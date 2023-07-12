Enter the XINA-verse

× Expand Courtesy of XINA XINA

For XINA, the singer-songwriter-producer-dancer-instrumentalist based in the Twin Cities, boundaries are nothing more than a thing of the imagination. The 23-year-old artist, best known for her whimsical, fairy-esque sounds and distinctive, classically trained performances that incorporate motion and dance, stands in a category all her own in the local music scene—something she likes to call “arts and crafts.”

Besides performing next to local rapper Ricki Monique at Afropunk: Minneapolis last summer and releasing two self-produced full-length albums in 2021, XINA recently collaborated with the James Sewell Ballet to create a dance-infused, music-oriented performance along the lines of a performance art piece that Marina Abramović would be proud of. The most impressive part? She does it all herself.

As a singer, songwriter, dancer, producer, and instrumentalist, you dip your toe in a little bit of everything. Where did you get started?

I started as a dancer when I was five years old, and that was really my first experience as an artist and performer. With music being so closely tied, it was just a natural byproduct of that time and when I got around to middle school, I started to experiment with writing music and putting things together in GarageBand and, up until that point, had been taking piano lessons since I was a kid. But I never really put much time or effort into that. When I was a kid, I never thought I’d do anything related to music and I was trying to get my mom to let me quit piano lessons because I really never thought I was going to need to learn how to play the piano when I was an adult. I was thinking I was going to be a doctor or lawyer, but moms are always right and as I got older, I started dabbling with music and am so glad that I gained a musical foundation with piano.

Do you feel more connected to one art form more than the others? Maybe dance because you’ve been doing it the longest?

You know, I think they’re both pretty equal when I think about dance and music. When I get to do everything at once, dancing and performing music, that’s always the highest high for me. I really don’t put myself in positions where I get to exclusively dance and I really don’t get to collaboratively sing-dance that often. There’s really nothing like writing a song and creating a song. That in itself is just such a sacred experience. They both have their perks and different energies, but it’s also the same. I love them both.

When you're creating, do you consider your creation process to be pretty organized and straightforward or more of a waking up at 2 a.m. with a new song playing in your head type of thing?

Oh, my creation process is chaotic. It’s very much along the lines of when the inspiration calls, I’m not sure where it comes from, but I’m very grateful to have access to this universal call and energy. So I don’t think about the technical theory behind music ever. No music notes or keys. It all makes sense to me, and that’s largely how I’ve operated for the last two years, since I’ve started producing myself. I follow this sort of whimsical and abstract creation process that plays into the way my music sounds at the end of the day.

× Expand Courtesy of XINA XINA

You’re absolutely right—your music has an almost otherworldly sound that creates an out-of-body experience for the listener. Is there a specific message or image that you try to create through that feeling with your art?

I’d say those elements of my work are more of an overarching theme that can’t really be related back to a solid message or idea. But, I would say that a theme we could derive from what I’ve made is a sort of detachment from structure and predictability. You know, when I really got into producing my own music, I stopped listening to other music entirely because I didn’t want to let myself be influenced. I can tell when I’m creating something and I have an idea. I know where it comes from, and I know what inspired it in relation to other things I’ve consumed. I try to focus on what is really coming from me and where that can go. I like to grab people and throw them around with my art, I don’t always want the listening experience to feel easy and I want people to pay attention and not allow my music to be background noise. I don’t like it to be consumed passively, so I tend to make some unorthodox choices with that in mind.

Do you have a specific example of any of those unorthodox choices?

"Realed In" is one of my favorite songs that I’ve made; I sat down and created the entire song in one 16 hour session. That was really one of those moments where it was a pure stream of consciousness where every aspect just poured out of me. That song really is a trip because it goes to so many different places and it’s a different lighthearted song, sonically, and it almost makes me emotional. It has this sort of engaging, visceral energy and makes me feel so much. It always brings a lot out of me.

With such a unique sound, how would you describe your music to someone who’s never listened to you before?

I like to say it’s arts and crafts music. It’s kind of satirical and a little funny to say when there is this level of maturity and I’m trying to be masterful with it, but it’s also like I’m really just here with a hot glue gun and safety nets. That’s really what it feels like. I’ve worked production with a lot of different places. It's almost like a Frankenstein of materials and art.

What are some of your biggest inspirations—musically and in general?

As far as musical artists, Frank Ocean, James Blake, and Moses Sumney have always been big inspirations. Tame Impala has been a longtime influence. Outside of that, I do a lot of meditation and breath work and I journal a lot. Those are all entry points for me.

I want to twist the conversation towards the fact that you’re such a multifaceted artist. Being involved with so many different art forms must completely change and enhance the experience of being a performer. How hands-on are you with creating a performance? Do you do everything and create everything yourself, or do you have a team that helps you?

Ido too much myself right now, and I was recently sort of cussed out lovingly by a good friend and a mentor of mine, Vie Boheme. She’s an incredible artist who basically does everything that I’m doing, but she’s been doing it all longer. I always value everything that she offers me, and I was talking to her about this process and I had just wrapped up with the James Sewell Ballet. And she was like, “Girl, you need to have more people around you. You can’t be wearing all these hats. It’s too much pressure.”

But the thing is, I love being in the center of everything. I love having control over my aesthetic and brand. It’s all very important that I maintain authenticity to myself and to my art. So, as far as delegating roles in my process, it really comes down to me having people around me that I can trust with my vision and whose voices I trust enough to be a part of the process. There are a few people who I can really trust and that I really know our visions coincide, but I’m still trying to foster those relationships. So, right now, it’s mostly been me doing everything and it’s worked for me so far, but it’s not sustainable.

How do you feel about the art scene that we have in the Twin Cities? Do you think you’ll be able to find those people here to allow you to grow a team and stem to bigger things?

That’s a good question and I think I’m still finding the answer to it. I love the art scene here and I’m grateful to be in a place where so many voices are so authentic with so much diversity and it’s just a very cool time for the art scene here. There’s so much happening and at this moment, I’m really stepping into the season where I’m actually in spaces with the people whose voices do resonate with me in my practice. I think there are definitely people here that I will create with, but it doesn’t always work out that your hometown ends up being your biggest support system. I’ve noticed from social media analytics that I have a bigger following in New York than I do in Minneapolis. I’ve never been to New York, but I’m really hoping to get out there and see what happens.

Outside of New York, what’s coming up for you in the future? Are there any big projects or new singles people should keep an eye out for?

The future is kind of fuzzy for me right now. I have a lot of music in advance, but it’s pretty undecided when and how it’s going to be introduced to the world. I’m more focused on expanding my live shows because that’s really where I’ve been feeling my spark recently. It’s kind of been the full integration of everything, since I’ve gotten to work with dancers and also dance on stage. It just makes sense to me and when people see it, it makes sense to them. So, I’m really trying to keep that ball rolling and using that to my advantage because that’s what’s setting me apart right now. For now and in the near future, I’ll still be based in the Twin Cities but I’m definitely going to be bouncing around the country, maybe even Europe, just focused on fostering new connections and finding new inspiration.

XINA's next show is Thursday, July 13 at Green Room, featuring Ricki Monique, Soulflower, and 5th House.