100 times over. And this season, the pestilence and plague weren’t even figurative.

Ethan Casson is in charge of the business side of both teams, and in March, he says, he was at a loss for how to respond to the global pandemic, which was hitting suddenly, hard, and much too close to home.

“Since the beginning of time, sports has been a reflection of society,” he says.

And so, in March, when the NBA suddenly cancelled its Wednesday-night slate of games, signaling COVID’s stateside impact, the Wolves were on the road, and they were confronted with as much uncertainty as any other business that relies on people congregating together.

“In a moment,” Casson says, “you’re thrown into a set of circumstances that it becomes very clear that as a CEO, there’s no playbook for this.”

And then, in April, superstar center Karl-Anthony Towns lost his mother to COVID-19.

“You’re immediately reminded of how real this is,” Casson says.

When, barely a month after that, George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer, Casson and the organization looked inward.

“OK,” he says, “what kind of role do we want to play in this situation, in this movement?”

He says that after a series of deeply emotional and vulnerable discussions, as the business leader of a team comprised predominantly of Black players, he realized the organization needed to do more, to give more, to volunteer more, to develop more opportunities for people in the community.

“We have a chance to help build and be a part of sustainable change,” he says. “And that’s not something that can happen overnight. That’s something that we’ve got to commit to doing day in and day out.”