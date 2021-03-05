A Timeline of Environmental History and Activism in Minnesota

× Expand Images courtesy of Minnesota Historical Society (St. Anthony Falls, Lake Itasca, Superior forest, gibbs, cloquet, olson); from shutterstock: nikitsin.smugmug.com (Minnehaha falls); Jiang Hongyan (logs); Drakuliren (moose); Suriya KK (grass); Tracy Kerestesh (bison); IhorL (oil); Taras Hipp (snowmobile); Wildnerdpix (BWCA) a collage of outdoor sights

1861

Minnehaha Falls

Henry David Thoreau, the author of Civil Disobedience, visits Minnesota on doctor’s orders to sample its clean air. He roams the woods around Minnehaha Falls, cataloging the names of the indigenous flowers and birds.

1869

St. Anthony Falls collapses 1869

An attempt to tunnel under St. Anthony Falls collapses the waterfall, forming a destructive whirlpool that threatens the region’s primary power source. Hundreds of volunteers fill the hole, and eventually the Minneapolis Fire Department diverts the water.

1890

Lake Itasca painting from 1890

Joseph A. Wheelock writes a letter in the St. Paul Pioneer Press urging conservation of the remaining stand of virgin pine trees around Lake Itasca. A year later, Itasca becomes Minnesota’s first state park.

1902

Superior National Forest postcard

The U.S. General Land Office sets aside 500,000 acres of public lands to create a forest reserve in northern Minnesota. In 1905 another 141,000 acres are set aside, and in 1909 President Teddy Roosevelt dedicates the land as the Superior National Forest.

1903

portrait of Mary Gibbs with logs in the foreground

Twenty-four-year-old Itasca State Park commissioner Mary Gibbs confronts a gun-wielding lumberjack as rising water threatens to drown the park’s old-growth trees. Gibbs opens the Itasca dam, prevailing in the short term, but the loggers win an injunction and eventually log the rest of the park.

1919

burned out buildings from 1919

A year after the massive Cloquet-Moose Lake fire kills 453 people, activist groups like the Minnesota Federation of Women’s Clubs, aghast at the unregulated logging and swamp drainage that caused the great conflagration, lobby for federal oversight.

1922

Moose

The nobleman Count William Rudolph Martinovich von Rovigno, a famous hunter of moose and bear, enlists as a conservation guard in the nascent Superior National Forest. The mysterious count roams the woods, enforcing restrictions on hunting, fishing, and logging.

1927

Activist Ernest Oberholtzer forms the Quetico-Superior Council to oppose the seven new dams on Rainy Lake proposed by lumber baron Edward Wellington Backus. By 1930, President Hoover signs the Shipstead-Newton-Nolan Act, preventing the alteration of lake levels on federal land.

1956

Sigurd Olson in front of a canoe in 1956

Sigurd Olson, former dean of Ely Junior College turned canoe outfitter/guide, writes his first book, The Singing Wilderness, filling it with music to every environmentalist’s ears: “Wilderness to the people of America is a spiritual necessity.”

1961

bison

After being hunted to near extinction—the last bison was seen in Minnesota in 1880—three bison from Nebraska are introduced to Blue Mounds State Park in the hopes of forming a conservation herd. About 130 bison live in the park today.

1963

two oil drums on tipped over with the oil spilt

Two industrial accidents spill more than 3.5 million gallons of oil into the Mississippi River, killing and maiming thousands of ducks. Outraged citizens clamor for action, and state senator Gordon Rosenmeier introduces a bill regulating the contamination of groundwater.

1967

Samuel Huntington Morgan is named president of the Minnesota Parks Foundation, which raises money, buys land, and then sells it to the state. Its first project: Afton State Park.

1974

After Reserve Mining Co. had poured 47 tons of taconite tailings and waste rock into Lake Superior every minute, around the clock, for the past 25 years, Federal Judge Miles Lord orders them to cease. He becomes the first judge to order a major industrial plant to halt operations in favor of the environment.

1978

Snowmobile with a red circle and a red line through it

Congressman Don Fraser’s amendment to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness Act—ending all logging and snowmobiling and further restricting mining and motorboat use—passes despite heavy opposition from his fellow Democrats up north.

1998

A group of Earth Firsters and Native American water protectors calling themselves the Minnehaha Free State chain themselves to oak trees to protest the rerouting of Highway 55 through the Camp Coldwater Spring site.

1999

The Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe fights in federal court to restore their 1837 hunting and fishing rights, while white sport fishing proponents (including former Vikings coach Bud Grant) protest a proposed settlement at the state capitol. Ultimately, the Supreme Court rules in favor of the Ojibwe.

2018

person with a red shirt in the front of a canoe

The Trump administration reverses the Obama administration’s ban on mineral leasing on a 234,000-acre stretch of land in the Rainy River watershed near Ely. Twin Metals Minnesota’s revived plans for a copper-nickel mine imperil the BWCA once again.