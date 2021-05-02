Ellen Hart’s Mysteries of Minneapolis

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Ellen Hart portrait Who is Minnesota’s own Agatha Christie? Ellen Hart, of course!

Every city has its signature private eye—Sam Spade in San Francisco, Sherlock Holmes in London, and in the Twin Cities? Jane Lawless. Never heard of her? If you live here, get to it. She has been busy cracking cases and keeping all us Twin Cities folks from having to live with free-running murderers through 27 books.

cover of the book Hallowed Murder The book that started it all: Ellen Hart wrote her first novel, Hallowed Murder, on a Brother typewriter in 1987.

And yet, a casual survey of my circle reveals many who have never heard of her. Could this be because so much of the press heralding a new Lawless book runs something like,“America’s greatest lesbian sleuth is lesbianing again to the great joy of lesbians!” Since no one ever wrote of Sherlock Holmes, “England’s greatest cisgender-heterosexual male sleuth is cis-hetting again to the great joy of cis-hets!” this hardly seems fair. The Mystery Writers of America see Ellen Hart simply as the best of the best, first rank, no sexual-identity subcategory required, as evidenced by the group naming her a Grand Master in 2017, vaulting her to an elite list that includes Stephen King, P. D. James, Ellery Queen, Daphne du Maurier, Alfred Hitchcock, and Graham Greene, as well as Agatha Christie, to whom Hart is often compared. The reason the two are likened is because they both write taut, suspenseful mysteries in which actual blood and guts, and sex, happen off-screen, as it were.

cover of the book In a Midnight wood Want to see what Twin Cities PI Jane Lawless has been up to lately? Her 27th installment came out in 2020.

I admitted to Mary Ann Grossmann, book critic at the Pioneer Press through most of Hart’s rise, that I’d missed the news about Hart’s Grand Master prize, evidently caught up in the whirlwind life I led in 2017, leaving the house and whatnot. “When she got the Grand Master, that was international news!” Grossmann cried incredulously. “Maybe you need to follow mystery news more closely! To mystery people, this was the biggest deal ever!”

Maybe I do need to follow mystery news more closely, especially now that I discovered in talking to Hart for this story that she may or may not ever write another Lawless mystery. If nothing else, she’s definitely getting off the book-a-year treadmill she’s been on since 1989 (she has other books, too). And her back catalog of audio rights also just sold recently, to meet the near-insatiable popular appetite, fueled by smartphones, for crime-related audiobooks. So this seems the perfect time for any and all Lawless-come-latelies to discover our hometown PI.

I’ve read a handful of the books now and have been delighted to discover a Twin Cities so minutely detailed and specific that it is absolutely captured. Details of life—like dogs in first snow, diving through the powder. Details of food—like lemon cake as a woman’s conscious offering to make the day seem normal. Details of rural grocery stores, of semisecret favorite parking spots in the North Loop, of footwear, of fieldstone fireplaces and basements full of junk, of characters who bounce from historic Kenwood homes to the theater and back to the fireplace and rescue dog—it’s absolutely recognizable. As Faulkner is to Yoknapatawpha County, Hart is to Hennepin County?

Just how on point is she? One line of dialogue keeps echoing in my head. Frank—one of many murder suspects in a tangled situation regarding bones in a root cellar and an angry bourbon fan named Lena—visits a therapist, under order of his wife, who will kick him out if he doesn’t access the deep secrets propelling him into fits of rage. Frank is unforthcoming to his therapist, who, finally, tells him that under it all he’s depressed. “Ya think?” Frank replies, in that particularly Minnesotan way of scorn, irony, defensiveness, shared comedy. It’s a declaration of strength and a plea for help all in as few words as will suffice. Ya think? Oh my, I thought, on running into that line. That is the most Minnesotan emotional moment I had never seen in print.

Then I got to speak to Hart, now 71, and discovered the most Minnesotan of women. Born in south Minneapolis, Hart spent most of her childhood in her home on 56th and Grand, on the south side of Minnehaha Creek, and most of her adult life just north of the creek, at 46th and Blaisdell. “When I was little, my Norwegian grandma lived two and a half blocks away. I’d go over, pull up a stool. She was a wonder. She could do everything by feel, even baking. When she made hot dishes, meatballs, bread, sweet breads, Norwegian cookies at Christmas, she never followed a recipe, she was just in it. Then she’d sit at the grand piano in the living room and play hymns. It was a lovely childhood. Swimming in Lake Harriet, riding bikes all over.”

× Expand Ellen Hart seated outside

Hart’s mother, meanwhile, preferred restaurants and fashion. “She was a clotheshorse. We’d be down at Southdale getting her hair done, down at Dayton’s, eating at the Sky Room. My mother loved to eat out. She’d bribe me: If you come, you can pick out a book!” A book usually from one B. Dalton or another.

In a dangerous twist, however, Hart’s mother fell in with a Christian doomsday cult, the Worldwide Church of God, but hid her involvement. “I’d go to my grandmother’s house to put on a dress before we went over there [to the church], because we didn’t want my father to know—it was very convoluted,” Hart says. “It made me realize that truth operates on a lot of different levels. And so do lies.”

Young Ellen graduated Washburn High School, traveled out to a college affiliated with the cult, and was assigned to room with a young woman named Kathy Kruger. Both were theology majors. The two became best friends. Hart even played piano and did the flowers for Kruger’s wedding. Then, Kruger’s marriage collapsed, and her husband was removed in handcuffs for swindling a judge. (“Bright guy,” reflects Hart today.) Hart stepped up to help with the kids—and then took herself back to her trusty B. Dalton, to buy a book on bisexuality.

“I was going through this metamorphosis; the feelings I had didn’t make any sense to me,” she recalls. “I played guitar back then. I remember one night I took it to the Woman’s Coffeehouse”—the legendary lesbian safe-space beneath Plymouth Church, on Franklin and Nicollet. “It scared me to death. I remember playing guitar, someone came to talk to me—I just fled.” With a small legacy from her father’s death, Hart opened an art gallery beneath The Malt Shop. The gallery financially faltered, and young Hart was so upset she went to her friend Kruger, in tears. “And she kissed me. I wanted that, but I thought I’d lose her. I was more worried about losing her than anything.”

It was the first of many satisfying endings to sticky situations Hart has created, and Hart and Kruger have now been together 44 years, raised the two children together, have five grandkids, and have been married since it first became legal in Minnesota in 2013. (They have now retired to a townhome in Eden Prairie where they don’t have to shovel snow.)

Keep this general story arc in mind—crime, great jeopardy, harrowing risk, a happy ending—and you’ll understand why Ellen Hart has had a national fan base since Field of Dreams and Dead Poets Society were in theaters.

But it’s also this anchor in pre-Stonewall life that made Hart a “traditional” mystery writer, never a faddish one, whether the fad is politics, vampires, true crime, or gore. Hart entered the post-Stonewall years with two kids and a passel of responsibilities. She missed the fun party part of the early days of gay liberation. “Kathy and I didn’t fit in,” Hart says. “Everything was, ‘Let’s be spontaneous’—well, we had two kids; we couldn’t be spontaneous. We missed all kinds of things because we had responsibilities.”

To support their family, Hart went to culinary school at Hennepin Technical College. And because she needed to be home nights and during the summers with the kids, she skipped the restaurant world in favor of a job cooking lunches and dinners for a sorority.

She was also a marshal for one of Minneapolis’s early Pride marches, back when you could get fired from your job for being photographed at one. In the march, Hart saw a girl from the sorority, wearing an armband identifying her as a lesbian, when she knew that girl was not out.

That became the seed of Hart’s first book, Hallowed Murder, written on a Brother typewriter the summer of 1987, after she spent the winter pulling apart a P. D. James book to see what made it tick. “I always wanted to write. Always.”

“It was the perfect time for her to get launched. They couldn’t have done it any place except Minnesota,” says Grossmann. Why? Because of the crime bookstore Once Upon a Crime, the lesbian bookstore Amazon, and the gay bookstore A Brother’s Touch, all of which gave Hart’s books a big hands-on push. And because of straight-world librarians and readers who were willing to read outside of their straight world.

“Without crossover readers, I have no career,” says Hart, flatly, pointing out that it’s mainly straight women who read traditional mysteries, and so mainly straight women who read hers. In fact, Hart’s first mystery was sent back by an early potential publisher with a request for more lesbian stuff, more politics, more explicit sex—and it was Hart’s refusal which likely led to her series’ longevity, as well as its constant mid-list status—just lesbian enough to keep Angela Lansbury from starring in it on prime time, not so very lesbian that it won’t be a hardcover first-edition in libraries coast-to-coast.

“She’s not a best seller, which is an interesting thing,” says Kelley Ragland, Hart’s editor for her last 20 books at Minotaur Books in New York. “To have a career with such longevity, to be a trail-blazer but to not have that big breakout moment—it’s unusual. Mystery fans love to follow a series, get absorbed in their characters’ lives, and Ellen is so good at those sort of developments.”

For instance, many critics have pointed out that Lawless’s sidekick—her wisecracking, over-the-top theater-owning best friend, Cordelia Thorn—is likely the best second banana in mysteries. “What’s funny,” says Ragland, “is there have been little fanfares of gay mysteries over the years—suddenly everyone loves them, but just as suddenly taste moves on, and through it all Ellen just perseveres. Her books are about love and life and breakups and food and family, in addition to the mysteries. So there’s always a real mainstream audience for them, while the attention she gets for being a lesbian author comes and goes with the political winds.”

So where is the Netflix series, I now demand, that’s set in the artsy Minneapolis I love, where everyone has dogs and loves food and restaurants and theater, but also where there’s a murder that gets solved every time? I pitch this to you, probable Netflix producer, as halfway between Fargo and Murder, She Wrote, with lots of women and food? Both Ragland and Hart say there have been many TV and film nibbles over the years, but, alas, Lawless has yet to end up on screen. “I am probably the poorest Grand Master who has ever lived,” laughs Hart. “I don’t think it will happen in my lifetime.”

Well, not if I have anything to say about it. Go brush up on your homegrown gumshoe, Twin Cities. You’ll find cities you recognize exactly—with a few fictional landmarks you don’t yet know. Such as Jane Lawless’s park pavilion restaurant, exactly like Sea Salt and Bread and Pickle, but on the south shore of Lake Harriet, up on the hill, where Penn Avenue South meets the lake ring road. (I asked Hart if Lawless was modeled on Kim Bartmann, the restaurateur who runs Bread and Pickle, but interestingly, as a good example of how much Hart understands the nature of south Minneapolis, it turns out Hart had written a Bartmann-adjacent character and business before they actually manifested in our lives.)

As you read, keep in mind Hart’s thumbnail biography, and think about how it more or less captures the Jane Lawless moral universe—criminals and other well-meaning but misguided souls make trouble, and then morally minded homebodies untangle the mess and restore a universe in which children, dogs, restaurant meals, theater, and historic architecture may be safe. It’s not the poison city Sam Spade revealed or the elites-in-the-streets London Sherlock Holmes found, but seriously—isn’t that exactly us?

Originally published in the April 2021 issue.